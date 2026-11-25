UPSMFAC Result 2026; Direct Link to Download ANM, GNM, and Paramedical Diploma Marksheet PDF Soon at upsmfac.org.in
UPSMFAC Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) will soon declare the ANM, GNM, Paramedical Diploma courses and other exams results on its official website. The UPSMFAC results will be released for the exams held in September-October 2026. Check the direct link and the steps to check the UPSMFAC ANM GNM result provided below.
Key Points
- UPSMFAC will soon release ANM, GNM, and Paramedical results for 2026.
- Written exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2026.
- Practical exams were held from October 3 to October 9, 2026.
UPSMFAC Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) will soon release the UPSMFAC results for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Paramedical Diploma courses. The UPSMFAC conducted the written exams from September 15 to October 1, 2026 and Practical Exams from October 3 to October 9, 2026. UPSMFAC ANM GNM Results will be released online on the official website- upsmfac.org.in. Students can check and download their results through the direct link provided below. They just need to login through their unique ID and password.
UPSMFAC ANM GNM Results 2026
The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty will shortly release ANM, GNM and paramedical results online on its official website- upsmfac.org.in. Here we will also provide the direct link to chec the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2026 once it is released officially.
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Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2026
Steps to Check UPSMFAC Results 2026
The UPSMFAC Results 2026 will be released online on the official website. Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org
Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the result option given there.
Step 4: A new page will open, fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: The UPSMFAC result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the UPSMFAC results for various courses. Students can easily access their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Links
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ANM September/October 2026 Examination
|Click here
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GNM September/October 2026 Examination
|Click here
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Paramedical Diploma September/October 2026 Examination
|Click here
Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty: Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) is a statutory examining and regulatory body in Uttar Pradesh that manages admissions, examinations, and training standards for paramedical, pharmacy, and nursing courses
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UPSMFAC Result 2026: Overview
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Name of Exam
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ANM GNM and Paramedical Exam September/October 2026
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty
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Written Exam Date
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September 15 to October 1, 2026
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Practical Exam Date
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October 3-9, 2026
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UPSMFAC Result 2026 Status
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To be released
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Official Website
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www.upsmfac.org
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