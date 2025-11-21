RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov,.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites. The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released on November 21, 2025 for all candidates who appeared in the CBT 1 exam conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF.

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the exam, i.e., CBT 2. Candidates who applied for undergraduate-level vacancies such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk can now check the result, and the shortlisted candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process i.e CBT-2, Typing Skill Test, or Document Verification.

Also Check in Hindi, RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 RRB NTPC UG Cutoff 2025 Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC UG Result PDF The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official regional websites of RRBs. To download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate merit list PDF, candidates can visit the homepage of their respective RRB and check for new updates under the title "RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 – CEN 06/2024." Candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 exam under CEN 06/2024 can now download their result pdf by clicking on the direct link below.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Silliguri PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ranchi PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Guwahati PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilaspur PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Gorakhpur PDF Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Overview The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been officially declared for candidates who appeared in the first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) under the Railway Recruitment Board’s CEN 06/2024 notification. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Exam Name RRB NTPC UG (Undergraduate) 2025 Notification Number CEN 06/2024 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Result Release Date 21 November 2025 Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Next Stage CBT-2 / Skill Test / Document Verification (as per post) Result Format PDF containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

How to Check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025? Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 exam can now check their RRB NTPC Result 2025 UG after visiting the official regional website of their respective zones. The RRB NTPC UG Result includes the selection of eligible candidates for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk, in PDF format. Check the step by step process below to download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Undergraduate PDF from official website Visit the RRB NTPC official website of your zone (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Ranchi, RRB Mumbai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ajmer

On the homepage click on the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF

Now Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number

Download the Result PDF for future reference

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Region-Wise Links The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for undergraduates for the CBT 1 exam has been released for all regional regions. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC UG exam can download the RRB NTPC PDF 2025 and RRB NTPC Cutoff from regional websites such as rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, etc. Click on the direct below for the direct link of regional website RRB Regional Websites Ahmedabad Ajmer Allahabad Bangalore Bhopal Bhubaneshwar Bilaspur Chandigarh Chennai Gorakhpur Guwahati Jammu Kolkata Malda Mumbai Muzaffarpur Patna Ranchi Secunderabad Siliguri Trivendrum Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released on November 21, 2025, for all regional websites such as RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Guwahati, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Jammu, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, and RRB Gorakhpur. Candidates who attempted the examination can now check their result by clicking on the direct link provided above. Check the list of details that will be mentioned in RRB NTPC Result 2025 Undergraduate Scorecard