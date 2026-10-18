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How Many Districts Are in Ladakh? Check All Details Here

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 19:54 IST

How many districts are there in Ladakh in 2026? Check the names of all 8 districts, their headquarters, formation dates and important facts.

How Many Districts in Ladakh? Check All Details Here
How Many Districts in Ladakh? Check All Details Here

Districts in Ladakh: Ladakh is a Union Territory in northern part of India, which is also known as “Land of High Passes” which stands high mountains, lush forests, tranquil rivers, and pristine lakes.

It is one of the largest Union Territories in terms of geographical areas. But do you know how many districts are there in Ladakh?

As of October 2026, Ladakh has 8 districts. These are Leh, Kargil, Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, Drass and Sankoo. Earlier, Ladakh had only two districts, Leh and Kargil. The number increased after the creation of five new districts in April 2026 and Sankoo in October 2026.

The creation of new districts is expected to make government services easier to access, especially for people living in remote villages and faraway areas.

How Many Districts Are There in Ladakh?

Ladakh has a total of 8 districts. In 2019, when Ladakh was carved out from Jammu & Kashmir state, and became a Union Territory, it has only 2 district. But, after the years, to improve the governance, and brings government services closer to the public, and local people, the number of districts increased.

Here is the complete list of all eight districts of Ladakh:

S. No.

Name of District

Headquarters

Year Notified

1.

Leh

Leh

2019

2.

Kargil

Kargil

2019

3.

Sham

Khaltse

2026

4.

Nubra

Diskit

2026

5.

Changthang

Nyoma

2026

6.

Zanskar

Padum

2026

7.

Drass

Drass-Ranbirpura

2026

8.

Sankoo

Sankoo

2026

The official Ladakh Administration notified five new districts on April 27, 2026. Later, on October 16, 2026, Sankoo was officially notified as the eighth district of the Union Territory. 

List of All 8 Districts of Ladakh: Details and Headquarters

1. Leh District

Leh is one of the original districts of Ladakh, and Leh towns is the headquarter of this district. This district is one of the important centre for tourism education, and administration

After the creation of the five new districts in April 2026, some areas that earlier came under Leh district were separated to form Sham, Nubra and Changthang districts.

2. Kargil District

Kargil is the second original district of Ladakh,and Kargil town is the headquarters of this district.

Kargil has very rich geographical features, a it contains high mountain, valleys, traditional villages, and also has cultural heritage.

This district also has the history of war in 1999, which was Kargil War and India was in the war against Pakistan

In April 2026, Kargil has a very large area, and to manage properly, the India Government has decided to bifurcate Kargil into two new districts, that are Zanskar and Drass. Later, Sankoo was also created as a separate district in October 2026.

3. Sham District

Sham is one of the five new districts which was formally formed on April 27, 2026 which was officially notified by the Ladakh Administration. Its headquarters is in Khaltse.

This district was carved out from Leh district, and the mai reasons to make separate district to make administrative work easier for people living in the area.

With a separate district administration, the residents of this district can get better access to government offices and public services closer to their homes.

4. Nubra District

Nubra is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026. 

Diskit is the headquarters of Nubra, and this district was also carved out from Leh district.

This district is famous for its Nubra Valleys scenic views, its sand dunes and beautiful mountain views. The Nubra Valley is a popular tourist destination, and Diskit Monastery is one of its well-known attractions.

5. Changthang District

Changthang is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026.

Nyoma is the headquarters of Changthang District, and this district was also carved out from Leh district.

Changthang is known for its high-altitude landscape, cold weather, wide grasslands and traditional way of life. People in this region often face difficulties due to long distances, difficult roads and harsh weather conditions.

A separate district administration can help residents access government services more easily and support development in remote areas.

6. Zanskar District

Zanskar is another new district of Ladakh among the five new districts which was formed in April 2026.

Its headquarters is the Padum. This district was carved out from the Kargilk district. Zanskar is famous for its mountains, monasteries, traditional villages and beautiful valleys.

Due to its difficult terrain and cold winters, travelling to government offices can be challenging for many residents. The formation of a separate district is expected to improve administrative access and support local development.

7. Drass District

Drass is another new district created from areas that earlier belonged to Kargil district. Its headquarters is Drass-Ranbirpura.

Drass is widely known for its extremely cold winters and its location near the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway. The region also has a special place in India's history because of the Kargil War.

The formation of Drass district is expected to make government services more accessible to people living in the region.

8. Sankoo District

Sankoo is the eighth district of Ladakh, and the Ladakh Administration formally notified its creation on October 16, 2026, under Notification S.O. 284.

It is located in the Suru Valley region of the Kargil area, and its headquarters is Sankoo itself, and this district is also carved out of Kargil district.

According to the Ladakh administration, the Revenue Department of Ladakh issued notification S.O. 284 on October 16, 2026 under the Section 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996, which is applicable to form new district in Union Territory of Ladakh.

There are a total 4 tehsils in Sankoo District which are:

  1. Sankoo

  2. GM Pore

  3. TSG

  4. Taisuru

The jurisdiction of Kargil district has been modified by excluding the tehsils and revenue villages now included in Sankoo district.

The creation of Sankoo as a new district in Ladakh marks an important decision toward the administrative development in this region, and after the new district is created, there will be new facilities, and public services will be provided to the local people

When Were the New Districts of Ladakh Created?

The number of districts in Ladakh has increased in different stages. Here is a simple timeline explaining the important developments.

Date

Important Development

October 31, 2019

Ladakh became a separate Union Territory after the reorganisation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

August 26, 2024

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the decision to create five new districts.

April 27, 2026

The Ladakh Administration formally notified Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, increasing the total to 7 districts.

October 16, 2026

Sankoo was formally notified as the eighth district of Ladakh.

The five new districts announced in 2024 were formally notified in 2026. This distinction is important because the announcement and the official notification did not happen on the same date.

Important Facts About Ladakh's Districts

  • Total number of districts: 8

  • Union Territory: Ladakh

  • Original districts: Leh and Kargil

  • Five districts formally notified in April 2026: Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass

  • Eighth district: Sankoo

  • Date of Sankoo notification: October 16, 2026

  • Headquarters of Sankoo district: Sankoo

  • Official notification for Sankoo: S.O. 284

  • Main purpose of creating new districts: To improve administration and access to government services

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 19:54 IST
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