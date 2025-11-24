Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 (Today) at bsebstet.org, Download STET Paper 1 and 2 Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to upload the Bihar STET provisional answer key today i.e. on November 24 on its official website. The BSEB will activate the Bihar STET Answer Key and Response sheet download link to raise objections, if any, for the candidates against the provisional answer key. BSEB will release the online answer key for the BSTET Exam with a process to raise objections in online mode. The answer key gives candidates advanced information about their results with their assessment to the response sheet. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held from October 14 to November 16, 2025 across the state can download the BSEB STET 2025 provisional answer key and raise objections through the website- bsebstet.org. Candidates can use this answer key to evaluate their performance by calculating their probable total marks.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Download Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the answer key from the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below. Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Link Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 - Release Date Bihar STET provisional answer key will be released today i.e. on November 24 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the provision answer key after using their login credentials starting from 12 pm today, November 24, 2025 till November 27, 2025. Candidates can revise their answer and evaluate their performance by calculating their probable total marks. Candidates can use their login details to the link displaying as - "Bihar STET Answer Key, Response Sheet Download Link 2025".

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 Highlights The provisional answer key can be downloaded through the official website for Paper 1 and Paper 2 after using the login credentials.. The answer key releated highlights through the table given below: Organization Name Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Bihar School Examination Board State Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 (BSEB STET 2025 ) Post Name Secondary School Teachers Category Answer Key Exam Date 2025 October 14 to November 16, 2025 Raise Objection Date November 24 to November 27, 2025 BSEB STET Result 2025 Awaited Official Website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com How to Download Bihar STET Answer Key 2025? Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their answer key after following the steps given below on the official website.

Step 4: Download Bihar STET Answer Key Link. Common Error While Download - Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 To download the Bihar STET Answer Key Response Sheet from the official website, it is essential to take some crucial precautions by the candidates to avoid any difficulty. Candidates are advised to follow these instructions to avoid any error in downloading the Bihar STET Answer Key 2025- Step 1: Go to the official website bsebstet.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link displaying as-“STET 2025 Answer Key” or “Answer Key – Paper 1/Paper 2” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download Bihar STET Answer Key Link.