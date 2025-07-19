List of American Authors: Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry

For a long time, American writers have changed the literary scene by giving readers new ways to think about things. People are still talking about great writers like Colson Whitehead and new ones like Celeste Ng because of their deep stories and memorable characters. This list honors the great writers of American literature by showing how they have changed the game in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. This guide will help you find writers whose work really speaks to you, whether you want a classic great American novel or something more recent.

List of American Fiction Writers

American fiction has attracted readers from all over the world with its wide range of stories and deep exploration of what it means to be human.