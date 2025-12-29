Did you know that there are over 2,000 islands in the world, ranging from tiny coral reefs to massive landmasses? An island is simply a piece of land surrounded by water. From the tropical greenery of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India to the icy shores of Greenland, these places often have unique identities. Because of their beauty or history, many islands earn special nicknames. Some are called "The Isle of Spice", while others are known as "The Emerald Isle". However, one specific place holds a title that sounds truly royal. This island is famous for its stunning white sand and its history as a central trading hub in Southeast Asia. It is part of an archipelago of over 7,000 islands and is often called the "Land of the Morning". Do you know which island is known as the Pearl of the Orient Seas? In this article, we'll take a look at this breathtaking destination and find out why it earned such a beautiful name.

Which Island is Known as the Pearl of the Orient Seas? The Philippines, located in Southeast Asia, is a vast archipelago and a stunning destination known as the Pearl of the Orient Seas. The name originally comes from the Spanish phrase "Perla del Mar de Oriente", first used in 1751 by a Jesuit missionary to describe the region's immense natural beauty and its role as a sparkling trade hub. The title was later immortalised by the national hero, Dr Jose Rizal, in his final poem. Geographically, it lies between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean and comprises over 7,000 islands. It earned this nickname not just for its breathtaking white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, but also because it is a world leader in producing rare, high-quality pearls. 10 Lesser-known Facts About the Philippines

The world's largest pearl, known as the "Pearl of Puerto Princesa", was found by a local fisherman in Palawan. It weighs a staggering 34 kg (75 lbs) and is valued at over $100 million.

It is the only country in the world where the national flag is flown upside down (red on top) to officially declare that the nation is at war.

Before the age of smartphones, the Philippines was dubbed the "Texting Capital of the World", with citizens sending over 400 million texts daily, more than the U.S. and Europe combined.

The Taal Volcano on the island of Luzon is unique because it is a volcano within a lake, which is on an island, which is inside another lake, on a larger island.

Filipinos celebrate the world's longest Christmas season, beginning as early as September (the start of the "Ber" months) and lasting until January.

It is home to the Philippine Eagle, one of the largest and most powerful birds in the world. It is critically endangered and can grow a wingspan of up to 7 feet.

For years, the official count was 7,107 islands. However, in 2016, the government discovered over 500 more islands using high-definition satellite imaging.

Time Magazine once named Makati City and Pasig (both parts of Metro Manila) the "Selfie Capital of the World" for the highest per capita rate of selfies taken and shared.

While Filipino and English are official, over 175 distinct languages are spoken across the archipelago's various islands.

The most popular mode of public transport is the jeepney. These colourful, crowded vehicles were initially made from U.S. military jeeps left behind after World War II. Why is the Philippines known as the Pearl of the Orient Seas?

The Philippines is called the Pearl of the Orient Seas for a combination of historical, literary, and natural reasons. 1. The Historical Coining (1751) The term was first recorded in 1751 by a Spanish Jesuit missionary named Father Juan J. Delgado. In his writings, he used the Spanish phrase 'Perla del Mar de Oriente' to describe the archipelago. At the time, Manila was the centre of the famous Galleon Trade, serving as a "pearl" or a valuable gateway between the Western world and the exotic riches of the East (the Orient). 2. Literary Immortalisation by Jose Rizal The name became a permanent part of the Filipino identity because of the national hero, Dr Jose Rizal. In his final poem, Mi Último Adiós (My Last Farewell), written on the eve of his execution in 1896, he referred to his homeland as "Pearl of the Orient Seas, our Eden lost!"