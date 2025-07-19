List of American Authors: Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry

For a long time, American writers have changed the literary scene by giving readers new ways to think about things. People are still talking about great writers like Colson Whitehead and new ones like Celeste Ng because of their deep stories and memorable characters. This list honors the great writers of American literature by showing how they have changed the game in fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. This guide will help you find writers whose work really speaks to you, whether you want a classic great American novel or something more recent.
List of American Fiction Writers
American fiction has attracted readers from all over the world with its wide range of stories and deep exploration of what it means to be human.
|
American Author
|
Born-Died
|
Notable Work(s)
|
Notable Awards
|
F. Scott Fitzgerald
|
1896-1940
|
The Great Gatsby
|
N/A
|
Harper Lee
|
1926-2016
|
To Kill a Mockingbird
|
Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1961),
Presidential Medal of Freedom (2007)
|
Mark Twain
|
1835-1910
|
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
|
N/A
|
John Steinbeck
|
1902-1968
|
The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men
|
Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1940),
Nobel Prize in Literature (1962)
|
Toni Morrison
|
1931-2019
|
Beloved, Song of Solomon
|
Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1988),
Nobel Prize in Literature (1993)
|
Edgar Allan Poe
|
1809-1849
|
The Raven
The Tell-Tale Heart
|
N/A
(Edgar Awards named after him posthumously)
|
Jack Kerouac
|
1922-1969
|
On the Road
|
N/A
|
Ernest Hemingway
|
1899-1961
|
The Old Man and the Sea, A Farewell to Arms
|
Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (1953),
Nobel Prize in Literature (1954)
List of Nonfiction American Writers
American nonfiction has historically served as a critical lens through which societal issues, personal journeys, and historical events are examined.
|
Author
|
Born-Died
|
Notable Work(s)
|
Notable Awards
|
Henry David Thoreau
|
1817-1862
|
Walden, Civil Disobedience
|
N/A
|
Frederick Douglass
|
1818-1895
|
Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave
|
N/A
|
Rachel Carson
|
1907-1964
|
Silent Spring
|
National Book Award for Nonfiction (1952)
|
Joan Didion
|
1934-2021
|
The Year of Magical Thinking
|
National Book Award for Nonfiction (2005),
National Medal of Arts (2012)
|
Maya Angelou
|
1928-2014
|
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
|
Presidential Medal of Freedom (2010),
National Medal of Arts (2000)
|
Truman Capote
|
1924-1984
|
In Cold Blood
|
Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime (1966)
Most Famous American Poets
American poetry, which is very diverse, gives us deep insights into who we are, nature, and the human spirit.
|
Author
|
Born-Died
|
Notable Work(s)
|
Notable Awards
|
Emily Dickinson
|
1830-1886
|
Because I could not stop for Death
|
N/A
(Recognized posthumously)
|
Walt Whitman
|
1819-1892
|
Leaves of Grass
|
N/A
|
Robert Frost
|
1874-1963
|
The Road Not Taken,
Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
|
Four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry,
Congressional Gold Medal (1960)
|
Sylvia Plath
|
1932-1963
|
Ariel,
The Bell Jar
|
Pulitzer Prize for Poetry (1982, posthumous)
|
Langston Hughes
|
1901-1967
|
The Negro Speaks of Rivers,
Harlem
|
Harmon Gold Medal for Literature (1931),
Spingarn Medal (1960)
|
Allen Ginsberg
|
1926-1997
|
Howl,
The Fall of America: Poems of These States
|
National Book Award (1974),
Robert Frost Medal (1986)
American writers keep adding to the world's literary canon with their timeless prose and moving poetry. Their timeless stories not only entertain but also make people think, encourage change, and give new perspectives on the constantly changing American experience. This makes their impact last for generations and is often recognized with the highest literary awards.
