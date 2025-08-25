This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 August

Every day has a story tied to it. What stories does August 24 hold? Today, we reflect on the events that have shaped history. On August 24, 79 CE, Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying Pompeii and Herculaneum under a layer of ash.
In 1572, the St Bartholomew's Day Massacre began in France, targeting Protestants. In 1814, British troops burnt Washington, D.C., including the White House and the Capitol.
In 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty came into effect, founding NATO. In 1991, Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.
And in 2006, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet. This article will explore these events. We will also highlight notable events, such as births, milestones, and anniversaries, tied to August 24.
What Happened on this Day – August 24?
Here's what happened in history on August 24:
79 CE – Mount Vesuvius Erupts
- Mount Vesuvius erupts with massive force.
- Pompeii, Herculaneum, and Stabiae are buried under ash and pumice.
- Thousands perish.
- Pliny the Younger records the eruption; Pliny the Elder dies.
1572 – St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre Begins
- French Catholics attack Huguenot Protestants in Paris.
- Tens of thousands are killed across France.
- Ordered by King Charles IX and Catherine de' Medici.
1814 – British Burn Washington, D.C.
- British troops invaded during the War of 1812.
- They burn the White House and the Capitol.
- First Lady Dolley Madison saved Washington's portrait.
1821 – Spain Accepts Mexican Independence
- The Treaty of Córdoba is signed.
- Spain recognises Mexico as an independent constitutional monarchy.
1832 – Andrew Jackson Vetoes Bank Bill
- President Jackson vetoes the recharter of the Second Bank of the U.S.
- He calls the bank corrupt and harmful to ordinary people.
- The veto ignites the "Bank War" and strengthens the presidency.
1873 – Mount of the Holy Cross Photographed
- William Henry Jackson photographed the Colorado mountains.
- His image confirms the legendary snow "cross" formation.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- Gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shoots "Blonde Mollie" in a drunken rage.
- A bystander is wounded.
- Leslie is convicted, sentenced to 25 years, pardoned after six, then vanishes.
1912 – Alaska Territory Established
- The U.S. officially created the Alaska Territory.
- It became the 49th state in 1959.
1914 – Alan Seeger Volunteers for WWI
- American poet Alan Seeger joins the French Foreign Legion.
- He is known for his poem "I Have a Rendezvous with Death".
1932 – Amelia Earhart's Solo US Flight
- Earhart flies nonstop from Los Angeles to Newark.
- She becomes the first woman to complete a solo coast-to-coast flight.
1941 – Hitler Suspends Euthanasia Program
- Adolf Hitler halted the T4 euthanasia killings of the mentally ill and disabled.
1949 – NATO Established
- The North Atlantic Treaty comes into effect.
- NATO was officially formed.
1954 – Communist Control Act Signed
- President Eisenhower signed the act that banned the Communist Party in the U.S.
1975 – Queen Records "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- Queen starts recording in Wales.
- Record execs worry it's too long for radio, but it later becomes a classic.
1981 – John Lennon's Killer Sentenced
- Mark David Chapman received 20 years to life for murdering John Lennon.
1991 – Ukraine Declares Independence
- Ukraine declares independence from the Soviet Union.
- August 24 becomes its Independence Day.
1992 – Hurricane Andrew Strikes
- Devastates Florida, Louisiana, and the Bahamas.
- Kills around 65 people; causes over $26 billion in damage.
2006 – Pluto Demoted to Dwarf Planet
- The IAU votes to reclassify Pluto as a dwarf planet.
2012 – Norway Mass Killer Sentenced
- Anders Breivik received 21 years in prison for a 2011 terror attack.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 24?
August 24 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 24
- Marsha P. Johnson (1945–1992) – African American transgender activist, pivotal in the Stonewall and the LGBTQ+ movement.
- Marlee Matlin (born 1965) – Oscar-winning actress from Children of a Lesser God; advocate for the deaf.
- Cal Ripken Jr. (born 1960) – Baseball legend with a 2,632-game consecutive streak.
Died on This Day – August 24
- Richard Attenborough (d. 2014) – Acclaimed English actor-director (Gandhi, Jurassic Park)
- Charlie Watts (d. 2021) – Iconic drummer of The Rolling Stones
- Bray Wyatt (d. 2023) – Popular American wrestler
- Gaspard II de Coligny (d. 1572) – French Huguenot leader, killed in St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre
- Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot (d. 1832) – French physicist, father of thermodynamics
- Su Shi (d. 1101) – Renowned Chinese poet, philosopher, and statesman
- Louis Prima (d. 1978) – Famous jazz and swing musician
- Julie Harris (d. 2013) – Celebrated American actress, multiple Tony winner
- Gail Sheehy (d. 2020) – Author and journalist known for Passages
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation