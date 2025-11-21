OpenAI unveils Sora: Create videos through texts prompts. Here's all to know about the future of video creation

OpenAI is back with yet another surprise in the form of Sora- a new text-to-video generator. The San Francisco company unveiled Sora recently; a tool that makes use of generative artificial intelligence to create short videos on the basis of written commands with the help of generative artificial intelligence.

Well, there have been many video-making tools so far, but Sora somewhere stands apart due to its high-quality videos. The introduction of Sora proves to be a significant step not only for OpenAI but for the future of video generation through text.

Understanding SORA

Generative AI stands as an AI branch that is capable of creating something new. Chatbots like ChatGPT and image generators like DALL-E are some of its examples. An AI system that is capable of generating videos is not only novel but also challenging. However, it is based on the same technology.