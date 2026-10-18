How Many Districts Are in Ladakh? Check All Details Here

Districts in Ladakh: Ladakh is a Union Territory in northern part of India, which is also known as “Land of High Passes” which stands high mountains, lush forests, tranquil rivers, and pristine lakes. It is one of the largest Union Territories in terms of geographical areas. But do you know how many districts are there in Ladakh? As of October 2026, Ladakh has 8 districts. These are Leh, Kargil, Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, Drass and Sankoo. Earlier, Ladakh had only two districts, Leh and Kargil. The number increased after the creation of five new districts in April 2026 and Sankoo in October 2026. Another people-centric decision in Ladakh. today I have approved the creation of another 5 new new Tehsils - Aryan Valley in district Sham, Sodh in Kargil, Phey in Zanskar, Thasgam in Drass and Himya in district Changthang. The move comes after the historic creation of 17 new tehsils in July this year, and takes the total number of tehsils in Ladakh to 37 now. Further, fulfilling the long-pending public demand, the powers of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Durbuk, have been entrusted to the SDM, Durbuk, in order to strengthen local administration and ensure greater administrative accessibility to the people. This rationalization and robust structure will enhance public service delivery, ensure faster implementation of developmental programs, and ensure that every citizen, particularly those living in remote and border areas, has easier access to government services. The exercise is aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji’s dream of an inclusive and developed Ladakh, and fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people. — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 16, 2026

The creation of new districts is expected to make government services easier to access, especially for people living in remote villages and faraway areas. How Many Districts Are There in Ladakh? Ladakh has a total of 8 districts. In 2019, when Ladakh was carved out from Jammu & Kashmir state, and became a Union Territory, it has only 2 district. But, after the years, to improve the governance, and brings government services closer to the public, and local people, the number of districts increased. Here is the complete list of all eight districts of Ladakh: S. No. Name of District Headquarters Year Notified 1. Leh Leh 2019 2. Kargil Kargil 2019 3. Sham Khaltse 2026 4. Nubra Diskit 2026 5. Changthang Nyoma 2026 6. Zanskar Padum 2026 7. Drass Drass-Ranbirpura 2026 8. Sankoo Sankoo 2026

The official Ladakh Administration notified five new districts on April 27, 2026. Later, on October 16, 2026, Sankoo was officially notified as the eighth district of the Union Territory. List of All 8 Districts of Ladakh: Details and Headquarters 1. Leh District Leh is one of the original districts of Ladakh, and Leh towns is the headquarter of this district. This district is one of the important centre for tourism education, and administration After the creation of the five new districts in April 2026, some areas that earlier came under Leh district were separated to form Sham, Nubra and Changthang districts. 2. Kargil District Kargil is the second original district of Ladakh,and Kargil town is the headquarters of this district. Kargil has very rich geographical features, a it contains high mountain, valleys, traditional villages, and also has cultural heritage.

This district also has the history of war in 1999, which was Kargil War and India was in the war against Pakistan In April 2026, Kargil has a very large area, and to manage properly, the India Government has decided to bifurcate Kargil into two new districts, that are Zanskar and Drass. Later, Sankoo was also created as a separate district in October 2026. A historic day for Ladakh. I have approved the notification for creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long pending demand of the people of Ladakh. With creation of five new districts - Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass - Ladakh will now have seven districts, from existing two. The development is aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed & prosperous Ladakh. This transformative decision, already approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2024, under the leadership of Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs, Shri @AmitShah ji, would strengthen grassroots governance, decentralise administration & ensures faster delivery of public services to the people of Ladakh, especially those in remote & far-flung areas. Creation of new districts, apart from bringing governance closer to citizens, will create new avenues for growth, employment & entrepreneurship. I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Ladakh benefits from this historic decision, as we move together towards a brighter, stronger & more prosperous future. — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) April 27, 2026

3. Sham District Sham is one of the five new districts which was formally formed on April 27, 2026 which was officially notified by the Ladakh Administration. Its headquarters is in Khaltse. This district was carved out from Leh district, and the mai reasons to make separate district to make administrative work easier for people living in the area. With a separate district administration, the residents of this district can get better access to government offices and public services closer to their homes. 4. Nubra District Nubra is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026. Diskit is the headquarters of Nubra, and this district was also carved out from Leh district. This district is famous for its Nubra Valleys scenic views, its sand dunes and beautiful mountain views. The Nubra Valley is a popular tourist destination, and Diskit Monastery is one of its well-known attractions.

5. Changthang District Changthang is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026. Nyoma is the headquarters of Changthang District, and this district was also carved out from Leh district. Changthang is known for its high-altitude landscape, cold weather, wide grasslands and traditional way of life. People in this region often face difficulties due to long distances, difficult roads and harsh weather conditions. A separate district administration can help residents access government services more easily and support development in remote areas. 6. Zanskar District Zanskar is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026. Its headquarters is the Padum. This district was carved out from the Kargilk district. Zanskar is famous for its mountains, monasteries, traditional villages and beautiful valleys.

Due to its difficult terrain and cold winters, travelling to government offices can be challenging for many residents. The formation of a separate district is expected to improve administrative access and support local development. 7. Drass District Drass is another new district created from areas that earlier belonged to Kargil district. Its headquarters is Drass-Ranbirpura. Drass is widely known for its extremely cold winters and its location near the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway. The region also has a special place in India's history because of the Kargil War. The formation of Drass district is expected to make government services more accessible to people living in the region. 8. Sankoo District Sankoo is the eighth district of Ladakh, and the Ladakh Administration formally notified its creation on October 16, 2026, under Notification S.O. 284.

It is located in the Suru Valley region of the Kargil area, and its headquarters is Sankoo itself, and this district is also carved out of Kargil district. According to the Ladakh administration, the Revenue Department of Ladakh issued notification S.O. 284 on October 16, 2026 under the Section 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996, which is applicable to form new district in Union Territory of Ladakh. Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has formally notified the creation of Sankoo as a new district, with Sankoo designated as its headquarters. https://t.co/rNcoYEaxyI — DIPR Ladakh (@DIPR_Ladakh) October 16, 2026 There are a total 4 tehsils in Sankoo District which are: Sankoo GM Pore TSG Taisuru The jurisdiction of Kargil district has been modified by excluding the tehsils and revenue villages now included in Sankoo district.

The creation of Sankoo as a new district in Ladakh marks an important decision toward the administrative development in this region, and after the new district is created, there will be new facilities, and public services will be provided to the local people When Were the New Districts of Ladakh Created? The number of districts in Ladakh has increased in different stages. Here is a simple timeline explaining the important developments. Date Important Development October 31, 2019 Ladakh became a separate Union Territory after the reorganisation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. August 26, 2024 The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the decision to create five new districts. April 27, 2026 The Ladakh Administration formally notified Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, increasing the total to 7 districts. October 16, 2026 Sankoo was formally notified as the eighth district of Ladakh.