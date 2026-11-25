XAT 2027: Every year over a lakh MBA aspirants sign up for the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) exam. For instance, XAT 2026 alone saw 1.34 lakh registrations. XAT is one exam which is known for its distinctive question patterns and emphasis on the decision-making section. Recently, XLRI announced a few changes to the marking scheme for XAT 2027, which have left some aspirants a little anxious. However, there is no reason to worry. The overall structure of the examination remains unchanged and is as follows: Features Particulars Total Duration 180 minutes or 3 hours Part 1 (Aptitude) 170 minutes (75 questions; no sectional time limits) Part 2 (General Knowledge) 10 minutes (20 questions; separately timed) Total no. of questions 95 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) There is just one change in the marking scheme, and it is unlikely to work against students. The revised scheme is as follows:

Part 1: Aptitude Marking Criteria XAT 2026 XAT 2027 Correct Answer +1 +1 Incorrect Answer -0.25 -0.25 Unattempted Questions -0.10 marks per question after 8 skips -0.10 marks per question after 12 skips Part 2: General Knowledge Marking Criteria XAT 2026 XAT 2027 Correct Answer +1 +1 Incorrect Answer No penalty No penalty Unattempted Questions No penalty No penalty Also Read: XAT exam pattern 2027

XAT 2027 Essay Writing: Check Important Topics, Format and Preparation Tips Here Previously, you could only leave 8 questions blank in Part 1 without any penalty. For XAT 2027, you can leave 12 unattempted questions without any penalty. Once you cross that 12-question mark, the old rule applies. Every extra skip costs you 0.10 marks. To put that in perspective, if you leave 15 questions blank this year, you lose 0.30 marks (for the 3 skips beyond the limit) instead of 0.70 as per XAT marking scheme till the last year.

Another welcome announcement on the XAT website is the increase in the intake for XLRI Jamshedpur's PGDM-HRM programme to 240 seats, up from 180 last year. It doesn’t mean that the aspirants can now relax, as getting into XLRI just become easier. It just means that the chances have increased but we still can’t be sure about it as we are still not aware of the number of aspirants for XAT 2027. Predict your XAT rank using the Jagran Josh's MBA Profilizer The biggest update this year is the addition of 17 MBA institutes to the XAT network, comprising 16 new XAT associate institutes and 1 new XAMI member institute: Abhijit Kadam Institute of Management & Social Sciences, Solapur

ACCMAN Institute of Management, Greater Noida

Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Department of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Institute of Management and Research (BVIMR), New Delhi

Dayananda Sagar Business School, Bengaluru

Institute of Management, Kolhapur 8. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED), Pune

Institute of Management and Rural Development Administration, Sangli

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence (Lexicon MILE), Pune

Mahindra University, Hyderabad 12. Masters' Union, Gurugram

Narayana Business School, Ahmedabad

RV University, Bengaluru

Sparsh Global Business School, Greater Noida

Yashwantrao Mohite Institute of Management, Karad

Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics, Jaipur (XAMI Member Institute)