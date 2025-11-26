The History of Black Friday: How It Became America’s Biggest Shopping Day?

One of America's most expected shopping days is Black Friday and that is evident through huge crowds waiting in line, enormous sales, and the start of the holiday season being defined by this very day.However, the day does not merely represent shopping chaos; it has had a compelling history, rooted in cultural and developmental changes in the way consumers shop. The move from Black Friday being associated with financial instability to its development as a marketing success gives insight into how America's relationship with shopping, celebrating, and the economy has developed. Check Out: What is Black Friday? Check History Behind the Name, Myths and Facts Early Uses of the Term “Black Friday” “Black Friday” is a term that was not always associated with shopping. “Black Friday” was first used to refer to the financial crises that occurred in the late 1800s. Specifically, “Black Friday” was a term that referred to the panic and economic instability that arose from the collapse of the gold market in 1869 as a result of the actions of two Wall Street investors.

During the 1950s, police in Philadelphia began using the term “Black Friday” again to refer to the high volume of people and cars on the streets and sidewalks of that city as shoppers and tourists flocked to Philadelphia in advance of the annual Army vs. Navy football game, which occurred the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Retail store owners did not appreciate being associated with the term “Black Friday,” but it continued to be used to refer to that day. How Black Friday Became a Shopping Tradition? The genesis of that success can be traced back to retailer’s realization in the 1960s and 1970s was that instead of just trying to defeat it with the name Black Friday, they could use it as an opportunity to create a more positive perception of the name through rebranding efforts. Black Friday represents those days each year when retailers transition from "in the red" (operating at a loss) to "in the black" (operating at a profit). Retailers began using this new meaning for the name of their day of sales, this made Black Friday a win for retailers and shoppers.