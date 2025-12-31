APSET Notification 2025 Released at apset.net.in, Exam Scheduled for 28th and 29th March - More Details Here

APSET Notification 2025: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released on December 31, 2025 the indicative notification for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2025) on its official website. The APSET-2025 exam will be conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on March 28th and 29th, 2026, across the state. The AP SET 2025 is the gateway to check the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Universities and Degree Colleges, in accordance with the U.G.C.

AP SET 2025 Notification The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has uploaded the AP SET registration 2024 on its official website. The APSET is the gateway to recruit and promote eligible candidates for the lecturers/assistant professors posts in universities and degree colleges of the state. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can download the pdf directly through the link- APSET 2025 Notification Download PDF Link APSET Notification 2025 Overview The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2025) will be conducted for the year 2025. The detailed information about the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2025) is summarized below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Institution Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Exam Name Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2025) Exam Date March 28th and 29th, 2026 submission of online applications from January 9th, 2026 Official Website https://exams.andhrauniversity.edu.in/

Steps to Apply Online for APSET 2025? Candidates can apply online for the APSET 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'AP SET 2025 registration'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where you need to register yourself.

Step 4: Once registered, log in to the portal using the registration number and password you received on your email id or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully and upload documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee according to your category.

Step 7: Click on the 'submit' button. Take a printout of the AP SET application form for future reference. What is the Application Fee for APSET 2025? Candidates interested to apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2025) will have to pay the required registration fee for the same. Candidates will have to pay the requisite fee in accordance with the category as mentioned in the notification. Candidats can pay the registration fee through a payment gateway (Credit card/Debit card/Net banking). Below are details of the fee to be submitted-

Category Application Fee General Category Rs. 1,600/- BC/EWS Rs. 1,300/- BC/EWS SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender Rs. 900/- AP SET 2025 Eligibility General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of BC/ SC / ST / PwD / Third gender category candidates). Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of SET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

Candidates belonging to the Third gender category are eligible to draw the same relaxation in fee, age and Eligibility Criteria for SET (Assistant Professor) as are available to SC/ST/PwD categories. The subject-wise qualifying cut-offs for this category would be the lowest among those for SC / ST / PwD / BC / General-EWS categories in the corresponding subject.

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination has been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in SET.

Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their Post-Graduation only. The candidates, whose Post Graduation subject is not covered in the list of SET subjects may appear in UGC-NET/Joint CSIR-UGC Test.

Candidates with post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi (www.aiu.ac.in).

The candidates who have cleared the State Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for eligibility for Lectureship / Assistant Professorship held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, being eligible to apply for the post of Lecturer / Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Lecturer / Assistant Professor only in the universities/ colleges situated in the state from where they have cleared their SET.