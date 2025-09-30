UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

EMRS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at nests.tribal.gov.in, Register Now for 7,267 Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 30, 2025, 17:13 IST

EMRS Apply Online 2025 process for 7267 vacancies has begun. The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will accept applications till October 23. Interested candidates can apply online at nests.tribal.gov.in or via the direct link provided below. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
EMRS Apply Online
EMRS Apply Online

EMRS Vacancy 2025 Apply Online: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has started the registration process for various non-teaching staff. The application process is underway and will conclude on October 23. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their EMRS online forms through official website, nests.tribal.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7267 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts. Of these, 1620 vacancies have been announced for non-teaching posts such as Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Hostel Warden, Accountant, and Lab Attendant. 

EMRS Apply Online 2025

EMRS Recruitment 2025 is a remarkable opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). With 7262 teaching and non-teaching vacancies announced for different posts, eligible candidates can submit their applications till October 23.

EMRS Recruitment 2025 Overview

EMRS notification has been released for 7267 teaching and non-teaching vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam and skill test (for JSA). Check the key highlights in the table below.

Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Organisation Name

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)- 2025

Post Name

Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) etc.

Vacancies

7262

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

19th September to 23rd October 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Salary

As per the post

Job Location

Across India

Official Website

emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2025 - Important Dates

Events Important Dates
Notification & Registration Start Date September 19
Last date to apply online October 23
Last date to pay application fee October 23

EMRS Apply Online 2025 Link

EMRS activated the apply online link on September 19 for all posts. Individuals can either visit the official website to access the registration link or click on the direct apply online link provided below:

EMRS Apply Online Link

Click here

EMRS Vacancy

EMRS announced 1620 vacancies for non-teaching posts. Candidates can submit their EMRS application forms by October 23 through the direct link provided above. Check the EMRS vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Posts

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

Total

Hostel Warden (Male)

143

34

93

51

25

346

Hostel Warden (Female)

119

28

78

43

21

289

Female Staff Nurse

224

55

148

82

41

550

Accountant

26

6

16

9

4

61

Junior Secretariat Assistant

94

22

61

34

17

228

Lab Attendant

62

14

39

21

10

146

Total

668

159

435

240

118

1620

EMRS Apply Online 2025 - Eligibility Criteria

Before submitting EMRS application forms, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria. They must possess graduation, postgraduation or B.Ed degree for teaching position. Additionally, they must not cross the upper age limit of 50 years. You can refer to the official notification to know the post-wise eligibility criteria.

How to Apply Online for EMRS Recruitment 2025?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps given below to submit their EMRS Eligibility Criteria:

1.Visit the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in

2.Click on the “EMRS Recruitment 2025” link available on the homepage.

3.Register with your valid email ID and mobile number.

4.Fill in the application form with required details.

5.Upload scanned copies of documents, photograph, and signature.

6.Pay the application fee

7.Submit the EMRS online form and take a printout for future reference.

EMRS Recruitment 2025 - Application Form Fees

The application fee for EMRS online application differs for all posts. Check the post-wise application fee in the table below.

PostApplication FeeProcessing FeeTotal
For Female, SC, ST & PwBD Candidates
Principal 0 Rs. 500 Rs. 500
PGT & TGTs 0 Rs. 500 Rs. 500
Non-Teaching Staff 0 Rs. 500 Rs. 500
For Candidates other than Female, SC, ST & PwBD Candidates
Principal Rs. 2000 Rs. 500 Rs. 2500
PGT & TGTs Rs. 1500 Rs. 500 Rs. 2000
Non-Teaching Staff Rs. 1000 Rs. 500 Rs. 1500

EMRS Non-Teaching Selection Process

The selection for EMRS Non Teaching 2025 exam includes several stages to ensure the most suitable aspirant is shortlisted for the desired post. Aspirants will first have to appear for a computer-based written examination consisting of objective-type questions. Those applying for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) post will also undergo a typing test. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for document verification and medical exam.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News