SSC GD Eligibility 2026: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the SSC GD 2026 exam. The registration process is ongoing and will conclude on December 31. This recruitment drive aims to fill 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their SSC GD application forms at ssc.gov.in. However, candidates must check out the SSC GD 2025 eligibility below before filling out the application form. To be eligible for the SSC GD Constable exam, the aspirants must be Indian citizens, aged between 18 and 23 years. They must have passed class 10th from a recognised board. Candidates who fail to satisfy any of the criteria will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026 SSC GD Eligibility 2026 is released by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit eligible candidates for General Duty Constable posts. A total of 25487 GD vacancies have been announced for male and female candidates. Aspirants must be cognizant with the SSC GD eligibility criteria as not adhering to it may lead to disqualification at any stage of the selection process. SSC GD Eligibility 2026 Overview SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria is divided into various parameters such as age limit, qualification, nationality, physical fitness and medical standards. We have explained each factor in the article below. SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Name General Duty Constable Age Limit 18 to 23 years Educational Qualification Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognized Board/University Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Age Limit: What is the Minimum and Maximum Age Limit for SSC GD Constable Exam? Age limit is an important aspect of the eligibility criteria for SSC GD Constable exam that candidates need to fulfil. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the upper age limit is capped at 23 years as on January 1, 2026. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories are eligible for age relaxations as per the prescribed government norms. SSC GD Age Relaxation The commission provides relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Categories SSC GD Age Relaxation Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) 5 years SSC GD Age Limit OBC (Other Backward Class) 3 years Ex-Servicemen 3 (after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning) Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Unreserved) 5 years Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1,984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 years Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1,984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ST) 10 years Domiciled candidates of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989 5 years

SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification 2026 As per the official notification, candidates must have completed their class 10th from a recognised board. Additionally, they must fall within the prescribed age bracket. SSC GD Constable Eligibility 2026: Number of Attempts There is no limit on the number of attempts for SSC GD Constable exam. Candidates can appear for the exam as long as they satisfy the eligibility parameters. SSC GD Physical Eligibility Aspirants will be evaluated based on their physical fitness to get recruited as General Duty Constables (GD) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR and SSF. The authorities have prescribed separate SSC GD physical eligibility criteria for both female and male candidates. SSC GD Female Height and Weight Category Height Required Female Height 157 cms Female Weight The weight of the candidate should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.