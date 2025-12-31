ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 at ecgc.in: Check Direct Link and Exam Date

ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) is set to conduct the Probationary Officers (PO) Exam 2025-26 on January 11, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for the 30 vacancies will download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 in the first week of January 2026 at ecgc.in by providing their registration number and password.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID. The ECGC PO Admit Card contains candidates' details as well as examination centre details.
ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26: Direct Link to Download
ECGC will activate the official link to download the ECGC PO Call Letter on its official website. Candidates will require their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth to download their hall tickets. Below is the direct portal link (to be activated soon):
Direct Link to Download ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26
ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26: Overview
The ECGC PO admit card is expected to get released in the first week of Janaury 2026 containing the details such candidates name photo signature, category, examination name address, exam timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer (Generalist/Specialist)
|
Total Vacancies
|
30
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
First Week of January 2026
|
ECGC PO Exam Date
|
January 11, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test + Interview
|
Official Website
|
ecgc.in
How to Download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26?
Candidates will be able to download ECGC PO Admit Card 2025-26 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ecgc.in
- On the homepage click on the careers button
- Now click on the link mentioning, “Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-26”
- Click on Download Call Letter for Online Examination and enter details such as registration number and password.
- Click on the submit button and admit card will appear on screen
- Verify the details mentioned in it
- Save and download the PDF for future reference.
ECGC PO 2025-26 Exam Pattern
The ECGC PO Exam will be conducted in objective test format, where questions will be asked from subjects such as
- Reasoning Ability: 50 Questions (50 Marks)
- English Language: 40 Questions (40 Marks)
- Computer Knowledge: 20 Questions (20 Marks)
- General Awareness: 40 Questions (40 Marks)
- Quantitative Aptitude: 50 Questions (50 Marks)
