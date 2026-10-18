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NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 20:35 IST

This admissions into NIT Warangal CSE branch is done through JEE Mains Exam Cutoffs which is declared by JoSSA for year 2026 with opening and closing rank for round 1 to round 5. Admissions in NIT Warangal are done in Home State and Other State quotas. Candidates can find round wise closing ranks for both the quotas and rank analysis for the same to analyse admission chances in the institute.

NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal holds the NIRF Ranking of #28 in engineering category. The admissions in NIT Warangal is done on Home State and other state quotas. 50% of total seats are reserved for students who passed class 12th from Telangana and 50% seats are for candidates from other states. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) handles the admission process across all 5 rounds based on JEE Main Marks.

Admission in NIT Warangal for CSE branch in round 5 opened at 1567 and closed at 4034 for general category in Home State Quota whereas for Other State Quota the opening rank was 1998 and closing rank 2581 for general category. The rank analysis shows that the rank movement of the general category from round 1 closing rank to round 5 closing rank was 608 ranks which shows decent relaxation. Candidates can check the detailed analysis with round - wise cutoffs in the article below.

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NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Rank 

The admissions for round 5 in NIT Warangal opened at 1567 and closed at 4034 for general category for Home State Quota. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Quota

Seat Type

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

1567

4034

HS

EWS

Gender-Neutral

467

617

HS

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

865

1594

HS

SC

Gender-Neutral

276

779

HS

ST

Gender-Neutral

122

162

OS

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

1998

2581

OS

EWS

Gender-Neutral

353

428

OS

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

491

797

OS

SC

Gender-Neutral

291

458

OS

ST

Gender-Neutral

113

199

NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank 

Round 1 admissions opened at 1567 and closed at 3426 for general category for Home State Quota and for other state quota admissions opened at 1611 and closed at 2238 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Quota

Seat Type

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

1567

3426

HS

EWS

Gender-Neutral

453

554

HS

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

710

1573

HS

SC

Gender-Neutral

276

779

HS

ST

Gender-Neutral

122

162

OS

OPEN

Gender-Neutral

1611

2238

OS

EWS

Gender-Neutral

275

402

OS

OBC-NCL

Gender-Neutral

491

759

OS

SC

Gender-Neutral

273

396

OS

ST

Gender-Neutral

113

199


NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Analysis 

NIT Warangal rank analysis shows that there was a good relaxation in rank movement for general category in Home State Quota showing 608 rank movements whereas in Other State Quota the rank movement showed relaxation again for general category with rank movement of 343 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Quota

Seat Type

R1 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Total Movement

Trend

HS

OPEN

3426

4034

608

Relaxation

HS

EWS

554

617

63

Relaxation

HS

OBC-NCL

1573

1594

21

Relaxation

HS

SC

779

779

0

No change

HS

ST

162

162

0

No change

OS

OPEN

2238

2581

343

Relaxation

OS

EWS

402

428

26

Relaxation

OS

OBC-NCL

759

797

38

Relaxation

OS

SC

396

458

62

Relaxation

OS

ST

199

199

0

No change

NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Overview 

While checking for round wise cutoffs and rank analysis, candidates must check this overview for better details. 


Parameter

Informative Details & Guidelines

Institutes & Campus

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal (Telangana) — Premier Tier-1 NIT established in 1959.

Qualifying Exams

Admission via JEE (Main) Rank through JoSAA / CSAB Special Rounds.

Total Rounds

5 JoSAA Seat Allocation Rounds + 2 CSAB Special Rounds for vacant seat fulfillment.

NIT Warangal B.Tech CSE Cutoff (HS Quota)

General Category (Gender-Neutral) — Round 5 Opening Rank: 1567 | Closing Rank: 4034

NIT Warangal B.Tech CSE Cutoff (OS Quota)

General Category (Gender-Neutral) — Round 5 Opening Rank: 1998 | Closing Rank: 2581

Key Reporting Options

Freeze: Lock seat choice | Float: Eligible for higher choices across institutes | Slide: Eligible for higher branch choices within NIT Warangal.

Fee Requirements

Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) upon seat allocation + Partial Admission Fee (PAF) post-Round 5 to confirm seat in NIT+ System.

Schedule / Timeline

Registration & Choice Filling: Early June | Mock Allotments: Mid-June | Allotment Rounds 1 to 5 & Reporting: Mid-June to Mid-July
Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 20:35 IST
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