Brain teasers have been around for centuries. These puzzles have fascinated and challenged people. They serve as fun and stimulating activity that help sharpen the mind. Whether your goal is to enhance your mental sharpness, boost concentration levels or simply indulge in a bit of mental exercise, there is a puzzle for everyone. These are not your typical puzzles which follow simple logic, brain teasers are designed in such a way that they play around words, mathematics or tricky visuals. The appeal of brain teasers lies in how they activate different areas of the brain, making them excellent tools for mental stimulation. Solving them regularly helps to develop critical thinking, enhance problem-solving skills, and improve overall intellect over time. Those who engage in puzzles on a daily basis tend to build sharper cognitive abilities and may even see a rise in their IQ levels.

Today we bring you one such puzzle that is stumping the world. The image below features a tap that is filling some water tanks which are named from A to L. The tap is pouring water down in tank A but it is connected to other tanks. Your challenge is to find which of these tanks will fill up the first. If you look closely enough your high IQ will notice how the tanks are connected and you will be able to spot the correct water tank. Wait! Before you try to figure out the answer, we have a twist: You need to find the tank which fills up first within 13 seconds. So, can your high intellect solve this puzzle within the time limit? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! Brain Teaser: Find the Tank That Fills First in 15 Seconds

Source: BrightSide Why Solve Brain Teasers? Solving brain teasers is more than just a fun pastime—it offers several mental benefits that can have a lasting impact on your cognitive health. Did you manage to crack this puzzle? Fifteen seconds might seem like a short time, but solving puzzles within a time limit helps enhance your problem-solving skills in real-life situations. Quick! Time's almost up! 3... 2... 1... So, did you get the answer? Congrats if you did! If you solved it within the time frame, your IQ could be above 125. But don't stress if you didn't find the solution. Even the best puzzle solvers sometimes struggle under time pressure. Feel free to scroll back up and try again without the timer. If you're still stuck, you can check the answer below!