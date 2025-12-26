Which River Is Called the Mother River of India?

Mother River of India: The Ganga River (Ganges) is known as the Mother River of India because it is one of the most sacred, culturally significant, and historically important rivers in the country. It sustains millions of people, supports agriculture, provides freshwater resources, and holds deep religious, spiritual, and civilisational importance in Indian history and culture. Why Is the Ganga Called the Mother River of India? The Ganga is called the Mother River of India because it nurtures vast river-valley settlements, supports livelihoods across multiple states, and has been central to Indian civilisation for thousands of years. It is regarded as a life-giving river, symbolising purity, prosperity, and continuity of cultural heritage in India. Longest River System in India The Ganga River forms one of the longest and most extensive river systems in India. It flows through major North Indian plains, connects multiple tributaries, and supports large agricultural belts, irrigation networks, and fertile alluvial regions that sustain food production and rural economies.

Major Source of Agriculture and Irrigation The Ganga River basin is one of India’s most productive agricultural regions and supports large-scale cultivation of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and pulses. The fertile Indo-Gangetic Plains depend heavily on Ganga-fed irrigation networks, making the river a crucial foundation of India’s farming economy. Deep Cultural and Religious Significance The Ganga River holds immense religious and cultural importance in India. It is considered sacred in Hindu traditions, associated with pilgrimage cities, spiritual rituals, cultural festivals, and historical temple towns that developed along its banks over centuries. One of the Largest River Basins in India The Ganga River forms one of the largest and most extensive river basins in India, covering multiple North and East Indian states and supporting a very high population density. The river basin spans fertile plains, agricultural regions, urban settlements, pilgrimage towns, and floodplain ecosystems, making it one of the most economically and geographically important river basins in the country.

Interesting Facts About the Ganga Originates from the Himalayas The Ganga originates from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas, where it begins as the Bhagirathi River before merging at Devprayag to form the Ganga, making it both a glacial and Himalayan river system with major hydrological importance. Home to Major Pilgrimage Cities The Ganga flows through important pilgrimage and historical cities such as Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Rishikesh, and Patna, which have developed as cultural, spiritual, and heritage centers over thousands of years along the river. Supports One of the World’s Most Fertile Plains The Indo-Gangetic Plain fed by the Ganga is one of the most fertile regions in the world, making it a key agricultural belt that contributes significantly to India’s food production, rural economy, and crop diversity.