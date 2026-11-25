List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)

India's actress and model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. South Africa's Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up.

On 12 December 2021, the 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of Punjab, India was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico. India has won the title of Miss Universe after twenty-one years. The last was won in 2000 by Lara Dutta.

Upon being asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Harnaaz said “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."