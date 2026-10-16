Dussehra 2026 Date: Is it on October 20 or 21? Check Maha Navami, Vijayadashami, and Ravan Dahan Dates and Time
Dussehra 2026 falls on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The major festival marks the victory of good over evil across India. Official schedules confirm the key ceremonial period runs from 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM IST, ending nine days of Navratri with Ravan Dahan nationwide.
When is Dussehra in 2026, is it on October 20 or 21? Dussehra, which is alternatively called Vijayadashami, takes place on October 20, 2026, on a Tuesday according to official festival calendar schedule.
The main festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the victory of goddess Durga over Mahishasura according to Hindu mythology. As per the official festival calendar schedule, the main ceremony period occurs between 2:00 PM and 2:46 PM IST. With such precise timings, you can plan your celebration, get-togethers, and travels ahead of time.
What are Dussehra 2026 Dates and Timings for Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami?
The navratri celebration events take place in an organized order before reaching the peak point. The following is the complete schedule of the celebration events including time durations on the last day of the event:
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Festival Event
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Official Date
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Start Time
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End Time
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Significance
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Durga Ashtami
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Sunday, October 18, 2026
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8:43 AM (Oct 17)
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8:29 AM (Oct 18)
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Eighth day prayers and community worship
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Monday, October 19, 2026
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8:29 AM (Oct 18)
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7:32 AM (Oct 19)
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Ninth day rites and final Navratri ceremonies
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Vijayadashami (Dussehra)
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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
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2:00 PM IST
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2:46 PM IST
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Ravan Dahan, victory celebrations, and idol immersion
How is Vijayadashami Celebrated Across Different Regions?
Theme of Dusshera centers around the vanquishing of evil, but different culture-specific traditions define the way people celebrate the festival:
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Northern India: Local communities in states like Delhi and Haryana enact Ramlila performances based on the story of Ramayana. The performance concludes with the burning of effigies of Ravan in Ravan Dahan.
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Eastern India: Communities, particularly those in West Bengal, bid farewell to Goddess Durga through parades and immersion of idols in the rivers.
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Southern India: Mysuru organizes its royal parade with elephants and lit-up palaces.
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Western India: People exchange leaves of apta tree as gold and greet each other.
Dussehra 2026 is indeed a joint celebration of truth, valor, and righteousness. It doesn’t matter whether you join Ramlila in Delhi, witness the Mysuru procession, or take part in Durga Puja immersion in Kolkata – October 20 is the main day for the festival. Remember to mark Tuesday, October 20 on your calendar.
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