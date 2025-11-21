RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov,.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 21, 2025, 14:25 IST

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 for CBT-1 under CEN 06/2024. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF from regional RRB websites such as rrbcdg.gov.in and check their roll number for CBT-2, Typing Skill Test, or Document Verification eligibility.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites. The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released on November 21, 2025 for all candidates who appeared in the CBT 1 exam conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF.
The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the exam, i.e., CBT 2. Candidates who applied for undergraduate-level vacancies such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk can now check the result, and the shortlisted candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process i.e CBT-2, Typing Skill Test, or Document Verification.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 OUT

RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 on November 21, 2025 in the PDF format for the exam which was conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. The result has been released on all the official regional websites of RRB such as rrbcdg.gov.in, and is available in downloadable PDF format. The merit list pdf contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates for CBT 2 and Typing Test.

Also Check in Hindi,

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

RRB NTPC UG Cutoff 2025

Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC UG Result PDF

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official regional websites of RRBs. To download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate merit list PDF, candidates can visit the homepage of their respective RRB and check for new updates under the title “RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 – CEN 06/2024.” Candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 exam under CEN 06/2024 can now download their result pdf by clicking on the direct link below.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Silliguri

PDF Download

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Jammu and Srinagar

PDF Download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Ranchi PDF Download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Guwahati PDF Download 
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Bilaspur PDF Download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chandigarh PDF Download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Chennai PDF Download
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Gorakhpur PDF Download

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been officially declared for candidates who appeared in the first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) under the Railway Recruitment Board’s CEN 06/2024 notification. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB NTPC UG (Undergraduate) 2025

Notification Number

CEN 06/2024

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Result Release Date

21 November 2025

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Next Stage

CBT-2 / Skill Test / Document Verification (as per post)

Result Format

PDF containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

 

How to Check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025?

Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 exam can now check their RRB NTPC Result 2025 UG after visiting the official regional website of their respective zones. The RRB NTPC UG Result includes the selection of eligible candidates for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk, in PDF format. Check the step by step process below to download the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Undergraduate PDF from official website

  • Visit the RRB NTPC official website of your zone (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Ranchi, RRB Mumbai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ajmer
  • On the homepage click on the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 PDF
  • Now Press Ctrl+F to search your roll number
  • Download the Result PDF for future reference

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Region-Wise Links

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for undergraduates for the CBT 1 exam has been released for all regional regions. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC UG exam can download the RRB NTPC PDF 2025 and RRB NTPC Cutoff from regional websites such as rrb kolkata, rrb chandigarh, etc. Click on the direct below for the direct link of regional website

RRB Regional Websites

 
Ahmedabad
Ajmer
Allahabad
Bangalore
Bhopal
Bhubaneshwar
Bilaspur
Chandigarh
Chennai
Gorakhpur
Guwahati
Jammu
Kolkata
Malda
Mumbai
Muzaffarpur
Patna
Ranchi
Secunderabad
Siliguri
Trivendrum

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 has been released on November 21, 2025, for all regional websites such as RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Guwahati, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Jammu, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, and RRB Gorakhpur. Candidates who attempted the examination can now check their result by clicking on the direct link provided above. Check the list of details that will be mentioned in RRB NTPC Result 2025 Undergraduate Scorecard

  • Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, and Registration ID
  • Zone and Post Applied
  • Marks Obtained in Each Section
  • Normalized Score and Overall Performance
  • Qualification Status for CBT 2
  • Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News