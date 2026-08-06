If not CAT then What: Know Top MBA Entrance Exams in India Except CAT 2026
CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test is not the sole pathway to top Indian B-schools. Premier non-CAT entrance exams, such as XAT, NMAT, SNAP, CMAT, MAT, ATMA, and GMAT, provide alternative admission routes, flexible testing formats, multiple attempt options, and direct access to prestigious management institutes offering strong placements and high ROI.
CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test or CAT is well-acknowledged as the main source for admission in the best business schools in India, yet CAT is not the only path for gaining an excellent MBA program. There are other high-performing tests, including the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), which provides candidates with the opportunity to get admission in the most prestigious institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur. Notably, XLRI Jamshedpur is known for its unique Decision-Making section apart from other aptitude sections.
Apart from the aforementioned tests, there are various speed tests including NMAT by GMAC and SNAP, which are easy and comfortable to be taken by the candidates as they offer a facility of multiple attempts along with no negative marking in NMAT. In addition, there are national tests like CMAT, which can help those candidates who are trying to pursue their MBA program from institutes providing maximum ROI like JBIMS Mumbai and Great Lakes Chennai. Other than these tests, there are many state or university-level entrance tests like MAH MBA CET for the best colleges of Maharashtra and MICAT for communication management at MICA.
Top Non-CAT National MBA Entrance Exams
Following is a comparative overview of the top non-CAT national-level entrance examinations for the MBA in India along with their basic eligibility requirements and conducting authorities:
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Entrance Exam
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Conducting Body
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Eligibility Criteria (Academic & Work Exp.)
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Minimum Marks Required
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Final Year Students Eligible?
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Primary Accepting Institutes
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XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test)
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline. No work experience required.
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Passing marks in Graduation (Some institutes require 50%)
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Yes (Provisionally)
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XLRI Jamshedpur/Delhi, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, TAPMI, SPJIMR
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NMAT (by GMAC)
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GMAC
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline. No work experience required.
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Minimum 50% aggregate marks
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Yes (Provisionally)
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NMIMS Mumbai (all campuses), K J Somaiya, TAPMI, SDA Bocconi
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SNAP (Symbiosis Test)
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Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline.
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50% for General (45% for SC/ST)
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Yes (Provisionally)
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17 Symbiosis institutes (SIBM Pune, SCMHRD, SIBM Bangalore)
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CMAT (Common Management Test)
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline. Indian citizenship.
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Passing marks in Graduation
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Yes (Provisionally)
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GIM Goa, Great Lakes Chennai, Welingkar, JBIMS (All-India Seats)
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MAT (Management Aptitude Test)
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All India Management Association (AIMA)
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline.
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Passing marks in Graduation
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Yes (Provisionally)
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600+ AICTE-approved tier-2 & regional B-schools across India
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ATMA (AIMS Test)
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Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) in any discipline.
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Minimum 50% aggregate marks
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Yes (Provisionally)
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200+ participating AICTE-approved management institutes
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GMAT (Focus Edition)
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Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
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Bachelor's degree (min. 3 years) or equivalent qualification.
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Passing marks in Graduation
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Yes (Provisionally
How To Apply for the MBA Entrance Exams Except CAT?
To Apply for the MBA Entrance Exams Except CAT follows the steps given below:
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Pick out tests such as XAT, NMAT, SNAP, or CMAT and proceed directly to the relevant registration websites of those tests.
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Proceed with your candidate registration process using your basic contact details so that you can obtain valid application credentials and account user names.
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Fill in your complete academic background, marks obtained after your graduation, personal and professional information in the online application form.
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Attach the scanned copies of recent passport-sized photographs, signature, category certificates, and your academic transcripts on the required application form.
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Select your desired b-schools, management specializations, and exam locations from among the list of available options.
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Make the non-refundable application payments online through credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Non-CAT National MBA Entrance Exams: Eligibility And Comparison
Following is a complete comparison chart for the best Non-CAT National MBA Entrance Examinations in India, showing their eligibility requirements, test format, marking pattern, and main target institutes:
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Entrancence Exam
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Conducting Body
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Academic Eligibility & Min. Marks
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Age Cap & Work Exp.
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Final Year Eligible?
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Max Attempts Allowed
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Exam Structure & Duration
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Marking Scheme & Negative Marking
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Key Accepting B-Schools
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XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test)
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years) in any discipline. Minimum passing marks (Some institutes require 50%).
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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1 attempt per year
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210 mins. Quant, VARC, Decision Making, GK & Essay.
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+1 mark; -0.25 mark for wrong answers.
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XLRI Jamshedpur/Delhi, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, TAPMI, SPJIMR
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NMAT (by GMAC)
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GMAC
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years) in any discipline. Minimum 50% aggregate marks.
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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Up to 3 attempts (1 main + 2 retakes)
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120 mins. Adaptive test: Language, Logical Reasoning, Quant.
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+1 to +3 scaled; No negative marking.
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NMIMS Mumbai (all campuses), K J Somaiya, TAPMI, SDA Bocconi
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SNAP (Symbiosis Test)
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Symbiosis International University (SIU)
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years). Minimum 50% (45% for SC/ST).
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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Up to 3 attempts (Best score considered)
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60 mins. Speed test: General English, Quant/DI, Analytical/Logical.
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+1 mark; -0.25 mark for wrong answers.
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SIBM Pune, SCMHRD Pune, SIBM Bangalore, & 14 other SIU institutes
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CMAT (Common Management Test)
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years) in any discipline. Indian national.
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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1 attempt per cycle
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180 mins. Quant/DI, Reasoning, Language, GK, Innovation/Entrepreneurship.
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+4 marks; -1 mark for wrong answers.
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GIM Goa, Great Lakes Chennai, Welingkar, JBIMS (All-India seats)
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MAT (Management Aptitude Test)
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AIMA
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years) in any discipline. Minimum passing marks.
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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4 cycles/year (Feb, May, Sep, Dec)
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120 mins. Language, Intelligence, Data Analysis, Math, Indian/Global Environment.
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+1 mark; -0.25 mark for wrong answers.
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600+ AICTE-approved tier-2 & regional B-schools pan-India
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ATMA (AIMS Test)
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AIMS
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Bachelor's degree (3+ years) in any discipline. Minimum 50% aggregate marks.
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No age cap. Work exp. optional.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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Multiple cycles per year
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180 mins. Analytical Reasoning, Verbal Skills, Quantitative Skills.
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+1 mark; -0.25 mark for wrong answers.
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200+ participating AICTE-approved management institutes.
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GMAT (Focus Edition)
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GMAC
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Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification.
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No age cap. Work exp. preferred for Executive MBA.
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Yes (Provisionally)
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Up to 5 times/year (Max 8 lifetime)
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135 mins. Computer-Adaptive: Quantitative, Verbal, Data Insights.
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Sectional adaptive scoring; penalty for unanswered questions.
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ISB Hyderabad/Mohali, IIMs (1-Yr Executive MBA), SPJIMR, Great Lakes
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.