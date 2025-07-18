List of Richest Person in Every US State for 2025 (Updated): Check City and Net Worth

Do you know who holds the ultimate financial power in your home state? In an era where economic landscapes shift rapidly, tracking immense wealth becomes a fascinating look into innovation, market trends, and sheer entrepreneurial drive. For 2025, a fresh list of the richest persons in every US state has emerged, compiled by Forbes on April 25, 2025. This updated analysis reveals not just familiar names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but also showcases surprising shifts and long-standing titans, painting a vivid picture of American prosperity concentrated at the very top.

Who is the Richest Person in Every US State?

The financial landscape of the United States continues to evolve, but a select group of individuals holds the top spot in each state. As of April 25, 2025, based on Forbes' latest estimates, here's who ranks as the richest person in their respective U.S. state: