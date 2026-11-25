The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty will shortly release ANM, GNM and paramedical results online on its official website- upsmfac.org.in. Here we will also provide the direct link to chec the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2026 once it is released officially.

UPSMFAC Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) will soon release the UPSMFAC results for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Paramedical Diploma courses. The UPSMFAC conducted the written exams from September 15 to October 1, 2026 and Practical Exams from October 3 to October 9, 2026. UPSMFAC ANM GNM Results will be released online on the official website- upsmfac.org.in. Students can check and download their results through the direct link provided below. They just need to login through their unique ID and password.

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2026 Click here

Steps to Check UPSMFAC Results 2026

The UPSMFAC Results 2026 will be released online on the official website. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org

Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the result option given there.

Step 4: A new page will open, fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: The UPSMFAC result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the UPSMFAC results for various courses. Students can easily access their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.