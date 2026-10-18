NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal holds the NIRF Ranking of #28 in engineering category. The admissions in NIT Warangal is done on Home State and other state quotas. 50% of total seats are reserved for students who passed class 12th from Telangana and 50% seats are for candidates from other states. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) handles the admission process across all 5 rounds based on JEE Main Marks.

Admission in NIT Warangal for CSE branch in round 5 opened at 1567 and closed at 4034 for general category in Home State Quota whereas for Other State Quota the opening rank was 1998 and closing rank 2581 for general category. The rank analysis shows that the rank movement of the general category from round 1 closing rank to round 5 closing rank was 608 ranks which shows decent relaxation. Candidates can check the detailed analysis with round - wise cutoffs in the article below.