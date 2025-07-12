List of top 5 Richest Counties in the U.S.: Check the Median Household Income and State Household Income

While the U.S. as a whole has seen a steady increase in median household income, rising from $77,540 in 2022 to $80,610 in 2023, significant income disparities remain between regions. Some counties across the country have not only surpassed the national average, but they’ve done so by staggering margins. According to the latest American Community Survey estimates (2019–2023), 149 counties or county equivalents in the United States now have median household incomes exceeding $100,000. These high-income areas are often suburban communities located near economic powerhouses like Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley, where opportunities in tech, finance, and government-driven sectors drive up earnings. The top five richest counties in the U.S. have consistently demonstrated superior economic strength, supported by strong infrastructure, top-tier education systems, and a high standard of living.

List of Top 5 Richest U.S Counties Let's take a closer look at the top five richest counties in America based on median household income as of 2025. County/City State Loudoun County Virginia Santa Clara County California San Mateo County California Falls Church Virginia Fairfax County Virginia 1. Loudoun County, Virginia Median Household Income: $178,707

State Median Household Income (VA): $90,974 Loudoun County tops the list as the wealthiest county in the nation. Located just outside Washington, D.C., this Northern Virginia region is a hub for tech companies, data centers, and federal contractors. The high concentration of educated professionals and access to high-paying jobs have made Loudoun a symbol of American affluence. With its well-planned communities, top-rated public schools, and a growing commercial sector, Loudoun has been leading the income chart for several years.

2. Santa Clara County, California Median Household Income: $159,674

State Median Household Income (CA): $96,334 The heart of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County, is home to tech giants like Apple, Google, Intel, and Facebook. Its economy is fueled by innovation, venture capital, and advanced engineering, resulting in one of the highest median incomes in the country. Though the cost of living here is high, the influx of high-paying jobs and global talent has made this county a magnet for ambitious professionals from around the world. 3. San Mateo County, California Median Household Income: $156,000

State Median Household Income (CA): $96,334 Another jewel of the Bay Area, San Mateo County benefits from its proximity to both San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The area features a mix of affluent suburban neighborhoods, global corporate offices, and high-end real estate. High salaries in tech, healthcare, and finance sectors keep the median income levels soaring. San Mateo also boasts beautiful landscapes, from coastal beaches to rolling hills, adding to its desirability.

4. Falls Church, Virginia Median Household Income: $154,734

State Median Household Income (VA): $90,974 Although it’s technically an independent city, Falls Church is treated as a county equivalent and ranks fourth on this list. Just miles from the nation’s capital, it offers a small-town charm with the economic benefits of a metro hub. Falls Church stands out not just for income, but for community well-being, recently topping the 2024 Healthiest Communities rankings by U.S. News. Its high-income residents are often employed in government, law, tech, and policy-making sectors. 5. Fairfax County, Virginia Median Household Income: $150,113

State Median Household Income (VA): $90,974 Rounding out the top five is Fairfax County, another Northern Virginia powerhouse. Known for its strong public schools, parks, and international corporations, Fairfax has long been a model of suburban affluence. With its strategic location near D.C., the county benefits from a diverse economy that spans defense, consulting, IT, and education. Fairfax consistently ranks high in both economic and quality-of-life indicators.