If not CAT then What: Know Top MBA Entrance Exams in India Except CAT 2026

CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test or CAT is well-acknowledged as the main source for admission in the best business schools in India, yet CAT is not the only path for gaining an excellent MBA program. There are other high-performing tests, including the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), which provides candidates with the opportunity to get admission in the most prestigious institutes like XLRI Jamshedpur. Notably, XLRI Jamshedpur is known for its unique Decision-Making section apart from other aptitude sections.

Apart from the aforementioned tests, there are various speed tests including NMAT by GMAC and SNAP, which are easy and comfortable to be taken by the candidates as they offer a facility of multiple attempts along with no negative marking in NMAT. In addition, there are national tests like CMAT, which can help those candidates who are trying to pursue their MBA program from institutes providing maximum ROI like JBIMS Mumbai and Great Lakes Chennai. Other than these tests, there are many state or university-level entrance tests like MAH MBA CET for the best colleges of Maharashtra and MICAT for communication management at MICA.