List of American Authors: Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry

American authors continue to make headlines—Colson Whitehead recently won a Pulitzer Prize, while fresh voices in fiction are breaking bestseller lists. From coast to coast, US writers are redefining the American novel with bold new themes and styles.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 19, 2025, 07:13 EDT
F. Scott Fitzgerald, Emily Dickinson, and Frederick Douglass are among the greatest American writers of all time.
For a long time, American writers have changed the literary scene by giving readers new ways to think about things. People are still talking about great writers like Colson Whitehead and new ones like Celeste Ng because of their deep stories and memorable characters. This list honors the great writers of American literature by showing how they have changed the game in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. This guide will help you find writers whose work really speaks to you, whether you want a classic great American novel or something more recent.

List of American Fiction Writers

American fiction has attracted readers from all over the world with its wide range of stories and deep exploration of what it means to be human.

American Author

Born-Died

Notable Work(s)

Notable Awards

F. Scott Fitzgerald

1896-1940

The Great Gatsby

N/A

Harper Lee

1926-2016

To Kill a Mockingbird

Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1961), 

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2007)

Mark Twain

1835-1910

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

N/A

John Steinbeck

1902-1968

The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men

Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1940), 

Nobel Prize in Literature (1962)

Toni Morrison

1931-2019

Beloved, Song of Solomon

Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1988), 

Nobel Prize in Literature (1993)

Edgar Allan Poe

1809-1849

The Raven

The Tell-Tale Heart

N/A 

(Edgar Awards named after him posthumously)

Jack Kerouac

1922-1969

On the Road

N/A

Ernest Hemingway

1899-1961

The Old Man and the Sea, A Farewell to Arms

Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1953), 

Nobel Prize in Literature (1954)

List of Nonfiction American Writers 

American nonfiction has historically served as a critical lens through which societal issues, personal journeys, and historical events are examined.

Author

Born-Died

Notable Work(s)

Notable Awards

Henry David Thoreau

1817-1862

Walden, Civil Disobedience

N/A

Frederick Douglass

1818-1895

Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave

N/A

Rachel Carson

1907-1964

Silent Spring

National Book Award for Nonfiction (1952)

Joan Didion

1934-2021

The Year of Magical Thinking

National Book Award for Nonfiction (2005), 

National Medal of Arts (2012)

Maya Angelou

1928-2014

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2010), 

National Medal of Arts (2000)

Truman Capote

1924-1984

In Cold Blood

Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime (1966)
Most Famous American Poets

American poetry, which is very diverse, gives us deep insights into who we are, nature, and the human spirit.

Author

Born-Died

Notable Work(s)

Notable Awards

Emily Dickinson

1830-1886

Because I could not stop for Death

N/A 

(Recognized posthumously)

Walt Whitman

1819-1892

Leaves of Grass

N/A

Robert Frost

1874-1963

The Road Not Taken,

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry, 

Congressional Gold Medal (1960)

Sylvia Plath

1932-1963

Ariel, 

The Bell Jar

Pulitzer Prize for Poetry (1982, posthumous)

Langston Hughes

1901-1967

The Negro Speaks of Rivers,

Harlem

Harmon Gold Medal for Literature (1931), 

Spingarn Medal (1960)

Allen Ginsberg

1926-1997

Howl, 

The Fall of America: Poems of These States

National Book Award (1974), 

Robert Frost Medal (1986)
American writers keep adding to the world's literary canon with their timeless prose and moving poetry. Their timeless stories not only entertain but also make people think, encourage change, and give new perspectives on the constantly changing American experience. This makes their impact last for generations and is often recognized with the highest literary awards.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

