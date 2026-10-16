When is Dussehra in 2026, is it on October 20 or 21? Dussehra, which is alternatively called Vijayadashami, takes place on October 20, 2026, on a Tuesday according to official festival calendar schedule.

The main festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the victory of goddess Durga over Mahishasura according to Hindu mythology. As per the official festival calendar schedule, the main ceremony period occurs between 2:00 PM and 2:46 PM IST. With such precise timings, you can plan your celebration, get-togethers, and travels ahead of time.

What are Dussehra 2026 Dates and Timings for Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami?

The navratri celebration events take place in an organized order before reaching the peak point. The following is the complete schedule of the celebration events including time durations on the last day of the event: