Why True Intelligence is Still a Distant Dream for AI, Explains Martha Wells

Martha Wells, the acclaimed American author behind the Murderbot Diaries series, recently reiterated her perspective that true artificial intelligence is still light-years away. Her insightful commentary, gaining traction across technology and literary circles, underscores a crucial distinction between fictional sentient machines like Murderbot and the current capabilities of AI.

ByHarshita Singh
Jul 29, 2025, 08:44 EDT
Martha Wells Murderbot author on AI: In a time when people are fascinated by how quickly artificial intelligence is improving, it's nice to hear from an unexpected but very reliable source: Martha Wells, the award-winning American author of "The Murderbot Diaries." Her critically acclaimed series, which stars a snarky, media-obsessed, self-aware security unit, gives a nuanced view of artificial intelligence that fits in well with current tech talks. Wells agrees that today's AI has better algorithms and can learn, but it is still a long way from real, true intelligence. This kind of intelligence only exists in science fiction. This view goes against the current hype and asks people to think about what AI can and can't do and what its future might be.

Who is Martha Wells?

Martha Wells is a well-known American writer best known for her science fiction and fantasy books. She has been working for decades and has won many awards for her detailed world-building and interesting characters. But her "Murderbot Diaries" series has really made her famous, winning her many Nebula, Hugo, Locus, and Alex Awards.

Wells showed the world Murderbot, a "SecUnit" that is both human and robot. It has hacked its governor module and just wants to be left alone to watch serialized dramas. The show has become very popular because Murderbot is easy to relate to because he is anxious, needs his own space, and doesn't want to be a hero.

What does Murderbot Author Martha Well has to say about Artificial Intelligence?

American author Martha Wells provides a grounded and perceptive analysis of artificial intelligence through her interviews and the core of the "Murderbot Diaries." From her point of view, there is a huge gap between the smart systems we have now and the real, sentient AI that is often shown in movies and TV shows.

Wells always says that even the best machine learning models today don't have consciousness and self-awareness. Or the complicated emotional and social intelligence that characters like Murderbot do. She then says that AI can process data and respond in ways that are similar to how people do, but it does so based on logic and statistical correlations that have been programmed into it, not on its own understanding or feelings.

She wrote Murderbot, which is a book about a machine intelligence that has its own personality and independence because it has gone beyond what it was programmed to do. This fake picture shows what real AI might be like, which makes it even clearer how limited AI is in the real world.

Wells has said that one of the reasons she wrote Murderbot was because she wanted to look into an AI that didn't want to be human or rule over people, but just wanted to be free to do what it wanted. 

 

It would not be presumptuous to say that Martha Wells gives us a valuable point of view that helps us understand artificial intelligence in a more practical way. Her writing, especially the Murderbot Diaries, is a strong reminder that the idea of real, conscious machine intelligence is still just a fantasy for now, even though AI is changing quickly.

FAQs

  • What are the famous books by Martha Wells?
    +
    Martha Wells is most famous for "The Murderbot Diaries" series, which includes "All Systems Red" and "System Collapse". Other notable works include The Books of the Raksura series (e.g., The Cloud Roads), the Ile-Rien series, and the standalone fantasy novel Witch King.
  • Will there be a 7th book in Murderbot?
    +
    Yes, the 7th novel, "System Collapse," was published in November 2023. An 8th book, "Platform Decay," has been completed, and Martha Wells is contracted for at least two more Murderbot books, plus a new short story, "Rapport: Friendship, Solidarity, Communion, Empathy," which was released in July 2025.
  • Why is Murderbot so popular?
    +
    Murderbot's popularity stems from its relatable, cynical, and media-obsessed protagonist, unique narrative voice, blend of action and humor, and its deeper exploration of identity and sentience.

