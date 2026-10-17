BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 660 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026: BHEL has released a recruitment notification for 660 Posts on its official website, careers.bhel.in. Interested candidates must check the detailed notification PDF to know more about eligibility, vacancy details, and more.
Key Points
- BHEL released detailed notification for 660 Artisan Grade IV posts on Oct 17, 2026.
- Online applications open Oct 21, 2026, and close Nov 18, 2026, on careers.bhel.in.
- The Computer Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for December 11, 2026.
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026: BHEL has officially released a detailed notification for Artisan Recruitment 2026 on October 17, 2026. It has 660 Artisan Grade IV posts across its manufacturing units in India. The posts are in seven trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The short notice came out on 13 October 2026 under Advertisement No. 01/2026. The online application opens on 21 October 2026 on careers.bhel.in. The Computer Based Test is tentatively planned for December 2026. This is a good chance for ITI and diploma holders to build a secure career in a leading public sector company.
BHEL Artisan Notification 2026 PDF Download
BHEL has released the detailed Artisan Recruitment 2026 notification on its official website, careers.bhel.in. Candidates who want to work in a government-owned company can check the recruitment details in the official notification PDF. BHEL is India’s leading public sector companies which was established in 1964 and it works in some sectors like power, defence, transportation, and renewable energy. The BHEL Artisan Notification 2026 PDF is given below:
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BHEL Artisan Notification 2026 PDF
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Highlights
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 offers 660 vacancies for Artisan Grade IV across seven trades. The key details are in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
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Recruitment Name
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Artisan Recruitment 2027 (Grade IV)
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 01/2026
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Post Designation
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Artisan Grade IV (Temporary 1st Year Regular Grade IV)
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Total Vacancies
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660 Posts
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Eligible Trades (7)
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Fitter (278), Welder (104), Machinist (101), Electrician (90), Turner (52), Electronics Mechanic (23), Foundryman (12)
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Job Locations
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9 BHEL Manufacturing Units across India (HEP Bhopal, TP Jhansi, HPBP Trichy, EDN/SBD Bengaluru, HPVP Vizag, HEEP Haridwar, BAP Ranipet, etc.)
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Short Notification Date
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13 October 2026
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Detailed Notification PDF
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17 October 2026(on careers.bhel.in)
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Online Application Dates
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21 October 2026 (10:00 AM) to 18 November 2026 (11:45 PM)
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) Date
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11 December 2026 (Tentative)
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Selection Scheme
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Stage I: Computer-Based Test (CBE) Stage II: Skill Test & Document Verification (DV)
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Unit Application Restriction
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Candidates can apply for only one manufacturing unit
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Official Website
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet BHEL's educational and age criteria for Artisan Grade IV. Check the complete eligibility criteria listed below:
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must be qualified with Class 10
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National Trade Certificate (NTC/ITI) in the relevant trade
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National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the same trade
Minimum Marks (in both NTC/ITI and NAC)
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General / EWS / OBC (NCL): Minimum 60% marks in both NTC/ITI and NAC.
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SC / ST Candidates: Minimum 55% marks in both NTC/ITI and NAC.
Upper Age Limit (as on 1 October 2026)
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General/EWS: 27 years
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OBC (NCL): 30 years
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SC/ST: 32 years
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Other relaxations apply as per BHEL rules
Other Conditions
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The qualification must be in the same trade the candidate applies for.
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A candidate can apply for only one manufacturing unit.
BHEL Artisan Vacancy 2026
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has announced 660 vacancies for Artisan Grade IV posts under the BHEL Artisan Grade 4 Recruitment 2026-27. These vacancies are now available in 7 manufacturing units for trades like Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. Candidates can check the BHEL Artisan Vacancy 2026-27 trade-wise and unit-wise distribution in the table below.
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Trade
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Vacancies
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Fitter
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278
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Welder
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104
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Machinist
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101
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Electrician
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90
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Turner
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52
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Electronics Mechanic
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23
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Foundryman
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12
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TOTAL
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660
BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
The online application dates have been announced, and interested candidates can apply online for BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 from 21 October 2026 onwards.
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Events
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Dates
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Notification Release Date
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17 October 2026
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Apply Online Starts
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21 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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18 November 2026
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CBT Exam Date
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December 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com