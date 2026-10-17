CWC Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 327 Assistant Manager & Junior Executive Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details

Key Points CWC announced direct recruitment for 327 Assistant Manager & Jr. Executive posts.

Online applications for CWC recruitment commenced on October 17, 2026.

The last date to apply online for these positions is November 15, 2026.

CWC Recruitment 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, has released its direct recruitment notification on October 17, 2026. Under Advt. No. CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01, a total of 327 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts. The posts are spread across General, Technical, Finance, and Engineering streams. The notification came out on October 16, 2026, and online applications began on October 17, 2026. Candidates can apply until November 15, 2026. In this article, we share the complete vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and simple application steps to help you apply easily and without any mistakes. CWC Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Central Warehousing Corporation has opened direct recruitment for 327 vacancies across several streams. The table below gives the key details of the notification, so candidates can check the dates and posts before applying.

Particulars Details Organisation Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Organisation Category Navratna CPSE (under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution) Recruitment Type Direct Recruitment 2026 Advertisement Number CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01 Post Names Included Assistant Manager (General, Tech, Finance, Engg) & Junior Executive (General, Tech) Total Vacancies 327 Posts Streams / Disciplines General, Technical, Finance, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Notification Release Date 16 October 2026 Online Registration Starts 17 October 2026 Last Date to Apply Online 15 November 2026 (up to 23:59 Hrs) Mode of Application Online Official Website cewacor.nic.in / cwceportal.com Central Warehousing Corporation Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The CWC has officially released a recruitment notification for a total of 327 Posts. The notification contains important information about vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, category-wise reservation, application dates, examination pattern, syllabus and selection stages. Candidates can check the official notification before applying from the direct link given below: CWC Recruitment 2026 Check Here CWC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the post-wise educational qualification and age limit given in the notification. Please read the points below carefully before applying. Educational Qualification The qualification depends on the post and the discipline you choose. Assistant Manager (General): a two-year postgraduate degree or postgraduate diploma in any discipline. I took this from a job-alert site's summary, so verify it in the PDF.

Assistant Manager (Technical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical): B.E./B.Tech in the specified streams.

Assistant Manager (Finance): B.Com with three years of finance experience, or a graduate with CA/CMA Intermediate.

Junior Executive (General): graduate in any discipline, with computer knowledge (MS Office).

Junior Executive (Technical): B.Sc.

Experience is needed only for the Assistant Manager (Finance) route. Other posts have no prescribed experience. Age Limit The age limit is counted from the cut-off date, which is 15 November 2026.

Minimum age is 18 years, and maximum is 28 years, as on 15 November 2026.

Candidates should be born between 16 November 1998 and 15 November 2008. Age Relaxation Relaxation is given as per government rules. SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

PwBD: 10 years After all relaxations combined, the maximum age cannot exceed 55 years. Ex-Servicemen follow separate rules based on the post code. CWC Vacancy 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies Distribution CWC notification is out for a total of 327 vacancies across eight post codes. Assistant Manager posts include 171 vacancies, while Junior Executive posts include 156 vacancies. Check the detailed vacancies given below.

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Manager (General) 70 Assistant Manager (Technical) 60 Assistant Manager (Finance) 10 Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Civil 22 Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Electrical 5 Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Mechanical 4 Junior Executive (General) 78 Junior Executive (Technical) 78 Total 327 CWC Apply Online 2026 Candidates who want to apply for CWC Recruitment 2026 can complete their process through the official website, cewacor.nic.in. The application window is open from 17th October to 15th November 2026. Candidates must complete the registration before the deadline. CWC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here How to Apply for CWC Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for CWC Recruitment 2026: