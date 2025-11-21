Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Will School Closed on 24th or 25th November in THESE States?

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Jaynati, also widely known as Shaheedi Diwas, is a very important day in Northern India, usually observed on November 24th. This solemn occasion commemorates the supreme sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru in 1675 to defend religious freedom and human rights against forced conversions by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Because of this historical and spiritual significance, schools and colleges across several major states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, traditionally close to honor his memory.

However, many students and their parents are confused this year about the exact date of the school holiday—whether it will be on November 24th or 25th. This uncertainty has arisen because some state governments have decided to shift the official closure date for administrative or spiritual reasons. It is crucial to check the specific circulars issued by your state government, as following the wrong date could lead to an unexpected day off or, conversely, an unexpected day in class.