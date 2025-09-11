List of 9 Best Places to See Fall Colors in the USA in 2025 (Ranked)

Best places to see fall colors in the USA (2025): The cool autumn air and the way the landscape changes into a stunning mix of reds, oranges, and yellows are both magical. Millions of people visit the United States every year to see some of the most beautiful natural displays of fall colors. A recent survey found that Vermont has the best fall foliage, followed by New Hampshire and New York. As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, a chemical change in the leaves makes bright pigments that have been hidden all summer come out. This creates a beautiful show across the country. Hereon, we will help you find the best places to see fall colors in the USA, ensuring you experience the best of the season.
List of The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the USA
While classic New England destinations are a must for any "leaf peeper," fantastic fall foliage can be found all over the country. The vibrancy and timing of the colors depend on a number of factors, including temperature, rainfall, and sunlight. Predictions for 2025 say that New England and the Colorado Rockies will have a great season, while some parts of the Pacific Northwest and Appalachians may not be as colorful.
|
Rank
|
Name of Best Fall Foliage Place
|
US State
|
Peak Color Timing
(Estimated)
|
1.
|
Stowe
|
Late September to Early October
|
2.
|
White Mountains
|
Late September to Early October
|
3.
|
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
|
Late October to Early November
|
4.
|
Acadia National Park
|
Early to Mid-October
|
5.
|
Aspen
|
Mid-September to Early October
|
6.
|
The Catskills
|
Early to Mid-October
|
7.
|
Shenandoah National Park
|
Mid to Late October
|
8.
|
The Poconos
|
Mid-October
|
9.
|
Columbia River Gorge
|
Late October
1. Stowe, Vermont
Stowe is a classic New England town known for its beautiful scenery and many sugar maples. The bright reds and fiery oranges here look great, especially against the Green Mountains in the background. Visitors love the beautiful drive along Route 100, which is also called the "Green Mountain Byway."
2. White Mountains, New Hampshire
The White Mountains are a great place to go on a fall road trip because they have the famous Kancamagus Highway. The highway goes through the middle of the White Mountain National Forest and has many scenic pull-offs and hiking trails with great views of the colorful fall leaves.
3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee / North Carolina
This national park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has more than 100 native tree species, making it a great place to see a wide range of trees. This variety makes the fall color season long and interesting, with colors starting at the highest elevations and slowly moving down into the lower valleys over the course of several weeks.
4. Acadia National Park, Maine
Acadia National Park is a great place to see the fall colors of the mountains and the dramatic, rugged Atlantic coastline at the same time. Visitors can hike to the top of Cadillac Mountain for stunning views or drive along the beautiful Park Loop Road to see the bright colors that are reflected in the water.
5. Aspen, Colorado
Aspen is known for its aspen trees, which turn a bright golden yellow in the fall. The view of these golden groves in front of the beautiful Rocky Mountains is truly amazing. Independence Pass and Maroon Bells are two well-known places.
6. The Catskills, New York
The Catskills are a short drive from New York City and offer an easy way to get away from the city and enjoy the beauty of fall. The area is known for its rolling hills, charming towns, and winding roads that are lined with thick forests that are full of color.
7. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
Skyline Drive is a well-known road that runs along the top of the Blue Ridge Mountains for 105 miles. It is in Shenandoah National Park. With almost 75 overlooks, it's a great place to take a scenic drive and see the Appalachian landscape from a distance.
8. The Poconos, Pennsylvania
People who love fall colors often go to the Pocono Mountains. The area's mix of mountains, calm lakes, and winding roads makes it a great place to see the reds, oranges, and yellows of the season. The Delaware Water Gap is a very beautiful place.
9. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon
The Columbia River Gorge is a beautiful place to see fall colors for people who live on the West Coast. The historic scenic highway goes past dramatic basalt cliffs and many waterfalls. The bigleaf maples turn a bright yellow, and the vine maples add red and orange to the scene.
The search for the best fall colors in the US is a fun way to see famous New England landscapes and lesser-known Pacific Northwest gems. Because of its unique geography and climate, each area has its own unique mix of colors. You can make sure you're in the right place to see this amazing natural event in all its glory by timing your trip and keeping up with the latest news.
