List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)

Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Check out the list of winners from India and runners-up below.
Created On: Dec 13, 2021 09:49 IST
Modified On: Dec 13, 2021 10:07 IST
Miss Universe 2021: India's actress and model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.  South Africa's Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up. 

On 12 December 2021, the 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sindhu of Punjab, India was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico. India has won the title of Miss Universe after twenty-one years. The last was won in 2000 by Lara Dutta.

According to Harnaaz, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

Year Winner Brief Description
1994 Sushmita Sen

She was born on 19 November 1975. She is an Indian actress, model, and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. 

She was crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the of 18.

She is the first Indian to win the competition.

She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy film Biwi No. 1.

She was also nominated in the category for her roles in Sirf Tum (1999) and Filhaal... (2002). 
2000 Lara Dutta

She was born on 16 April 1978. She is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant

She was crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997.

She worked in Hindi films. She is also the recipient of various accolades including a Filmfare Award. 

In Hindi films, she made her debut with Andaaz (2003), which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

She made her final walk down the ramp as Miss Universe 2021

She is 21 years old and belongs to a Sikh family from Chandigarh.

According to sources she did higher education from Government College Girls Chandigarh.

Her hobbies are horse riding, acting, singing, etc.

List Top 10 Miss Universe Winner

Final results Winners
Miss Universe 2021  Harnaaz Sandhu
1st Runner-Up

    

 Nadia Ferreira
2nd Runner-Up

 Lalela Mswane
Top 5

Valeria Ayos

 Beatrice Gomez
Top 10

Thessaly Zimmerman

Clemence Botino

Michelle Colón

Chantel O'Brian

Elle Smith
Top 16

Emma Collingridge

 Juri Watanabe

 Brenda Smith

 Nandita Banna

 Luiseth Materán

Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên 

