Which Lake Is Known as the Jewel of Kashmir?

Jewel of Kashmir: Dal Lake is known as the Jewel of Kashmir because of its breathtaking natural beauty, scenic landscape, floating gardens, houseboats, and its major role in tourism, culture, and economy of Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley. The lake is one of the most iconic symbols of Jammu and Kashmir and is celebrated for its picturesque surroundings and serene waters.
Why Is Dal Lake Called the Jewel of Kashmir?
Dal Lake is called the Jewel of Kashmir because it enhances the natural charm of Srinagar and is surrounded by mountains, Mughal gardens, willow trees, and historic waterfront settlements. The lake attracts tourists from around the world and is central to Kashmir’s tourism identity, cultural heritage, livelihoods, and regional economy.
Location of Dal Lake
Dal Lake is located in the city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, surrounded by the Zabarwan mountain range and famous heritage sites such as Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, and Hazratbal Shrine. Its strategic and scenic location makes it one of the most photographed and visited lakes in India.
Tourism and Economic Importance
Dal Lake plays a major role in tourism through its houseboats, shikaras, floating markets, handicraft trade, hospitality sector, and recreational activities. It supports thousands of local families through tourism-based occupations, hospitality services, and traditional lake-based livelihoods.
Cultural and Historical Significance
Dal Lake is historically associated with Mughal-era gardens, ancient settlements, artistic culture, and Kashmiri lifestyle traditions. The lake serves as a cultural landmark, appearing in literature, poetry, art, films, and regional folklore, symbolising the timeless beauty of Kashmir.
Floating Gardens and Biodiversity
Dal Lake is known for its floating vegetable gardens (Raad), aquatic plants, and freshwater ecosystem that support fishing, agriculture, and natural biodiversity. These floating farmlands are unique to the Kashmir Valley and form an important part of the lake’s livelihood system.
Dal Lake is known as the Jewel of Kashmir because of its exceptional natural beauty, tourism importance, cultural heritage value, floating gardens, and its role as a symbol of the Kashmir Valley. It remains one of the most celebrated and iconic lakes in India.
