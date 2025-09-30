EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at nests.tribal.gov.in, Register Now for 7,267 Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts

EMRS Vacancy 2025 Apply Online: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has started the registration process for various non-teaching staff. The application process is underway and will conclude on October 23. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their EMRS online forms through official website, nests.tribal.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts. Of these, 1620 vacancies have been announced for non-teaching posts such as Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Hostel Warden, Accountant, and Lab Attendant. EMRS Apply Online 2025 EMRS Recruitment 2025 is a remarkable opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). With 7262 teaching and non-teaching vacancies announced for different posts, eligible candidates can submit their applications till October 23.

EMRS Recruitment 2025 Overview EMRS notification has been released for 7267 teaching and non-teaching vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam and skill test (for JSA). Check the key highlights in the table below. Conducting Body National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Organisation Name Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)- 2025 Post Name Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) etc. Vacancies 7262 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 19th September to 23rd October 2025 Mode of Exam Offline Salary As per the post Job Location Across India Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2025 - Important Dates Events Important Dates Notification & Registration Start Date September 19 Last date to apply online October 23 Last date to pay application fee October 23 EMRS Apply Online 2025 Link EMRS activated the apply online link on September 19 for all posts. Individuals can either visit the official website to access the registration link or click on the direct apply online link provided below: EMRS Apply Online Link Click here EMRS Vacancy EMRS announced 1620 vacancies for non-teaching posts. Candidates can submit their EMRS application forms by October 23 through the direct link provided above. Check the EMRS vacancy breakdown in the table below. Posts UR EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST Total Hostel Warden (Male) 143 34 93 51 25 346 Hostel Warden (Female) 119 28 78 43 21 289 Female Staff Nurse 224 55 148 82 41 550 Accountant 26 6 16 9 4 61 Junior Secretariat Assistant 94 22 61 34 17 228 Lab Attendant 62 14 39 21 10 146 Total 668 159 435 240 118 1620

EMRS Apply Online 2025 - Eligibility Criteria Before submitting EMRS application forms, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. They must possess graduation, postgraduation or B.Ed degree for teaching position. Additionally, they must not cross the upper age limit of 50 years. You can refer to the official notification to know the post-wise eligibility criteria. How to Apply Online for EMRS Recruitment 2025? Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps given below to submit their EMRS Eligibility Criteria: 1.Visit the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in 2.Click on the “EMRS Recruitment 2025” link available on the homepage. 3.Register with your valid email ID and mobile number. 4.Fill in the application form with required details. 5.Upload scanned copies of documents, photograph, and signature.