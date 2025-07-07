Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each brimming with its slice of wonder? From icy fjords to sun-drenched deserts, every corner of the globe tells a story.
You've probably come across those viral videos where people are asked to name countries beginning with a particular letter—"A", "F", "X", or "N".
And let's face it, most folks stumble, not because they're clueless, but because geography is so much bigger than just what we see in textbooks or on social media.
If you're looking to expand your horizons, you're in the right place. In this read, we're zeroing in on countries that start with the letter 'H'—names you may not think of instantly but deserve a spot in your global vocabulary.
List of Countries That Start With the Letter 'H'
Countries that start with the letter 'H' are Haiti, Honduras, and Hungary.
Haiti
- Continent: North America
- Capital: Port-au-Prince
- Population: 11.90 million
- Land Area: 27,560 km²
Haiti, located on the western part of the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea, is famous for being the first independent black republic and its vibrant Vodou culture. Its physical characteristics include mountainous terrain and coastal plains. It shares the island with the Dominican Republic to its east.
Honduras
- Continent: North America
- Capital: Tegucigalpa
- Population: 11.005 million
- Land Area: 111,890 km²
Honduras is a country in Central America, renowned for its rich Mayan heritage, stunning Caribbean beaches, and extensive rainforests. Its geography is diverse, featuring mountains, valleys, and coastal lowlands along both the Pacific and Caribbean shores. It borders Guatemala to the west, El Salvador to the southwest, and Nicaragua to the southeast.
Hungary
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Budapest
- Population: 9.63 million
- Land Area: 90,530 km²
Hungary, a landlocked country in Central Europe, is renowned for its thermal baths, rich folk traditions, and delicious goulash. Physically, it is characterised by flat or gently rolling plains of the Carpathian Basin, with some low mountains in the north. It borders Slovakia to the north, Ukraine to the northeast, Romania to the east, Serbia to the south, Croatia and Slovenia to the southwest, and Austria to the west.
List of Countries That End With the Letter 'H'
The only country that ends with the letter 'H' is Bangladesh.
