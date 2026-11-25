List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)

List of Miss Universe Winners from India (1952-2026): Updated
India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Check out the list of Miss Universe winners from India here.
India's actress and model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. South Africa's Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up.
On 12 December 2021, the 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of Punjab, India was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico. India has won the title of Miss Universe after twenty-one years. The last was won in 2000 by Lara Dutta.
Upon being asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”
Harnaaz said “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."
'YOU ARE THE VOICE OF YOUR OWN'— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 13, 2021
India's Harnaaz Sandhu, the newly-crowned #MissUniverse, answered with conviction during QandA as she urged young women to believe in themselves despite pressures from society. pic.twitter.com/m1AfA2cm10
List of Miss Universe Winners from India till Date
|Year
|Winner
|Brief Description
|1994
|Sushmita Sen
|
She was born on 19 November 1975. She is an Indian actress, model, and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant.
She was crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the of 18.
She is the first Indian to win the competition.
She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy film Biwi No. 1.
She was also nominated in the category for her roles in Sirf Tum (1999) and Filhaal... (2002).
|2000
|Lara Dutta
|
She was born on 16 April 1978. She is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant
She was crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997.
She worked in Hindi films. She is also the recipient of various accolades including a Filmfare Award.
In Hindi films, she made her debut with Andaaz (2003), which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
|2021
|Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
|
She made her final walk down the ramp as Miss Universe 2021.
She holds multiple titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Diva Universe 2021.
She has also worked in Punjabi films such as "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".
She is 21 years old and belongs to a Sikh family from Chandigarh.
According to sources she did higher education from Government College Girls Chandigarh.
How did India Perform at Miss Universe 2026?
At the 75th Miss Universe pageant hosted at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Kaziah Liz Mejo carried India's hopes on the global stage.
-
Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo? Born in Abu Dhabi and hailing from Mavelikara, Kerala, the 19-year-old law student (Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru) and classical dancer won Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur on August 23, 2026, competing against 52 finalists.
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2026 Pageant Result: Mejo advanced into the Top 30 semifinalists before missing the cut for the Top 12. Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto won the Miss Universe 2026 crown, making history as the first mother to win the title, followed by Venezuela's Clara Goetz and Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez.
Top 10 Miss Universe Winners 2021
|Final results
|Winners
|Miss Universe 2021
|Harnaaz Sandhu (India)
|1st Runner-Up
|
Nadia Ferreira ( Paraguay)
|2nd Runner-Up
|
Lalela Mswane (South Africa)
|Top 5
|
Valeria Ayos (Colombia)
Beatrice Gomez (Philippines)
|Top 10
|
Thessaly Zimmerman (Aruba)
Clemence Botino (France)
Michelle Colon (Puerto Rico)
Chantel O'Brian (The Bahamas)
Elle Smith (United States)
|Top 16
|
Emma Collingridge (Great Britain)
Juri Watanabe (Japan)
Brenda Smith (Panama)
Nandita Banna (Singapore)
Luiseth Materan (Venezuela)
Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen (Vietnam)
The Miss Universe pageant was established in June 1952 to empower and celebrate women of all backgrounds. It is a global event that provides a platform for women across the world to realise their goals through various experiences that build self-confidence and generate opportunities for success.
In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu from India won the title of Miss Universe and was crowned by former Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico. After 21 years, India won the title of Miss Universe, and it is a proud moment.
Harnaaz Sandhu became the 3rd beauty to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta from India. Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Quick Facts
1. A 21-year-old girl made India proud by winning Miss Universe 2021 title after a gap of 21 years.
2. She was born on 3 March 2000 in Chandigarh to a Sikh family. She attended Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, and the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Chandigarh.
3. Currently, she is pursuing a Master's degree in Public Administration. She can speak Punjabi, English, and Hindi fluently.
4. At the age of 17 she won titles including Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018. In 2019, she won Miss Femina and placed in Top 12 in Femina Miss India in the same year.
5. She was awarded the title Miss Diva 2021 by Adline Castelino.
6. She is good at Mimicry. She loves to mimic everyone and even animals.
7. Harnaaz Sandhu wore the traditional attire in the national costume segment of the Miss Universe 2021 contest. Abhinav Mishra, designed the lehenga and the custom-made umbrella was created by Reza Shariffi.
About the choice of costume, the 21-year-old said that "it is a royal visual representation of a woman that showcases the Indian queen, strong yet delicate. Its elements are symbolic towards the protection instinct of a woman."
What an incredible look from India! 👏 #missuniverse— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 10, 2021
Download the Miss Universe app to vote for your favorite costume! pic.twitter.com/9N3No4K9pJ
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