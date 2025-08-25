This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 August

Every day has a story tied to it. What stories does August 24 hold? Today, we reflect on the events that have shaped history. On August 24, 79 CE, Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying Pompeii and Herculaneum under a layer of ash.

In 1572, the St Bartholomew's Day Massacre began in France, targeting Protestants. In 1814, British troops burnt Washington, D.C., including the White House and the Capitol.

In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into effect, founding NATO. In 1991, Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

And in 2006, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet. This article will explore these events. We will also highlight notable events, such as births, milestones, and anniversaries, tied to August 24.

What Happened on this Day – August 24?

Here's what happened in history on August 24: