India is known as the Land of Rivers because of the many rivers flowing through it. The rivers of India flow through parts of the country and are grouped into rivers. These rivers bring water to the fields so crops can grow and provide people with drinking water and water for factories. Some rivers in India have names. These names tell you what the rivers are like. But do you know which river is known as the Diamond River of India? This river flows through the heart of the country and was historically renowned worldwide for the precious gems found in its bed. In fact, many of the world's most famous diamonds were discovered near its banks. This article will explore the intriguing history and geography of this shimmering river. Which River Is Known As The Diamond River Of India? The "Diamond River of India" is the Krishna River. The world's best diamonds came exclusively from its banks for centuries.

Where it Starts and Ends The Krishna River begins its journey in the Western Ghats. Its exact source is near the town of Mahabaleshwar in the state of Maharashtra. After travelling a long distance across the country, it empties itself into the Bay of Bengal at Hamsaladeevi in Andhra Pradesh. The Path it Follows The river flows from west to east. It travels approximately 1,400 kilometres, making it one of the longest rivers in India. Along its path, it passes through deep valleys, rocky terrains, and fertile plains, creating a massive delta before reaching the sea. States it Flows Through The Krishna River brings life to four central Indian states: Maharashtra: Where it originates.

Karnataka: Where it flows through the northern part of the state.

Telangana: Serving as a vital water source.

Andhra Pradesh: Where it forms its famous delta and meets the ocean.

10+ Lesser-Known Facts About the Krishna River Most diamonds from this river are Type IIa, meaning they contain almost no nitrogen and are the purest in the world.

Science suggests these diamonds were carried to the river from volcanic "kimberlite" pipes located hundreds of miles away.

The world-famous Koh-i-Noor diamond was discovered in the Kollur Mine on the banks of this river.

Until the 1700s, the Krishna River basin was nearly the only place on Earth where diamonds were mined.

These river diamonds were formed 160 kilometres underground under intense heat and pressure over billions of years.

The river basin contains rock layers that hold essential fossils from the era of the dinosaurs.

It is one of the most active silt-depositing rivers, which helps create very fertile soil for farmers.

The Tungabhadra, its largest tributary, has a drainage area larger than many small countries.

This river is home to the rare and endangered gharial (a type of crocodile) and the smooth-coated otter.

Many ancient diamond mining sites are now submerged due to the construction of modern dams, such as the Pulichintala Dam.

Which River Is Known As The Diamond River In India? The Krishna River has been called the Diamond River for a very long time. For several centuries, the river's sides and bottom have been the Earth's most abundant and richest source of diamonds. The historical Kollur Mine, situated on its southern bank in Andhra Pradesh, gave birth to some of the world's most famous gems, among them the Koh-i-Noor, the Hope Diamond, and the Noor. From a geological perspective, these were "alluvial" diamonds, i.e., diamonds carried by the river from volcanic pipes where they had been deposited in the river's gravel over millions of years. Where Is The Diamond River Located? The Krishna River is in southern India. It starts in the Western Ghats, near Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. After that, it flows eastward across the Deccan Plateau through the states of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Its total length is about 1,400 kilometres before it enters the Bay of Bengal. The exact "Diamond, bearing" areas are mainly in the Guntur and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh.