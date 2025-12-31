ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 at ecgc.in: Check Direct Link and Exam Date

ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) is set to conduct the Probationary Officers (PO) Exam 2025-26 on January 11, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for the 30 vacancies will download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 in the first week of January 2026 at ecgc.in by providing their registration number and password.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID. The ECGC PO Admit Card contains candidates' details as well as examination centre details.

ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26: Direct Link to Download

ECGC will activate the official link to download the ECGC PO Call Letter on its official website. Candidates will require their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth to download their hall tickets. Below is the direct portal link (to be activated soon):

[Direct Link to Download ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 (Link Inactive)]