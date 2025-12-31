XAT Previous Year Cut Off: Check Sections-wise Qualifying Percentile

Key Points
- XAT cutoffs are minimum percentile scores for GD, PI, and WAT rounds.
- Cutoffs vary by institute and program, with higher cutoffs for top programs.
- Factors influencing cutoffs include exam difficulty, number of applicants, seats, and qualified candidates.
XAT Previous Years Cut-off: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of India’s most prestigious MBA entrance exams, conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For aspirants aiming to secure admission into XLRI and other top B-schools, understanding the XAT cutoffs from previous years is crucial. The cutoffs serve as a benchmark to gauge the level of preparation required and help in setting realistic expectations for admission.
This article delves into the XAT previous year cutoffs for XLRI and other institutes, along with factors influencing these cutoffs.
What Are XAT Cutoffs?
XAT cutoffs are the minimum percentile scores that candidates need to achieve to qualify for further rounds, such as Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The cutoffs vary for different institutes and are generally higher for top-tier programs like XLRI’s BM (Business Management) and HRM (Human Resource Management) courses.
XAT Previous Year Cut-off
The XAT cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the XAT 2026 result. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the XAT provided below.
XAT 2024 Cut-off
Below are the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2024 cut-offs for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur's BM and HRM programs:
|
XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|83
|85
|86
|96
|
Female (Engineering)
|80
|80
|81
|91
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|83
|86
|85
|95
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|80
|81
|80
|90
|
XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
90
|
85
|
80
|
95
|
Female (Engineering)
|
85
|
78
|
73
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
90
|
85
|
75
|
93
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
85
|
78
|
68
|
88
XAT 2023 Cut-off
In 2023, there were different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programs.
The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2023 cut-offs for admission to the BM and HRM programs of XLRI, Jamshedpur are given below:
|
XAT 2023 Cut-off Percentile
|
Gender
|
BM
|
HRM
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
VA
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
90
|
75
|
75
|
93
|
Female (Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
90
|
75
|
65
|
91
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
95
|
90
|
75
|
70
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
90
|
75
|
60
|
88
XAT 2022 Cut-off
In 2022, XLRI, Jamshedpur released there were different cutoffs for males and females for the BM program while different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) program.
The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2022 cut-offs are given below:
|
XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male
|
75
|
72
|
80
|
93
|
Female
|
72
|
72
|
75
|
90
|
XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
75
|
92
|
Female (Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
64
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
70
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
70
|
60
|
87
XAT 2021 Cut-off
The table below shows the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2021 released by XLRI, Jamshedpur.
|
XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For BM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male
|
76
|
74
|
83
|
94
|
Female
|
70
|
70
|
75
|
92
|
XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For HRM
|
Gender
|
VALR
|
DM
|
QA
|
Total
|
Male (Engineering)
|
80
|
75
|
80
|
93
|
Female (Engineering)
|
75
|
68
|
74
|
90
|
Male (Non-Engineering)
|
80
|
75
|
73
|
90
|
Female (Non-Engineering)
|
75
|
68
|
64
|
87
XAT Previous Year Cutoffs: Key Observations
- Balanced Performance is Key: XLRI mandates sectional cutoffs, so excelling in one section won’t compensate for underperformance in another.
- Consistency in High Scores: Programs like XLRI BM and HRM have consistently high cutoffs, reflecting their competitive nature.
- Benchmark for Preparation: Reviewing past cutoffs helps in setting score targets during preparation.
Factors Determining XAT Cut-off
As discussed above, XLRI, Jamshedpur will issue the XAT cut-offs after the announcement of XAT 2026 results. There are several factors that determine the XAT cut-off, some of the key factors are given below
- Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the XAT question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice-versa.
- Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 1.42 Lakh candidates applied for XAT 2026 which is around 5% higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher XAT cut-off, while lower XAT test-takers will lead to a lower XAT cut-off
- Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the XAT exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools also affects its cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation