List of Richest Person in Every US State for 2025 (Updated): Check City and Net Worth

The richest person in every US state for 2025 has been revealed, highlighting the concentrated wealth across America. Forbes' latest data, updated April 25, 2025, shows Elon Musk leading the nation, with several new faces claiming top spots in various states due to dynamic market shifts. 

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 18, 2025, 02:47 EDT
Do you know who holds the ultimate financial power in your home state? In an era where economic landscapes shift rapidly, tracking immense wealth becomes a fascinating look into innovation, market trends, and sheer entrepreneurial drive. For 2025, a fresh list of the richest persons in every US state has emerged, compiled by Forbes on April 25, 2025. This updated analysis reveals not just familiar names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but also showcases surprising shifts and long-standing titans, painting a vivid picture of American prosperity concentrated at the very top.

Who is the Richest Person in Every US State?

The financial landscape of the United States continues to evolve, but a select group of individuals holds the top spot in each state. As of April 25, 2025, based on Forbes' latest estimates, here's who ranks as the richest person in their respective U.S. state:

Name of Richest Person

Age

US State

City

Estimated Net Worth 

(in Billions USD)

Industry/Source

Elon Musk

53

Texas

Austin

$388.0

Tesla, SpaceX

Jeff Bezos

61

Florida

Miami

$206.0

Amazon

Mark Zuckerberg

40

California

Palo Alto

$189.0

Facebook (Meta)

Warren Buffett

94

Nebraska

Omaha

$165.0

Berkshire Hathaway

Steve Ballmer

69

Washington

Hunts Point

$118.0

Microsoft

Rob Walton

80

Arkansas

Bentonville

$113.0

Walmart

Michael Bloomberg

83

New York

New York

$105.0

Bloomberg LP

Charles Koch

89

Kansas

Wichita

$67.5

Koch, Inc.

Jeff Yass

66

Pennsylvania

Haverford

$59.0

Trading, Investments

Lukas Walton

38

Illinois

Chicago

$39.0

Walmart

Jacqueline Mars

85

Virginia

The Plains

$39.0

Candy, Pet Food

John Mars

89

Wyoming

Jackson

$39.0

Candy, Pet Food

Abigail Johnson

63

Massachusetts

Milton

$31.5

Fidelity Investments

Phil Knight

87

Oregon

Hillsboro

$29.0

Nike

Miriam Adelson

79

Nevada

Las Vegas

$28.6

Casinos, Resorts

Thomas Frist Jr.

86

Tennessee

Nashville

$26.8

Hospitals

Daniel Gilbert

63

Michigan

Franklin

$23.7

Rocket Mortgage

Diane Hendricks

78

Wisconsin

Afton

$21.9

Building Supplies

Steve Cohen

68

Connecticut

Greenwich

$21.3

Hedge Funds

Harold Hamm

79

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

$18.5

Oil & Gas

Ernest Garcia II

67

Arizona

Tempe

$17.3

Used Cars

Todd Graves

53

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

$17.2

Fast Food (Raising Cane's)

Philip Anschutz

85

Colorado

Denver

$16.9

Energy, Sports, Entertainment.

Rick Cohen

72

New Hampshire

Keene

$11.5

Warehouse Automation

David Steward

73

Missouri

St. Louis

$11.4

IT Provider

Cathy Family

71, 72, 69

Georgia

Atlanta, Hampton

$10.7

Chick-fil-A

Harry Stine

83

Iowa

Adel

$10.2

Agriculture

Pierre Omidyar

57

Hawaii

Honolulu

$10.0

eBay, PayPal

Carl Cook

62

Indiana

Bloomington

$9.9

Medical Devices

James Goodnight

82

North Carolina

Cary

$9.8

Software (SAS)

Tamara Gustavson

63

Kentucky

Lexington

$8.1

Self Storage (Public Storage)

Les Wexner

87

Ohio

New Albany

$7.8

Retail

Dennis Washington

90

Montana

Missoula

$7.4

Construction, Mining

John Overdeck

55

New Jersey

Millburn

$7.4

Hedge Funds

Annette Lerner

95

Maryland

Chevy Chase

$5.5

Real Estate

Robert Faith

61

South Carolina

Charleston

$5.0

Real Estate Management

Gail Miller

81

Utah

Salt Lake City

$4.4

Car Dealerships

Susan Alfond

79

Maine

Scarborough

$3.7

Shoes

Jonathan Nelson

68

Rhode Island

Providence

$3.4

Private Equity

Frank VanderSloot

76

Idaho

Idaho Falls

$3.2

Nutrition, Wellness

Thomas & James Duff

64 & 68

Mississippi

Hattiesburg

$3.0

Tires, Diversified

Glen Taylor

84

Minnesota

Mankato

$2.9

Printing, Investments

T. Denny Sanford

89

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

$2.1

Banking, Credit Cards

John Abele

88

Vermont

Shelburne

$2.0

Healthcare

Ron Corio

63

New Mexico

Albuquerque

$1.7

Solar

Jimmy Rane

78

Alabama

Abbeville

$1.5

Lumber

Gary Tharaldson

79

North Dakota

Fargo

$1.2

Hotels

Brad Smith

61

West Virginia

Huntington

$0.9

Intuit

Elizabeth Snyder

77

Delaware

Wilmington

$0.8

Gore-Tex

Jonathan Rubini

70

Alaska

Anchorage

$0.4

Real Estate

Leonard Hyde

68

Alaska

Anchorage

$0.4

Real Estate
Note: Net worths are based on Forbes data as of April 25, 2025. In some cases, wealth is shared within a family.

Who is the Richest Person in the US?

As of July 2025, the title of the richest person in America, and indeed the world, firmly rests with Elon Musk. The visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX commands an estimated net worth of over $390 billion as per Forbes’s latest survey. It is primarily fueled by his substantial ownership in these groundbreaking companies. While figures can fluctuate daily with market movements, Musk's innovative pursuits in electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence consistently place him at the pinnacle of global wealth. 

Close contenders for the top spots in the richest person in America rankings include Oracle's Larry Ellison, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, all of whom represent the powerful influence of technology and e-commerce in accumulating vast fortunes.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Which part of the US is richest in 2025?
    +
    Although there is not one single state in the US to be crowned as the richest, New York City is still infamous as the wealthiest city in the US. 
  • Where do the richest people in the US live? 
    +
    The richest people in the US prefer to live in states like California, Florida, New York, and Texas. Whereas, major US cities to accommodate wealthy people are Miami, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. 
  • Which US city has the most billionaires in 2025?
    +
    New York is home to the most billionaires in 2025. There are around 123 billionaires with an estimated net worth of $759 billion living in the US city.

