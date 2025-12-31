MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF

MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers: The Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2025 will take place on January 11, 2026, for the recruitment to the Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. Candidates who are planning to appear in the exam should combine past papers and the syllabus for focused preparation. It will help them understand question type, exam-level topics, and weightage. It improves their familiarity with exam pressure and difficulty level. The best part? Past papers reveal your weak areas and can help you refine your strategy. You can download the MPSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDFs here.
MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers
MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers is one of the best free resources if utilised properly. It can help you achieve mastery in all the topics that matter. You will learn about the types of questions tested frequently. It comprises a mixed level of questions ranging from easy to moderate and difficulty. Based on your performance, you will be able to adjust your preparation strategy. The MPSC Group C Prelims exam assesses your general aptitude. It includes areas like History, Geography, Economy, Current Affairs, etc. You should build a strong foundation across all topics. Then, you should solve past papers to check how much you know and areas that require improvement. It can improve your question-selection strategies and confidence.
MPSC Group C Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Solving the MPSC Group C previous year papers can streamline your exam preparation. It provides insights into question types and recurring chapters. It will also highlight topic-wise weightage and difficulty level. It helps you plan your preparation better. Get direct links to download MPSC Group C previous year question papers PDF here.
|
MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers
How to Download MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers
Candidates can access the MPSC Group C previous year papers online. It is available in a PDF file on the official website. Use the simple instructions to access past papers easily:
-
Go to the official MPSC website.
-
Click the “Previous Question Papers” under “Candidate Information”.
-
Press “CTRL+F” and type “Group C”
-
The year-wise question papers will appear.
-
Download the past papers and print copies for future reference.
How to Solve MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers
You can use the MPSC Group C previous year papers efficiently. It helps you practice questions under timed conditions. Use the simple instructions below to practice past papers:
-
Install a timer to match the actual exam timing.
-
Choose a quiet location to solve past papers. It will help you stay focused.
-
Scan the paper for 2-3 minutes.
-
Start with familiar questions.
-
Save lengthy ones for later.
-
Analyse your performance. It helps you know your current prep level.
Benefits of MPSC Group C Previous Year Question Papers
MPSC Group C previous year question papers offer several advantages. It can improve your preparation level. Some of the benefits are:
-
It helps you understand the exam format and marking scheme.
-
Regular practice builds familiarity with the test environment.
-
It improves your weak areas and builds a confident mindset.
-
Solving past papers can sharpen your speed and accuracy. It teaches you how to manage time wisely across the sections.
-
It provides information about recurring chapters and difficulty level.
MPSC Group C Previous Year Papers Pattern
Reviewing the MPSC Group C exam pattern reveals the test requirements. The prelims exam is a general aptitude test that consists of 100 MCQs. The total marks shall be 100. The medium of the exam shall be Marathi and English. The test duration shall be 60 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark for every incorrect answer. Given below is the MPSC Group C exam pattern for prelims:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
History
Geography
Economy
Current Affairs
Political Science
General Science
Arithmetic
Intelligence Test
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
