List of Most Searched Person on Google 2025 in the World 

Did you know millions of people search Google every single day to know more about famous personalities? From world leaders to movie stars, from athletes to entrepreneurs, the internet is full of curiosity about who influences our lives the most. In India, searches often revolve around Bollywood icons, cricket legends, and political figures. Globally, people look up to celebrities, tech innovators, and leaders who shape the future. These searches reveal not just popularity but also the impact these individuals have on society. Some are admired for their talent, others for their power, and many for their controversies. Every year, the list of most searched people changes, reflecting trends, events, and public interest. Do you know who the most searched person on Google was in 2025? In this article, we'll take a look at the names that captured the world's attention and became the most searched personalities of the year.

Who is the Most Searched Person in the World on Google in 2025? The Most Searched Person in the World on Google in 2025 is the American singer-songwriter d4vd (David Anthony Burke). List of Top 10 Most Searched People in the World According to Google 2025, here's the list of the top 10 people in the world who became the most searched people on Google in 2025: Rank Name Description 1 d4vd American singer-songwriter known for viral hits such as "Romantic Homicide". 2 Kendrick Lamar Highly acclaimed American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time. 3 Jimmy Kimmel American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, best known as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! 4 Tyler Robinson An American man was recently accused of a high-profile public shooting. 5 Pope Leo XIV The current head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City was elected as the first American-born pontiff. 6 Shedeur Sanders American professional football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL). 7 Bianca Censori Australian architectural designer known for her relationship with and unofficial marriage to rapper and designer Kanye West. 8 Zohran Mamdani American politician and member of the New York State Assembly; also the mayor-elect of New York City. 9 Greta Thunberg Swedish environmental activist who initiated the "Fridays for Future" movement, demanding urgent climate action from global leaders. 10 Sanae Takaichi Japanese politician serving as the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party.

1. d4vd David Anthony Burke, professionally known as d4vd, is a young American singer-songwriter. He gained widespread popularity with his singles "Here with Me" and "Romantic Homicide", which went viral on TikTok in 2022. This success led him to sign with Darkroom and Interscope Records, establishing him as a rising star in the music industry. 2. Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. His work is critically acclaimed for its lyrical complexity and social commentary. A landmark achievement in his career was being awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music, making him the first musician outside of the classical and jazz genres to receive the honour. 3. Jimmy Kimmel James Christian Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, and producer. He is best known as the host and executive producer of the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which has been airing on ABC since 2003. As one of America's longest-running late-night hosts, he is a prominent figure in entertainment, known for his humour and diverse lineup of celebrity guests.

4. Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV is the current head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City. He is historically significant as the first Pope born in the United States and the first to hold either U.S. or Peruvian citizenship. His election marks a new era for the Church, emphasising the papacy's diverse and international background. 5. Sanae Takaichi Sanae Takaichi is a Japanese politician who has served as the Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) since 2025. She is a historical figure as the first woman to hold either of these high-ranking positions in Japan. Her tenure is closely watched both domestically and internationally for the policies she implements. Who is the Most Searched Person in India on Google? The most searched person in India on Google in 2025 is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an Indian cricketer who represents Bihar in domestic competitions and plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At just 14 years old, he made history as the youngest player ever selected to debut in the IPL. A left-handed batsman, he has set several records for his age, including being the youngest to debut in List A cricket and scoring the fastest century by an Indian in a youth Test match against Australia U-19.