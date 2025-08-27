School Holiday on August 28: Schools to be Closed Tomorrow in These States Due to Amid Rain; List Here

Breaking News

School Holiday tomorrow: Schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, August 28, 2025 in the following states due to multiple reasons, including heavy rainfall and festivals, namely Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi.

School Holiday on 28th August 2025: Schools across India in multiple states will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, August 28, 2025. The reasons are varied, from red and orange alerts due to the monsoon in India, to a list of festivals like Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in different parts of the country. The state and local governments have declared holidays in these regions keeping the safety of kids in mind, due to landslides and flooding risks, whereas to avoid jammed roads due to festivities and processions across states. Candidates can check the list of states who have declared holiday tomorrow here: Weather-Related School Holidays on August 28, 2025 Punjab Punjab has declared school holidays in all private and state-run schools affiliated with the state and national boards till August 31, 2025. The shutdown started from August 27, 2025 and will be continued till August 31, 2025, with a possibility of extension keeping the weather conditions in mind. The state has been massively affected by the monsoon. As an act to safeguard students and not jeopardize the studies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has

According to the data released by Punjab government authorities, water releases from the Ranjit Sagar and Bhakra dams, as well as rising water levels in rivers like the Satluj, Beas, and Ravi, have caused flooding in multiple districts. Districts like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar are among the cities where schools and colleges have been negatively affected hugely. Due to forecast rain, district education officers have been instructed to ensure elementary and secondary schools follow the directive. The educational institutions will be reopened on August 31, 2025 once flood warnings are canceled. Uttarakhand and Jammu UT The recent downpour in the union territory of Jammu has caused flooding, waterlogging, and landslides across the valley, likewise for the state of Uttarakhand. This has caused serious damage to roads and other means of land transport connectivity, and worse, washing away of roads, in some cases. In view of the damage caused to roads, the state and local governments have directed the schools to be closed on August 28, 2025 to ensure safety of school students.

Festival-Related School Holidays on August 28, 2025 While a number of northern states are suffering the wrath of unpredictable monsoon weather, a number of south Indian states will be closing down their private and state-run schools tomorrow, August 28, 2025 in the wake of Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals. This will allow students to take a break from classes and celebrate the festivals with their families by taking part in pujas and processions. Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 27, 2025 across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, and Kerala. Schools in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Panaji, and Kochi are expected to resume normal operations after Thursday, unless district-level changes are declared. Parents are advised to contact the respective schools of their wards in order to steer clear of confusion.

Onam in Kerala Onam is Kerala's most important cultural celebration, which is scheduled for August 26 - 28, 2025. During this period, schools across the state are expected to close, allowing families and students to participate in the festivities. Onam is a vibrant communal celebration featuring the Onam Sadya, Vallam Kali, Pulikali, and Pookalam. Students are provided an opportunity to relax and enjoy the festival with their families. India will experience two polar opposite reasons for school shut tomorrow, August 28, 2025 across different parts of the country. Students in festive states are expected to relax and enjoy themselves, while those in rain-affected states like Punjab and Uttarakhand are advised to stay home for safety. Parents are strongly advised to check official circulars and school notices for holiday updates.