Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on 13 December 2021, bringing the crown home 21 years after Lara Dutta. As the country is celebrating her historic win, let us take a look at how to become Miss Universe.

About Miss Universe

Miss Universe is the largest and second oldest international beauty pageant which was created in June 1952 by Pacific Mills, a Californian clothing company. The beauty pageant is run by Miss Universe Organization and is currently owned by WME/IMG. Miss Universe advocates the humanitarian cause and becomes a voice that brings about positive changes in the world.

Armi Kuusela of Finland is the first Miss Universe while Sushmita Sen is the first Miss Universe from India. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is Miss Universe 2021.

Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: Birth, Age, Height, Education, and More

Miss Universe: What is the eligibility criteria?

In order to participate in the world’s largest beauty pageant, the contestants must meet the below-mentioned eligibility criteria:

1- The age of Miss Universe contestants should be between 18-27 years as of 1 January in the year they compete.

2- Candidates must not have ever been married, pregnant or parented a child.

3- As there is no talent competition in the beauty pageant, candidates are judged in three rounds-- evening gown, swimsuit and personality interview.

4- Candidates must apply through the national director in their respective countries to enter the Miss Universe pageant.

5- The candidate must be a winner of the national pageant.

Also Read | Explained: What is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World?

How to prepare yourself for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant?

1- Stay in shape as the Miss Universe contestants are rated on their appearances.

2- Use skincare products such as sunscreen, acne-fighting cleansers, moisturiser to pamper your skin.

3- Remove unwanted hair from legs, hands, armpits, bikini lines before the beauty pageant, but not close to the day of the event to avoid visibly irritated skin.

4- Choose a pageant coach to help you prepare for the big event. You can also enroll in modelling classes.

5- Stay updated with the events around the world and form your own unique opinion.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 Question and Answer

Miss Universe: How to choose the right outfit?

If you wish to participate in the Miss Universe beauty event, start saving for your wardrobe, hair and makeup, entry fee, and travel expenses.

1- Buy high-quality hair and makeup products from department stores and speciality shops.

2- Purchase an evening gown that not only reflects your personality but also fits you well. Pair up the evening gown with the right kind of footwear. Avoid purchasing the gown online.

3- Choose a solid colour to wear to the swimsuit round with matching 4-inch heels.

4- For the preliminary interview round, choose a neutral skirt suit or a sheath dress that enhances your skin tone, along with matching heels.

Miss Universe: How to behave at the beauty pageant?

1- Be at your best behaviour when through the Miss Universe pageant.

2- Avoid swearing, doing drugs or smoking.

3- Stand with your back straight, shoulders back and face forward.

4- When sitting, do not slouch, cross your ankles and four your hands in your lap.

5- Shake hands with the judges if they extend first.

6- Remain calm and composed and be polite and appropriate with everyone at the event.

7- Most importantly, wear a smile at all times.

Also Read | Miss Universe Prize Money 2021: How much does Miss Universe get paid?

Miss Universe: What is the selection criteria?

1- The beauty pageant starts with a preliminary interview round where the contestants face the questions of the judges.

2- The contestants who win the preliminary round get to participate in the semi-final round.

3- During the semi-final round, the contestants walk in swimsuits, athletic dresses and evening gowns.

4- Based on the performance in the semi-final round, the top 6 contestants make their way to the finals.

5- The contestants then move to the finale where they face different questions.

6- The top 3 contestants among them answer a common question.

7- Based on the highest score, the candidate is chosen as the winner and is called Miss Universe. The contestant who secured the second-highest marks is the first runner up while the contestant with the third-highest marks is the second runner up.

Miss Universe: How to compete in the largest beauty pageant?

1- Present yourself confidently in the partially-clothed body at the swimsuit round. Avoid showing more than you intend.

2- During the interview round, give your own unique opinionated answer rather than the same cookie-cutter answers.

3- During the evening gown competition, present yourself elegantly.

4- Regardless of the outcome, smile. Take the defeat with grace.

Also Read | List of Miss Universe winners from India (1952-2021)