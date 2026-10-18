Why Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wear Jersey No. 78 Instead of No. 15 on His India Return?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his return to the Indian team after a long wait of 1,045 days against the West Indies in the 5th T20I on Saturday. Despite the game being washed out, Bhuvneshwar’s return became a talking point on social media.

The 5-match series between India and the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams winning 2 matches each. It was a run-fest series of cricket in a while with some iconic batting performances.

But there was a catch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has traditionally worn jersey number 15 for India, was seen wearing jersey number 78. This raised a question among fans

Why Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wear Jersey No. 78 Instead of No. 15?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not part of the Indian squad before the series. However, ahead of the 5th T20I, he was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. This led to Bhuvneshwar joining the team on an emergency basis.