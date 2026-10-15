Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami in 2026: Sharad Navratri runs from 11 October to 20 October, 2026, and during these days, all nine forms of Durga are worshipped daily. Usually, Navratri is celebrated for nine days, during which devotees worship daily for nine days, but in 2026, Navratri will be of 10 days. In Navratri 2026, there is much confusion about the Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami dates because Saptami is falling on two days. So, when are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami in 2026? 18, 19 or 20 October 2026. Many devotees are considering that Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami will occur on the same day, while others are being confused on different dates. As of Sunday, October 18, 2026, many devotees are looking for the correct dates of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. The confusion has arisen because the Ashtami and Navami tithis fall across two calendar dates, October 18–19 and October 19–20, respectively.

According to Drik Panchang, the Maha Ashtami will begin on 18 October on Sunday & end in the morning of 19 October on Monday. Whereas Maha Navami titihi will begin shortly after Astami ends on 19 October and end until the afternoon of 20 October on Tuesday. So, let’s see what the actual date is with the thithi of both the Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami in October 2026. Maha Ashtami 2026 Date: October 18 or 19? Maha Ashtami, which is also known as Durga Ashtami, will be observed on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to Drik Panchang for Delhi. Although the tithi for Ashtami will begin on 18 October, the tithi is present at sunrise on October 19, 2026, and due to this, October 19 will be observed as Maha Ashtami in Navratri 2026. Maha Ashtami 2026: Tithi Starting and Ending Time Event Date and time Ashtami Tithi Begins Sunday, October 18, at 8:27 AM Ashtami Tithi Ends Monday, October 19, at 10:51 AM Maha Ashtami Observance Monday, October 19, 2026

Maha Navami 2026 Date: October 19 or 20? Maha Navami, which is also known as Durga Navami, will be observed on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to Drik Panchang for Delhi. However, some regional Durga Puja calendars, particularly the Bengal-style calendar, mark Maha Navami on October 20. The reason is that the Navami tithi starts on October 19 and continues until October 20. The date used for the festival depends on the applicable observance rules and regional customs. Maha Navami 2026: Tithi Starting and Ending Time Event Date and time Navami Tithi Begins Monday, October 19, at 10:51 AM Navami Tithi Ends Tuesday, October 20, at 12:50 PM Maha Navami Observance October 19 in the Drik Panchang Delhi calendar Bengal-style Durga Puja October 20 Is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami Falling on the Same Day in 2026?

Yes, both Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on the same day, October 19, in Navratti 2026 because of the Hindu lunar calendar. As Hindu festivals are celebrated according to tithis, which do not begin and end at midnight like dates in the Gregorian calendar. In 2026, Ashtami ends at 10:51 AM on October 19, and Navami begins immediately afterwards. Therefore, both tithis occur on the same calendar day. Also Read - When is Dussehra 2026, October 20 or 21? Check Vijayadashami and Ravan Dahan Dates and Time Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami 2026: Quick Comparison Detail Maha Ashtami Maha Navami Tithi Ashtami, eighth lunar day Navami, ninth lunar day Tithi begins October 18, 8:27 AM October 19, 10:51 AM Tithi ends October 19, 10:51 AM October 20, 12:50 PM Drik Panchang Delhi observance October 19 October 19 Bengal-style Durga Puja date October 19 October 20 Goddess worshipped Maa Mahagauri Maa Siddhidatri