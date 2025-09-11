List of 9 Best Places to See Fall Colors in the USA in 2025 (Ranked)

Best places to see fall colors in the USA (2025): The cool autumn air and the way the landscape changes into a stunning mix of reds, oranges, and yellows are both magical. Millions of people visit the United States every year to see some of the most beautiful natural displays of fall colors. A recent survey found that Vermont has the best fall foliage, followed by New Hampshire and New York. As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, a chemical change in the leaves makes bright pigments that have been hidden all summer come out. This creates a beautiful show across the country. Hereon, we will help you find the best places to see fall colors in the USA, ensuring you experience the best of the season. List of The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the USA While classic New England destinations are a must for any "leaf peeper," fantastic fall foliage can be found all over the country. The vibrancy and timing of the colors depend on a number of factors, including temperature, rainfall, and sunlight. Predictions for 2025 say that New England and the Colorado Rockies will have a great season, while some parts of the Pacific Northwest and Appalachians may not be as colorful.

2. White Mountains, New Hampshire The White Mountains are a great place to go on a fall road trip because they have the famous Kancamagus Highway. The highway goes through the middle of the White Mountain National Forest and has many scenic pull-offs and hiking trails with great views of the colorful fall leaves. 3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee / North Carolina This national park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has more than 100 native tree species, making it a great place to see a wide range of trees. This variety makes the fall color season long and interesting, with colors starting at the highest elevations and slowly moving down into the lower valleys over the course of several weeks. 4. Acadia National Park, Maine Acadia National Park is a great place to see the fall colors of the mountains and the dramatic, rugged Atlantic coastline at the same time. Visitors can hike to the top of Cadillac Mountain for stunning views or drive along the beautiful Park Loop Road to see the bright colors that are reflected in the water.

5. Aspen, Colorado Aspen is known for its aspen trees, which turn a bright golden yellow in the fall. The view of these golden groves in front of the beautiful Rocky Mountains is truly amazing. Independence Pass and Maroon Bells are two well-known places. 6. The Catskills, New York The Catskills are a short drive from New York City and offer an easy way to get away from the city and enjoy the beauty of fall. The area is known for its rolling hills, charming towns, and winding roads that are lined with thick forests that are full of color. 7. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Skyline Drive is a well-known road that runs along the top of the Blue Ridge Mountains for 105 miles. It is in Shenandoah National Park. With almost 75 overlooks, it's a great place to take a scenic drive and see the Appalachian landscape from a distance.