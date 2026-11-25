CMAT Cutoff 2027: Unlike CAT and XAT, there is no common official cut-off score for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), where each participating management college determines its own minimum score required to shortlist the candidates. Before the CMAT 2027 entrance examination (set on 11 February 2027, after the single-shift CMAT 2026 entrance examination on 25 January 2026), it is important for all the aspirants to know how the trends in scoring and percentile have changed as well as what new regulations in college admissions exist.

While the exam pattern remains unchanged and consists of 100 questions in total, 400 marks (+4 marks for each right answer, -1 mark for each wrong answer, divided equally in 5 sections), the changes in the number of candidates taking the test, single-shift examinations, and college admission procedures affect the way in which the raw scores are converted into interview selections. In single-shift tests, percentiles can be calculated from raw marks directly and do not require multiple-shift adjustments. Therefore, the raw marks become more important. Moreover, many good private B-schools take into account academic credentials and work experience besides CMAT percentiles.