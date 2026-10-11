Navratri Colours 2026: 9 Day-Wise Colours, Dates and Significance

Navratri Colours 2026: Shardiya Navratri 2026 began on Sunday, October 11, and will continue until Monday, October 19. Today, Monday, October 12, is the second day of Navratri, dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. The colour associated with Day 2 is White, which symbolises peace, purity, simplicity and devotion. During Navratri, many devotees wear the colour assigned to each day, perform puja at home, visit temples and participate in Garba and Dandiya celebrations. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Maa Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. Check the complete list of Navratri colours for 2026, including their dates, the goddesses worshipped, their significance and traditional outfit ideas. Today's Navratri Colours: October 15, 2026 Today is 15th October, which is the fifth day of the Sharad Navratri 2026, and today's navratri colours is the Yellow colour, and Maa Skandmata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped.

Note: The nine-colour sequence follows the popular day-wise Navratri colour tradition for 2026. Colour lists may differ across regional customs and publications. Significance of the Nine Navratri Colours in 2026 Each colour has a special meaning and is associated with the qualities devotees celebrate during Navratri. Here is what each shade represents. Day 1: Orange – October 11, 2026 Goddess: Maa Shailputri Orange is the colour of energy, enthusiasm, warmth and positivity. It's a new beginning and a bold step to move forward. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga. She is the daughter of the mountains and is a symbol of strength and stability. Devotees pay homage to her and ask blessings for a peaceful and successful start of the festival. What to wear: Pick an orange coloured saree with a saffron-coloured kurta, a traditional lehenga or an orange Anarkali suit. Gold jewellery and a red dupatta can add the festive touch to the outfit.

Day 2: White – October 12, 2026 Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini The white is a symbol of peace, purity, simplicity and devotion. It is often associated with a calm mind and a clear purpose. On the second day of the festival, devotees celebrate Maa Brahmacharini, who is symbolized as a person dedicated, patient and self-controlled. Her journey is a reminder to everyone to be determined and persistent in achieving their objectives. What to wear: A white saree, an ivory suit or a white lehenga with silver embroidery is a good choice. The traditional style can be complemented with the use of pearl earrings, white bangles or delicate jewellery. Day 3: Red – October 13, 2026 Goddess: Maa Chandraghanta The colour red represents courage, strength, love and energy. It is also known to be related to the auspicious events in the Indian tradition.

It's the third day for Maa Chandraghanta, who has a crescent moon on her forehead that looks like a bell. She embodies courage and strength to combat the negative forces. Her devotees pray for her blessing of courage, protection and peace. What to wear: A red Banarasi saree, a red bandhani lehenga or a traditional red salwar suit can be worn for the day's celebrations. Gold earrings and bangles are appropriate. Day 4: Royal Blue – October 14, 2026 Goddess: Maa Kushmanda Royal blue is the color of confidence, calmness, depth and strength. It's colourful and appealing, as well, making it a popular choice for holiday wear. On the 4th day of Navratri people worship Maa Kushmanda. She is believed to have created the world with her smile in Hindu mythology. She is the symbol of creative energy, light and abundance.

For puja and evening Garba, one can wear a royal blue silk saree, embroidered blue lehenga or a blue Anarkali suit. Silver jewellery or a contrasting golden dupatta can be used to enhance the look of the outfit. Day 5: Yellow – October 15, 2026 Goddess: Maa Skandamata Yellow stands for happiness, hope, warmth and optimism. It is often linked with sunshine, knowledge and positive energy. The fifth day is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya. She represents motherhood, affection and protection. Devotees worship her for family happiness, peace and well-being. What to wear: A mustard-yellow saree, a lemon-yellow kurta set or a yellow cotton suit is ideal for daytime celebrations. Floral prints, light embroidery and simple gold jewellery can complete the look.

Day 6: Green – October 16, 2026 Goddess: Maa Katyayani Green represents growth, harmony, renewal and prosperity. It is associated with nature and the beginning of new possibilities. On the sixth day, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, a powerful form of Maa Durga. She represents courage and the strength to overcome difficulties. In Hindu traditions, devotees also pray to her for blessings related to marriage and family life. What to wear: A bottle-green saree, a parrot-green lehenga or an emerald-green suit is a festive option. Traditional earrings, green bangles and gold embroidery can add colour to the outfit. Day 7: Grey – October 17, 2026 Goddess: Maa Kalaratri Grey represents balance, steadiness and composure. It is a neutral shade that can be styled in many ways for traditional celebrations. The seventh day is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, one of the fiercest forms of Maa Durga. She is associated with the destruction of evil and the removal of fear. Despite her fearsome appearance, devotees worship her for protection and the courage to face difficult situations.

What to wear: A silver-grey saree with a zari border, a grey lehenga with colourful embroidery or a grey suit with a bright dupatta can create a festive appearance. Silver jewellery works particularly well with this shade. Day 8: Purple – October 18, 2026 Goddess: Maa Mahagauri Purple is associated with dignity, elegance, spiritual depth and richness. It is a popular choice for special celebrations because of its distinctive appearance. The eighth day, known as Durga Ashtami, is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. She represents purity, serenity and compassion. Many families perform special puja on this day, and some observe Kanya Pujan as part of their Navratri traditions. What to wear: A purple silk saree, a violet Anarkali suit or a purple lehenga with golden embroidery is suitable for Ashtami celebrations. A matching dupatta and traditional jewellery can complete the look.

Day 9: Peacock Green – October 19, 2026 Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri Peacock green represents harmony, freshness, fulfilment and grace. Its combination of blue and green tones gives it a distinctive festive appearance. The ninth day, known as Maha Navami, is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga. She is associated with spiritual wisdom and the granting of siddhis, or spiritual accomplishments. Devotees seek her blessings for knowledge, success and fulfilment. Many families also perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami or Navami, depending on their traditions. What to wear: A peacock-green silk saree, a teal lehenga or a traditional suit in a similar shade is a beautiful choice. Gold jewellery and a matching or contrasting dupatta can make the outfit suitable for Navami puja and celebrations.

Navratri Outfit Ideas for All Nine Days You do not need to buy nine new outfits to celebrate Navratri. You can use clothes already in your wardrobe and add accessories in the colour of the day. Day Colour Outfit Ideas Day 1 Orange Saffron saree, orange kurta or marigold lehenga Day 2 White White cotton saree, ivory suit or embroidered white lehenga Day 3 Red Red Banarasi saree, bandhani lehenga or red suit Day 4 Royal Blue Royal blue saree, blue Anarkali or embroidered lehenga Day 5 Yellow Mustard saree, yellow kurta or floral yellow suit Day 6 Green Bottle-green saree, emerald suit or parrot-green lehenga Day 7 Grey Silver-grey saree, grey suit or embroidered grey lehenga Day 8 Purple Purple silk saree, violet suit or purple lehenga Day 9 Peacock Green Teal saree, peacock-green lehenga or traditional suit