When does fall start? Many people in the US love fall, or autumn, but it can be hard to tell when it starts. Is it September 1st or a later date? According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the autumnal equinox marks the official start of the season. Did you know that in the 21st century, September 22nd is the most common date for the first day of fall, occurring 76 times? This article will tell you the exact dates for when fall starts and ends in the US in 2025. It will also look at some interesting facts about the official and meteorological definitions of the season. It's time to get ready for the beautiful fall leaves, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin spice everything! When does Fall start in the United States and across the World? The autumnal equinox marks the beginning of fall. This is the exact moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator. Whereas in the Northern Hemisphere, this event marks the change from summer to fall. In the Southern Hemisphere, it marks the change from winter to spring.

The first day of fall in the US and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere is Monday, September 22, 2025. The U.S. Naval Observatory says that the exact time of the autumnal equinox in 2025 will be at 2:19 p.m. Eastern Time. This date changes slightly each year, shifting between September 22 and 23. It's a key astronomical event that affects everything from daylight hours to the weather. Must Read: Seasons of the Year in the United States: What Season is It in US Now? List of Fall Months in the USA in 2025 While the astronomical start of fall is on the autumnal equinox, meteorologists use a different, more consistent calendar. For them, the autumn season in the USA and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere runs for three full months, making it easier to compare seasonal data. Type of Season Fall Months in the USA Start Date (2025) End Date (2025) Astronomical Fall September, October, November, December September 22, 2025 December 21, 2025 Meteorological Fall September, October, November September 1, 2025 November 30, 2025

🍁🍂FALL Y'ALL: Meteorological fall kicked off on Monday, which would usher in a shift in U.S. weather patterns. FOX Weather Meteorologist @haleymeierwx shares what you can expect this fall season. pic.twitter.com/gGpOgehOAZ — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 2, 2025 When does Fall End in the US and around the World? Just as the autumnal equinox marks the start of fall, the winter solstice marks its official end. The word "solstice" comes from the Latin word solstitium, which means "sun-stopping." This is the moment when the sun's path in the sky is at its southernmost point. It's also the day with the fewest hours of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2025, fall ends on Sunday, December 21, with the winter solstice. This marks the beginning of the winter season. But it mainly depends on where you are in the US. Meaning, the exact time of the winter solstice will be different.