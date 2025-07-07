Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each brimming with its slice of wonder? From icy fjords to sun-drenched deserts, every corner of the globe tells a story.

You've probably come across those viral videos where people are asked to name countries beginning with a particular letter—"A", "F", "X", or "N".

And let's face it, most folks stumble, not because they're clueless, but because geography is so much bigger than just what we see in textbooks or on social media.

If you're looking to expand your horizons, you're in the right place. In this read, we're zeroing in on countries that start with the letter 'H'—names you may not think of instantly but deserve a spot in your global vocabulary.

List of Countries That Start With the Letter 'H'

Countries that start with the letter 'H' are Haiti, Honduras, and Hungary.