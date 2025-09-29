EMRS Hostel Warden Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary, Structure, and Job Profile

EMRS Hostel Warden Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students aims to fill 635 vacancies for the Hostel Warden post. Candidates aspiring for this post should be familiar with the salary details and responsibilities associated with the role. This will help them make an informed decision and avoid any confusion after their selection. The starting basic pay for the Hostel Warden post will be Rs 29200 per month under pay level 5. Along with basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to various perks, allowances, and benefits admissible to the post. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS Hostel Warden salary and job profile on this page. EMRS Hostel Warden Salary 2025 The EMRS Hostel Warden is a prestigious position attracting a huge number of applicants every year. The combination of attractive pay, secure employment, and long-term advantages makes this role very rewarding. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The newly appointed candidates will receive a monthly salary within the pay scale of Rs. 29200- Rs. 92300 under pay level 5. They are responsible for handling hostel facilities and ensuring the discipline and safety of students.



EMRS Hostel Warden Salary Structure The EMRS Hostel Warden salary structure is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It comprises key elements like pay level, pay scale, allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc), deductions, gross salary, in-hand salary, annual package, etc. Here is the breakdown for the salary structure for the EMRS Hostel Warden post shared below: Pay Scale Rs. 29200- Rs. 92300 Pay Level Level 5 Basic Pay Rs. 29200 Dearness Allowances Rs 16000 (approx) DA on TA Rs 900 (approx) Transport Allowances (TA) Rs 1800 (approx) Special Pay Rs 2900 (approx) Gross Salary Rs 57000 (approx) Deductions Rs 6000 (approx) Monthly Salary Rs 46000 (approx) Annual Package INR 5 LPA- INR 6 LPA EMRS Hostel Warden Salary in Hand

The EMRS Hostel Warden salary in hand is the sum of basic pay and allowances after deducting taxes, NPS, PF contributions, etc. The newly appointed candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 29200, which may increase up to Rs 92300 per month based on the year of experience. The annual package for this position will range approximately between INR 5 LPA and INR 6 LPA. EMRS Hostel Warden Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the perks and allowances, the candidates will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission norms. It will increase the overall monthly package and improve their financial stability. Below are the allowances included in the EMRS Hostel Warden salary: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Transport Allowances

Medical Facilities

Paid Leaves

Other Relevant Allowances

EMRS Hostel Warden Job Profile EMRS Hostel Warden is responsible for ensuring the efficient and disciplined operations of the hostel. The roles and responsibilities included in the EMRS Hostel Warden job profile are as follows: To maintain discipline and the safety of hostel students.

To assist with daily routines and hostel activities.

To maintain hygiene and smooth functioning of hostel facilities.

To provide mentorship to students and create a positive environment. EMRS Hostel Warden Probation Period Selected candidates will undergo probation for two years. It can be extended at the discretion of the competent authority. During the probation period, the services of the probationer can be terminated at any time without giving any reason. During the probationary period, the senior officials will assess employees' performance in all areas to determine suitability for the job.