NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
This admissions into NIT Warangal CSE branch is done through JEE Mains Exam Cutoffs which is declared by JoSSA for year 2026 with opening and closing rank for round 1 to round 5. Admissions in NIT Warangal are done in Home State and Other State quotas. Candidates can find round wise closing ranks for both the quotas and rank analysis for the same to analyse admission chances in the institute.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal holds the NIRF Ranking of #28 in engineering category. The admissions in NIT Warangal is done on Home State and other state quotas. 50% of total seats are reserved for students who passed class 12th from Telangana and 50% seats are for candidates from other states. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) handles the admission process across all 5 rounds based on JEE Main Marks.
Admission in NIT Warangal for CSE branch in round 5 opened at 1567 and closed at 4034 for general category in Home State Quota whereas for Other State Quota the opening rank was 1998 and closing rank 2581 for general category. The rank analysis shows that the rank movement of the general category from round 1 closing rank to round 5 closing rank was 608 ranks which shows decent relaxation. Candidates can check the detailed analysis with round - wise cutoffs in the article below.
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NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5 Opening & Closing Rank
The admissions for round 5 in NIT Warangal opened at 1567 and closed at 4034 for general category for Home State Quota. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1567
|
4034
|
HS
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
467
|
617
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
865
|
1594
|
HS
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
276
|
779
|
HS
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
122
|
162
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1998
|
2581
|
OS
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
353
|
428
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
491
|
797
|
OS
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
291
|
458
|
OS
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
113
|
199
NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank
Round 1 admissions opened at 1567 and closed at 3426 for general category for Home State Quota and for other state quota admissions opened at 1611 and closed at 2238 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1567
|
3426
|
HS
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
453
|
554
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
710
|
1573
|
HS
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
276
|
779
|
HS
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
122
|
162
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1611
|
2238
|
OS
|
EWS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
275
|
402
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
Gender-Neutral
|
491
|
759
|
OS
|
SC
|
Gender-Neutral
|
273
|
396
|
OS
|
ST
|
Gender-Neutral
|
113
|
199
NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Analysis
NIT Warangal rank analysis shows that there was a good relaxation in rank movement for general category in Home State Quota showing 608 rank movements whereas in Other State Quota the rank movement showed relaxation again for general category with rank movement of 343 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
Trend
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
3426
|
4034
|
608
|
Relaxation
|
HS
|
EWS
|
554
|
617
|
63
|
Relaxation
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
1573
|
1594
|
21
|
Relaxation
|
HS
|
SC
|
779
|
779
|
0
|
No change
|
HS
|
ST
|
162
|
162
|
0
|
No change
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
2238
|
2581
|
343
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
EWS
|
402
|
428
|
26
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
759
|
797
|
38
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
SC
|
396
|
458
|
62
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
ST
|
199
|
199
|
0
|
No change
NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Overview
While checking for round wise cutoffs and rank analysis, candidates must check this overview for better details.
|
Parameter
|
Informative Details & Guidelines
|
Institutes & Campus
|
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal (Telangana) — Premier Tier-1 NIT established in 1959.
|
Qualifying Exams
|
Admission via JEE (Main) Rank through JoSAA / CSAB Special Rounds.
|
Total Rounds
|
5 JoSAA Seat Allocation Rounds + 2 CSAB Special Rounds for vacant seat fulfillment.
|
NIT Warangal B.Tech CSE Cutoff (HS Quota)
|
General Category (Gender-Neutral) — Round 5 Opening Rank: 1567 | Closing Rank: 4034
|
NIT Warangal B.Tech CSE Cutoff (OS Quota)
|
General Category (Gender-Neutral) — Round 5 Opening Rank: 1998 | Closing Rank: 2581
|
Key Reporting Options
|
Freeze: Lock seat choice | Float: Eligible for higher choices across institutes | Slide: Eligible for higher branch choices within NIT Warangal.
|
Fee Requirements
|
Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) upon seat allocation + Partial Admission Fee (PAF) post-Round 5 to confirm seat in NIT+ System.
|
Schedule / Timeline
|
Registration & Choice Filling: Early June | Mock Allotments: Mid-June | Allotment Rounds 1 to 5 & Reporting: Mid-June to Mid-July
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.