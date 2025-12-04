Each month, our satellite makes a circuit of our planet, resulting in a range of celestial appearances. These changes are called the moon phases, and they represent the degree to which we can see the Moon's illuminated side as Earth spins underneath it. For example, when the Moon is invisible to us (the New Moon), we see a bright, fully illuminated orb (the Full Moon), and several intermediate appearances referred to as moon phases (crescent, third quarter, etc.). The full-length lunar cycle takes about 29.5 days to complete, which was used by ancient civilizations to construct calendars and timing on Earth. Knowing the moon's cycle provides insight into its various appearances, including the differences between a thin crescent and a completely illuminated sphere. Throughout its entire cycle, the Moon continues to engage in a motion of rotation around the Earth, as well as in a reciprocating orbit around the Sun.

The eight main phases of the moon during the moon's 29.5-day cycle are as follows: The moon revolves around the earth; thus, when the light from the sun hits, we see some of the illuminated half. Therefore, we refer to the phases of the moon. 1. New moon- When the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun. The elumination (lighting) is hidden from the view of the Earth. 2. Waxing crescent - An illuminated sliver on the right of the moon is now present. 3. First Quarter - The moon looks like a full half circle illuminated on the right half of the moon 4. Waxing gibbous - The moon is more than a half-circle illuminated and close to a full circle, lit on both sides. 5. Full Moon - The entire face of the moon is illuminated and bright.

6. Waning gibbous - The lighting begins to lessen after full illumination. 7. Last quarter (third) is half-lit and illuminated on the left side. 8. Waning crescent - Only a small sliver of light remains; then the new moon reappears. The full moon will repeat the above eight phases every month to give us the monthly routine. What is today’s moon phase? Every month, the Moon passes through eight primary phases from dark New Moon phase through bright Full Moon back to dark New Moon, with the appearance of the Moon changing due to how sunlight reflects off the surface of the Moon and how the Earth rotates around the Moon. On December 4, 2025, the Moon will reach its most beautiful point and be a Full Moon, with all parts of the Moon visible due to the position of the Earth in relation to the Moon. December 4, 2025 also has another distinction; it is the last Cold Supermoon of 2025, which means that this will be an extra-large and extra-bright Full Moon because the Moon is located closer to Earth than normal.

When is the next full moon? After December 4, 2025, the next Full Moon after this spectacular display will be on January 3, 2026, called the Wolf Moon, which is the first Full Moon of a new year. December does not have any additional Supermoons during the year; December 4, 2025 will be the only Supermoon during December and will therefore be a very special astronomical event. The Cold Supermoon of December 4, 2025 will have an added advantage of being brighter and larger than the normal Full Moon, providing skywatchers with a spectacular last chance to see a Full Moon ending the year of 2025. Conclusion Each year has a unique cycle of the Moon's phases, which adds to the beauty of the night sky through its own distinct rhythm. December might contain a supermoon, or it may completely lack one. However, regardless of a particular year's December phase and supermoon cycle, the Moon will continue to travel gracefully through the sky each evening, regardless of what happens within the December cycle.