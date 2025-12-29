Which Lake Is Known as the Jewel of Kashmir?

Jewel of Kashmir: Dal Lake is known as the Jewel of Kashmir because of its breathtaking natural beauty, scenic landscape, floating gardens, houseboats, and its major role in tourism, culture, and economy of Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley. The lake is one of the most iconic symbols of Jammu and Kashmir and is celebrated for its picturesque surroundings and serene waters.

Why Is Dal Lake Called the Jewel of Kashmir?

Dal Lake is called the Jewel of Kashmir because it enhances the natural charm of Srinagar and is surrounded by mountains, Mughal gardens, willow trees, and historic waterfront settlements. The lake attracts tourists from around the world and is central to Kashmir’s tourism identity, cultural heritage, livelihoods, and regional economy.

Location of Dal Lake

Dal Lake is located in the city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, surrounded by the Zabarwan mountain range and famous heritage sites such as Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, and Hazratbal Shrine. Its strategic and scenic location makes it one of the most photographed and visited lakes in India.