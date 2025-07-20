All About Oregon - Flag, Map, Geography, History, Facts, and Education

Oregon is often known as the 'Beaver State. It is a constituent state of the United States of America, settled in the Pacific Northwest. It's a land of heavenly natural beauty and incredible diversity, ranging from the lush, moist rainforests and towering mountains in its western part to the stark, arid deserts to the east. Admitted to the Union as the 33rd state on February 14, 1859, Oregon boasts a rich tapestry of landscapes, including the dramatic Columbia River Gorge, the serene Crater Lake National Park, and the majestic, snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Range. Oregon has an estimated population of over 4.2 million. It continues to be a vibrant and evolving state, trying to blend its traditional resource-based economy with a growing high-tech sector Check out: All About NewYork - Flag, Map, Geography, History, Facts and Education

What Does the Oregon Flag Look Like? Oregon has a unique flag that is the only state flag in the U.S. with different designs on its front and back. The front features a golden shield with a wagon train, the Pacific Ocean, a departing British ship, and an arriving American ship, all representing the state's spirit and history. Above the shield, an American eagle clutches a ribbon inscribed "STATE OF OREGON," while below it, the date "1859" signifies its admission to the Union. Encircling the design are 33 stars, representing Oregon as the 33rd state. Source: wikimedia.org On the reverse side, you'll find a golden beaver, the state animal, symbolizing Oregon's historical fur trade and its industrious nature. Source: wikimedia.org Where is Oregon Located on a Map, and What's its Geography Like? Oregon is situated in the northwestern part of the United States. It shares its northern border with Washington state, with the Columbia River forming a significant part of this boundary. To its east lies Idaho, primarily separated by the winding Snake River and the impressive Hells Canyon. South of Oregon, you'll find Nevada and California, with which it shares mountain and desert systems. Finally, to the west, the vast Pacific Ocean defines its coastline and contributes to its mild climate.

Source: worldatlas.com What's Oregon's Climate Like? Oregon experiences a wide range of climates. The narrow coastal area and western mountain slopes experience a mild, marine-influenced climate with simply moderate temperatures and good rainfall annually. However, the Willamette, Umpqua, and Rogue River lowlands are known for being warmer in summer with temperatures rising up to around 70 °F/21 °C and slightly cooler in winter (around 40 °F/4 °C), with less precipitation. What's the History of Oregon? Oregon's history started with different Native American groups surviving on hunting, fishing, and agriculture. European explorers arrived in the mid-16th century, with American claims solidified by Robert Gray's Columbia River discovery in 1792 and the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805. John Jacob Astor established the first permanent settlement at Astoria in 1811.

The 1840s saw mass migration via the Oregon Trail, leading to the formation of a provisional government in 1843. In 1846, after border disputes with Britain, Oregon became a U.S. territory with the 49th parallel as its northern boundary, and then on February 14, 1859, Oregon joined the Union as the 33rd state. Post-statehood, What Are Some Key Facts About Oregon? Here are some quick facts about Oregon: Capital : Salem

Population (2024 est.) : 4,272,371

Date of Admission to the Union : February 14, 1859 (33rd state)

Area : 98,379 square miles (254,800 square km)

Governor : Tina Kotek (Democrat)

U.S. Senators : Ron Wyden (Democrat) and Jeff Merkley (Democrat)

State Bird: Western meadowlark Source: wikimedia.org State Flower : Oregon grape

Highest Peak: Mount Hood (11,239 feet or 3,426 meters)

Oregon is a leading producer of softwood lumber and wood products in the U.S.

The Willamette Valley is the state's most populated region and agricultural heartland.

Oregon conducts its elections exclusively by mail.