CMAT Cutoff 2027: What Changed in Score and Percentile, & Selection Trends?
Identify the changes that occurred in the CMAT cut-off pattern prior to 2027 admissions. In this article, you will find an explanation for the change from single-shift raw scores' percentiles to 99+ percentile cutoffs remaining stable at around 290–310 marks while medium percentile ranges saw extreme swings. You will also learn about institute-specific cutoffs for JBIMS, SIMSREE, GIM, and K J Somaiya.
CMAT Cutoff 2027: Unlike CAT and XAT, there is no common official cut-off score for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), where each participating management college determines its own minimum score required to shortlist the candidates. Before the CMAT 2027 entrance examination (set on 11 February 2027, after the single-shift CMAT 2026 entrance examination on 25 January 2026), it is important for all the aspirants to know how the trends in scoring and percentile have changed as well as what new regulations in college admissions exist.
While the exam pattern remains unchanged and consists of 100 questions in total, 400 marks (+4 marks for each right answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer, divided equally in 5 sections), the changes in the number of candidates taking the test, single-shift examinations, and college admission procedures affect the way in which the raw scores are converted into interview selections. In single-shift tests, percentiles can be calculated from raw marks directly and do not require multiple-shift adjustments. Therefore, the raw marks become more important. Moreover, many good private B-schools take into account academic credentials and work experience besides CMAT percentiles.
Also Read: CMAT 2027 Cut Off: Check MBA College-Wise Admission Percentile and Previous Year Trends
Key Changes in CMAT Cutoff & Scoring Mechanics
Below are the changes in CMAT Cutoff & Scoring Mechanics:
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Parameter
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Earlier Multi-Shift Cycles
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Recent Shift (2026 - 2027 Outlook)
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Impact on Aspirants
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Exam Shifts & Normalization
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Held across 2 shifts; NTA applied equi-percentile score normalization across slots.
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Conducted in a single shift; NTA calculates percentiles directly from raw scores without normalization.
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Every single mark (+4 / -1) directly alters your All India Rank (AIR) without slot-scaling adjustments.
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Test-Taker Pool Size
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Higher turnout (63,000+ test-takers in 2025).
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Turnout dipped (53,543 appeared in 2026; 78.3% attendance).
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Fewer test-takers did not lower top cutoffs-serious applicants kept top-end percentiles tight.
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Top-End Stability (99+th percentile)
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290-295 marks needed for 99 percentile.
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Unchanged: 291.5-305 marks still required for 99 percentile.
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Only a 15-20 mark gap separates the 95th from the 99th percentile; accuracy matters most.
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Mid-Tier Volatility (80-90th percentile)
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90 percentile hovered around 240-250 marks.
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Shifted Upward: 90 percentile climbed to 257.5 marks in recent data.
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Relying on older "240 = 90 percentile" targets is risky; mid-tier cutoffs now demand a 10–15 mark buffer.
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Profile-Based Shortlisting
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Heavy reliance on CMAT percentile alone in Tier-2 PGDM colleges.
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Leading private B-schools (GIM, Great Lakes, K J Somaiya) increasingly weigh academics, work experience, and WAT/GD-PI alongside CMAT.
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Clearing the cutoff gets you the interview call, but final conversion depends heavily on profile + PI.
What Changed in CMAT Score vs Percentile?
One significant trend witnessed in the current cycle is the compression of marks in the higher percentiles and a sharp fall between 85th and 80th percentiles:
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99.9+ Percentile (Topper Zone- AIR 1 to 50): Requires 320 to 350+ marks out of 400. Since the raw marks are directly proportional to AIR in a single shift paper, even a single incorrect answer (-5 net) could take candidates outside of JBIMS/SIMSREE range.
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99 Percentile Band (AIR 270-540): Has been relatively stable at 290-305 marks over different cycles.
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95 to 98.9 Percentile Band: This includes marks ranging from 270 to 290- that is, a narrow gap of 20 marks between 95 percentile and 99 percentile.
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80 to 90 Percentile Band (Biggest Shift): The most interesting band witnessed in recent cycles, where 90 percentile required around 257.5 marks, 85 percentile required 237 marks, while 80 percentile marks have fallen to 205 marks, which is a steep 32-mark fall between 85 and 80 percentile.
CMAT 2027 Score vs Percentile: Expected
Below are the expected CMAT 2027 Score vs Percentile:
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Target CMAT 2027 Percentile
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Safe Raw Score Target (Out of 400)
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Expected All India Rank (AIR)
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Admission Tier
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99.95 – 100 percentile
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340 – 360+
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Top 1 – 30
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JBIMS Mumbai (All India Seats)
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99.5 – 99.9 percentile
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315 – 339
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30 – 270
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SIMSREE Mumbai, PUMBA (Outside Maharashtra)
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99.0 – 99.4 percentile
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295 – 314
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270 – 550
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GIM Goa, K J Somaiya Mumbai, Great Lakes Chennai
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95.0 – 98.9 percentile
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270 – 294
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550 – 2,700
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Welingkar (WeSchool) Mumbai, NIBM Pune, BIMTECH
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85.0 – 94.9 percentile
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235 – 269
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2,700 – 8,000
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XISS Ranchi, IFIM Bengaluru, Jaipuria Noida, SIES
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75.0 – 84.9 percentile
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190 – 234
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8,000 – 13,500
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IPE Hyderabad, ISBM Pune, Regional AICTE Colleges
College-Wise CMAT Cutoff Comparison: What Changed?
Whereas the All India MBA/PGDM seats at the state government colleges in Maharashtra (JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA) are allocated only on the basis of CAP process for the MAH-MBA-CET, several top-notch PGDM institutes have increased their CMAT cut-offs to 98.5–99+ percentiles due to large number of applicants.
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MBA / PGDM Institute
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Earlier Cutoff Trend
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Recent / Expected CMAT 2027 Cutoff
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Key Selection Change
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99.99 percentile
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99.99 percentile
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No GD-PI; admission strictly via DTE Maharashtra CAP merit rank.
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99.95 – 99.97 percentile
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99.95 – 99.97 percentile
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Centralized CAP allotment; minuscule seat pool keeps cutoff static.
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95 – 98.5 percentile
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98.5 – 99.5+ percentile
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Higher competition pushed CMAT cutoff closer to XAT/CAT levels.
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95 – 98 percentile
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98.5 – 99.2 percentile
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Non-sectional cutoff; strong weightage to Case Analysis & PI.
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90 – 95 percentile
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95 – 99 percentile
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Prioritizes work experience (PGPM) and consistent academics (PGDM).
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85 – 90 percentile
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85 – 92 percentile
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Profile-cum-merit call; separate cutoffs for Core vs. specialized PGDMs.
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94 – 96 percentile
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95 – 97+ percentile
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High demand for Banking & Finance pushed qualifying percentile upward.
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80 – 85 percentile
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85 – 90 percentile
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Steady upward shift for flagship PGDM / HRM programs.
Major Selection Trends for CMAT 2027 Aspirants
No Sectional Cutoffs for Most Universities: As opposed to CAT, most CMAT accepting business schools consider CMAT overall percentile and do not require sectional cutoffs, thus enabling candidates to score maximum in General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Deciding Factor:
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As Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning and Language Comprehension scores of the best candidates tend to be comparable, getting a score of 65 + in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and General Awareness has become a deciding factor for getting above 300 marks.
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Separate Applications Needed: Just passing the CMAT exam does not mean that one is automatically eligible for selection process; separate applications need to be filed for private business schools (GIM, Somaiya, Great Lakes, WeSchool) and for MAH-MBA-CET CAP for Maharashtra colleges.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.