Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Will School Closed on 24th or 25th November in THESE States?

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Jaynati, also widely known as Shaheedi Diwas, is a very important day in Northern India, usually observed on November 24th. This solemn occasion commemorates the supreme sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru in 1675 to defend religious freedom and human rights against forced conversions by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Because of this historical and spiritual significance, schools and colleges across several major states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, traditionally close to honor his memory.
However, many students and their parents are confused this year about the exact date of the school holiday—whether it will be on November 24th or 25th. This uncertainty has arisen because some state governments have decided to shift the official closure date for administrative or spiritual reasons. It is crucial to check the specific circulars issued by your state government, as following the wrong date could lead to an unexpected day off or, conversely, an unexpected day in class.
Now, the central point of contention for residents in these states is pinpointing the exact date—November 24th or 25th—that the respective state governments will officially declare as the holiday. This uncertainty stems from recent actions in both Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Punjab, where authorities have either finalized changes or are currently considering altering the traditional public holiday schedule. Consequently, many are left confused about which date to follow for their Shaheedi Diwas observance.
The Short Story of the Sacrifice
The biggest question is when schools and colleges in the northern region will observe the holiday. While November 24th is the historical date, official changes are now common:
State-Wise Holiday Status and Date Change
|
State / Region
|
Original Date (Commemoration)
|
Official Holiday Date (2025)
|
Reason for Date Change
|
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|
November 24
|
November 25
|
The UP government formally revised the schedule via an official order, shifting the gazetted holiday from the 24th to the 25th of November for all government offices and schools.
|
Punjab & Chandigarh
|
November 24
|
Likely November 25
|
There is a plea from local organizations urging the Governor and Administrator to observe the public holiday on the 25th, matching the religious and spiritual significance of the event. Local schools should expect the 25th to be the final holiday date.
|
Delhi-NCR
|
November 24
|
November 24 (Expected)
|
Schools in Delhi and the NCR region (Noida, Ghaziabad) usually stick to the original religious calendar date unless a specific, overriding government order is issued to shift it. Classes will run normally on the 25th.
|
Haryana & Uttarakhand
|
November 24
|
November 24 (Expected)
|
These states are most likely to observe the holiday on the traditional date unless they formally announce a change to align with Punjab's possible shift to the 25th.
Important Takeaways for Students and Parents
-
Check Local Orders: If you are in UP, assume the holiday is November 25th. If you are in Punjab or Chandigarh, assume the holiday is also the 25th but verify with your local school administration.
-
Contact School Directly: The best advice is to get in touch with your school office or check their official communication channels (like the school's social media or official group chat). This is the only way to be 100% sure about the exact closure date in your area.
-
The Reason: We observe this day to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's supreme sacrifice, a moment dedicated to defending human dignity and religious freedom.
While Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is historically November 24th, the school holiday for Shaheedi Diwas in 2025 varies by state. Uttar Pradesh is confirmed for November 25th. Punjab and Chandigarh also anticipate the 25th, pending local announcement. Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are expected to observe the traditional November 24th. Contact your local school administration for the definitive date to plan accurately and honor the ninth Sikh Guru's legacy.
