CWC Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 327 Assistant Manager & Junior Executive Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details
CWC has released a recruitment notification for 327 Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts on October 17, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from October 17, 2026, on its official website, cewacor.nic.in. Check this article to get the direct link and other details.
Key Points
- CWC announced direct recruitment for 327 Assistant Manager & Jr. Executive posts.
- Online applications for CWC recruitment commenced on October 17, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for these positions is November 15, 2026.
CWC Recruitment 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, has released its direct recruitment notification on October 17, 2026. Under Advt. No. CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01, a total of 327 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts. The posts are spread across General, Technical, Finance, and Engineering streams. The notification came out on October 16, 2026, and online applications began on October 17, 2026. Candidates can apply until November 15, 2026. In this article, we share the complete vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and simple application steps to help you apply easily and without any mistakes.
CWC Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Central Warehousing Corporation has opened direct recruitment for 327 vacancies across several streams. The table below gives the key details of the notification, so candidates can check the dates and posts before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC)
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Organisation Category
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Navratna CPSE (under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution)
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01
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Post Names Included
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Assistant Manager (General, Tech, Finance, Engg) & Junior Executive (General, Tech)
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Total Vacancies
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327 Posts
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Streams / Disciplines
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General, Technical, Finance, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical
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Notification Release Date
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16 October 2026
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Online Registration Starts
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17 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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15 November 2026 (up to 23:59 Hrs)
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Official Website
Central Warehousing Corporation Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The CWC has officially released a recruitment notification for a total of 327 Posts. The notification contains important information about vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, category-wise reservation, application dates, examination pattern, syllabus and selection stages. Candidates can check the official notification before applying from the direct link given below:
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CWC Recruitment 2026
CWC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the post-wise educational qualification and age limit given in the notification. Please read the points below carefully before applying.
Educational Qualification
The qualification depends on the post and the discipline you choose.
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Assistant Manager (General): a two-year postgraduate degree or postgraduate diploma in any discipline. I took this from a job-alert site's summary, so verify it in the PDF.
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Assistant Manager (Technical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical): B.E./B.Tech in the specified streams.
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Assistant Manager (Finance): B.Com with three years of finance experience, or a graduate with CA/CMA Intermediate.
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Junior Executive (General): graduate in any discipline, with computer knowledge (MS Office).
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Junior Executive (Technical): B.Sc.
Experience is needed only for the Assistant Manager (Finance) route. Other posts have no prescribed experience.
Age Limit
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The age limit is counted from the cut-off date, which is 15 November 2026.
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Minimum age is 18 years, and maximum is 28 years, as on 15 November 2026.
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Candidates should be born between 16 November 1998 and 15 November 2008.
Age Relaxation
Relaxation is given as per government rules.
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SC/ST: 5 years
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
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PwBD: 10 years
After all relaxations combined, the maximum age cannot exceed 55 years.
Ex-Servicemen follow separate rules based on the post code.
CWC Vacancy 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies Distribution
CWC notification is out for a total of 327 vacancies across eight post codes. Assistant Manager posts include 171 vacancies, while Junior Executive posts include 156 vacancies. Check the detailed vacancies given below.
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Assistant Manager (General)
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70
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Assistant Manager (Technical)
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60
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Assistant Manager (Finance)
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10
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Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Civil
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22
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Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Electrical
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5
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Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Mechanical
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4
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Junior Executive (General)
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78
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Junior Executive (Technical)
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78
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Total
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327
CWC Apply Online 2026
Candidates who want to apply for CWC Recruitment 2026 can complete their process through the official website, cewacor.nic.in. The application window is open from 17th October to 15th November 2026. Candidates must complete the registration before the deadline.
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CWC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
How to Apply for CWC Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for CWC Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official CWC website, cewacor.nic.in, and open the Careers section.
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Click the apply link against Advertisement No. CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01.
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Complete the new registration with your name, mobile number, and email ID.
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Choose the post (Assistant Manager or Junior Executive) and your discipline.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and category details carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents (photo, signature, and others) in the format given in the notification.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable.
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Submit the form, then download and print the confirmation page for future use.
Also Check: BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com