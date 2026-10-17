BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 660 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026: BHEL has officially released a detailed notification for Artisan Recruitment 2026 on October 17, 2026. It has 660 Artisan Grade IV posts across its manufacturing units in India. The posts are in seven trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The short notice came out on 13 October 2026 under Advertisement No. 01/2026. The online application opens on 21 October 2026 on careers.bhel.in. The Computer Based Test is tentatively planned for December 2026. This is a good chance for ITI and diploma holders to build a secure career in a leading public sector company.

BHEL Artisan Notification 2026 PDF Download

BHEL has released the detailed Artisan Recruitment 2026 notification on its official website, careers.bhel.in. Candidates who want to work in a government-owned company can check the recruitment details in the official notification PDF. BHEL is India’s leading public sector companies which was established in 1964 and it works in some sectors like power, defence, transportation, and renewable energy. The BHEL Artisan Notification 2026 PDF is given below: