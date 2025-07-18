List of Richest Person in Every US State for 2025 (Updated): Check City and Net Worth

Do you know who holds the ultimate financial power in your home state? In an era where economic landscapes shift rapidly, tracking immense wealth becomes a fascinating look into innovation, market trends, and sheer entrepreneurial drive. For 2025, a fresh list of the richest persons in every US state has emerged, compiled by Forbes on April 25, 2025. This updated analysis reveals not just familiar names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but also showcases surprising shifts and long-standing titans, painting a vivid picture of American prosperity concentrated at the very top.
Who is the Richest Person in Every US State?
The financial landscape of the United States continues to evolve, but a select group of individuals holds the top spot in each state. As of April 25, 2025, based on Forbes' latest estimates, here's who ranks as the richest person in their respective U.S. state:
|
Name of Richest Person
|
Age
|
US State
|
City
|
Estimated Net Worth
(in Billions USD)
|
Industry/Source
|
Elon Musk
|
53
|
Texas
|
Austin
|
$388.0
|
Tesla, SpaceX
|
Jeff Bezos
|
61
|
Miami
|
$206.0
|
Amazon
|
Mark Zuckerberg
|
40
|
Palo Alto
|
$189.0
|
Facebook (Meta)
|
Warren Buffett
|
94
|
Omaha
|
$165.0
|
Berkshire Hathaway
|
Steve Ballmer
|
69
|
Washington
|
Hunts Point
|
$118.0
|
Microsoft
|
Rob Walton
|
80
|
Bentonville
|
$113.0
|
Walmart
|
Michael Bloomberg
|
83
|
New York
|
$105.0
|
Bloomberg LP
|
Charles Koch
|
89
|
Wichita
|
$67.5
|
Koch, Inc.
|
Jeff Yass
|
66
|
Pennsylvania
|
Haverford
|
$59.0
|
Trading, Investments
|
Lukas Walton
|
38
|
Chicago
|
$39.0
|
Walmart
|
Jacqueline Mars
|
85
|
Virginia
|
The Plains
|
$39.0
|
Candy, Pet Food
|
John Mars
|
89
|
Wyoming
|
Jackson
|
$39.0
|
Candy, Pet Food
|
Abigail Johnson
|
63
|
Milton
|
$31.5
|
Fidelity Investments
|
Phil Knight
|
87
|
Oregon
|
Hillsboro
|
$29.0
|
Nike
|
Miriam Adelson
|
79
|
Nevada
|
Las Vegas
|
$28.6
|
Casinos, Resorts
|
Thomas Frist Jr.
|
86
|
Tennessee
|
Nashville
|
$26.8
|
Hospitals
|
Daniel Gilbert
|
63
|
Franklin
|
$23.7
|
Rocket Mortgage
|
Diane Hendricks
|
78
|
Wisconsin
|
Afton
|
$21.9
|
Building Supplies
|
Steve Cohen
|
68
|
Connecticut
|
Greenwich
|
$21.3
|
Hedge Funds
|
Harold Hamm
|
79
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma City
|
$18.5
|
Oil & Gas
|
Ernest Garcia II
|
67
|
Arizona
|
Tempe
|
$17.3
|
Used Cars
|
Todd Graves
|
53
|
Louisiana
|
Baton Rouge
|
$17.2
|
Fast Food (Raising Cane's)
|
Philip Anschutz
|
85
|
Colorado
|
Denver
|
$16.9
|
Energy, Sports, Entertainment.
|
Rick Cohen
|
72
|
New Hampshire
|
Keene
|
$11.5
|
Warehouse Automation
|
David Steward
|
73
|
Missouri
|
St. Louis
|
$11.4
|
IT Provider
|
Cathy Family
|
71, 72, 69
|
Georgia
|
Atlanta, Hampton
|
$10.7
|
Chick-fil-A
|
Harry Stine
|
83
|
Iowa
|
Adel
|
$10.2
|
Agriculture
|
Pierre Omidyar
|
57
|
Hawaii
|
Honolulu
|
$10.0
|
eBay, PayPal
|
Carl Cook
|
62
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington
|
$9.9
|
Medical Devices
|
James Goodnight
|
82
|
North Carolina
|
Cary
|
$9.8
|
Software (SAS)
|
Tamara Gustavson
|
63
|
Kentucky
|
Lexington
|
$8.1
|
Self Storage (Public Storage)
|
Les Wexner
|
87
|
Ohio
|
New Albany
|
$7.8
|
Retail
|
Dennis Washington
|
90
|
Montana
|
Missoula
|
$7.4
|
Construction, Mining
|
John Overdeck
|
55
|
New Jersey
|
Millburn
|
$7.4
|
Hedge Funds
|
Annette Lerner
|
95
|
Maryland
|
Chevy Chase
|
$5.5
|
Real Estate
|
Robert Faith
|
61
|
South Carolina
|
Charleston
|
$5.0
|
Real Estate Management
|
Gail Miller
|
81
|
Utah
|
Salt Lake City
|
$4.4
|
Car Dealerships
|
Susan Alfond
|
79
|
Maine
|
Scarborough
|
$3.7
|
Shoes
|
Jonathan Nelson
|
68
|
Rhode Island
|
Providence
|
$3.4
|
Private Equity
|
Frank VanderSloot
|
76
|
Idaho
|
Idaho Falls
|
$3.2
|
Nutrition, Wellness
|
Thomas & James Duff
|
64 & 68
|
Mississippi
|
Hattiesburg
|
$3.0
|
Tires, Diversified
|
Glen Taylor
|
84
|
Minnesota
|
Mankato
|
$2.9
|
Printing, Investments
|
T. Denny Sanford
|
89
|
South Dakota
|
Sioux Falls
|
$2.1
|
Banking, Credit Cards
|
John Abele
|
88
|
Vermont
|
Shelburne
|
$2.0
|
Healthcare
|
Ron Corio
|
63
|
New Mexico
|
Albuquerque
|
$1.7
|
Solar
|
Jimmy Rane
|
78
|
Alabama
|
Abbeville
|
$1.5
|
Lumber
|
Gary Tharaldson
|
79
|
North Dakota
|
Fargo
|
$1.2
|
Hotels
|
Brad Smith
|
61
|
West Virginia
|
Huntington
|
$0.9
|
Intuit
|
Elizabeth Snyder
|
77
|
Delaware
|
Wilmington
|
$0.8
|
Gore-Tex
|
Jonathan Rubini
|
70
|
Alaska
|
Anchorage
|
$0.4
|
Real Estate
|
Leonard Hyde
|
68
|
Alaska
|
Anchorage
|
$0.4
|
Real Estate
Who is the Richest Person in the US?
As of July 2025, the title of the richest person in America, and indeed the world, firmly rests with Elon Musk. The visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX commands an estimated net worth of over $390 billion as per Forbes’s latest survey. It is primarily fueled by his substantial ownership in these groundbreaking companies. While figures can fluctuate daily with market movements, Musk's innovative pursuits in electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence consistently place him at the pinnacle of global wealth.
Meet the world's richest billionaires of 2025: https://t.co/qVP3Eb8udg— Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2025
Close contenders for the top spots in the richest person in America rankings include Oracle's Larry Ellison, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, all of whom represent the powerful influence of technology and e-commerce in accumulating vast fortunes.
