XAT 2027: What's New This Year? What Should Aspirants Know?
Written by a guest author, this article examines the changes made in XAT 2027 exam pattern. XLRI has revised the XAT 2027 exam pattern and marking scheme just a few days before the exam. Check the revised XAT exam pattern, marking scheme and what does it mean for the XAT exam aspirants in the article below.
XAT 2027: Every year over a lakh MBA aspirants sign up for the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) exam. For instance, XAT 2026 alone saw 1.34 lakh registrations. XAT is one exam which is known for its distinctive question patterns and emphasis on the decision-making section. Recently, XLRI announced a few changes to the marking scheme for XAT 2027, which have left some aspirants a little anxious. However, there is no reason to worry. The overall structure of the examination remains unchanged and is as follows:
|Features
|Particulars
|Total Duration
|180 minutes or 3 hours
|Part 1 (Aptitude)
|170 minutes (75 questions; no sectional time limits)
|Part 2 (General Knowledge)
|10 minutes (20 questions; separately timed)
|Total no. of questions
|95 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
There is just one change in the marking scheme, and it is unlikely to work against students. The revised scheme is as follows:
Part 1: Aptitude
|Marking Criteria
|XAT 2026
|XAT 2027
|Correct Answer
|+1
|+1
|Incorrect Answer
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Unattempted Questions
|-0.10 marks per question after 8 skips
|-0.10 marks per question after 12 skips
Part 2: General Knowledge
|Marking Criteria
|XAT 2026
|XAT 2027
|Correct Answer
|+1
|+1
|Incorrect Answer
|No penalty
|No penalty
|Unattempted Questions
|No penalty
|No penalty
Also Read:
- XAT exam pattern 2027
- XAT 2027 Essay Writing: Check Important Topics, Format and Preparation Tips Here
Previously, you could only leave 8 questions blank in Part 1 without any penalty. For XAT 2027, you can leave 12 unattempted questions without any penalty. Once you cross that 12-question mark, the old rule applies. Every extra skip costs you 0.10 marks. To put that in perspective, if you leave 15 questions blank this year, you lose 0.30 marks (for the 3 skips beyond the limit) instead of 0.70 as per XAT marking scheme till the last year.
Another welcome announcement on the XAT website is the increase in the intake for XLRI Jamshedpur's PGDM-HRM programme to 240 seats, up from 180 last year. It doesn’t mean that the aspirants can now relax, as getting into XLRI just become easier. It just means that the chances have increased but we still can’t be sure about it as we are still not aware of the number of aspirants for XAT 2027.
|Predict your XAT rank using the Jagran Josh's MBA Profilizer
The biggest update this year is the addition of 17 MBA institutes to the XAT network, comprising 16 new XAT associate institutes and 1 new XAMI member institute:
- Abhijit Kadam Institute of Management & Social Sciences, Solapur
- ACCMAN Institute of Management, Greater Noida
- Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad
- Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Department of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai
- Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Institute of Management and Research (BVIMR), New Delhi
- Dayananda Sagar Business School, Bengaluru
- Institute of Management, Kolhapur 8. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED), Pune
- Institute of Management and Rural Development Administration, Sangli
- Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE), Pune
- Mahindra University, Hyderabad 12. Masters' Union, Gurugram
- Narayana Business School, Ahmedabad
- RV University, Bengaluru
- Sparsh Global Business School, Greater Noida
- Yashwantrao Mohite Institute of Management, Karad
- Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics, Jaipur (XAMI Member Institute)
Also Read:
- XLRI Seats & XAT Difficulty Level Over The Years: Intake Expansion and Exam Toughness Shape Cutoffs
- Top MBA Colleges Accepting XAT Scores 2027: Check Eligibility, Fee and Other Details
The changes introduced for XAT 2027 offer candidates a little more flexibility and expand the range of admission opportunities. However, the examination itself remains as demanding as before.
If there is one thing I want aspirants to remember, it is- XAT is not a difficult exam that is beyond your reach; you just need to have the right strategy to crack the exam. Look for the questions you should attempt to crack the exam and leave the ones which are not worth solving.
Read More: XAT Cut Off 2027 Overall and Sectional Percentile (Expected), Previous Year Trends and College-Wise Cut Off
About Author:
Meenakshi Aggarwal is an educator, trainer, and career mentor with over 15 years of experience in training and mentoring MBA aspirants. She has worked with leading education brands, including BYJU'S, IMS Learning Resources and Career Launcher, helping students prepare for competitive management entrance examinations and B-school selection processes. Her areas of expertise include Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, GD-PI preparation, communication skills and personality development. She is also associated with management institutions as a visiting faculty member, where she mentors students on employability and career readiness.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.