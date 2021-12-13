List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)

Miss Universe 2021: India's actress and model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 competition. She became the 3rd person to win the title after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. South Africa's Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up.

On 12 December 2021, the 70th Miss Universe pageant was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sindhu of Punjab, India was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico. India has won the title of Miss Universe after twenty-one years. The last was won in 2000 by Lara Dutta.

India's #HarnaazSandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. #Harnaaz edged out contestants from Paraguay and South Africa to bag the crown. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/SfLdREJpDO — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 13, 2021

According to Harnaaz, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

List of Miss Universe winners from India

Year Winner Brief Description 1994 Sushmita Sen She was born on 19 November 1975. She is an Indian actress, model, and the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. She was crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the of 18. She is the first Indian to win the competition. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the comedy film Biwi No. 1. She was also nominated in the category for her roles in Sirf Tum (1999) and Filhaal... (2002). 2000 Lara Dutta She was born on 16 April 1978. She is an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant She was crowned as Miss Intercontinental in 1997. She worked in Hindi films. She is also the recipient of various accolades including a Filmfare Award. In Hindi films, she made her debut with Andaaz (2003), which won her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu She made her final walk down the ramp as Miss Universe 2021 She is 21 years old and belongs to a Sikh family from Chandigarh. According to sources she did higher education from Government College Girls Chandigarh. Her hobbies are horse riding, acting, singing, etc.





List Top 10 Miss Universe Winner

Final results Winners Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu 1st Runner-Up Nadia Ferreira 2nd Runner-Up Lalela Mswane Top 5 Valeria Ayos Beatrice Gomez Top 10 Thessaly Zimmerman Clemence Botino Michelle Colón Chantel O'Brian Elle Smith Top 16 Emma Collingridge Juri Watanabe Brenda Smith Nandita Banna Luiseth Materán Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên

