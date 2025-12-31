XAT Previous Year Cut Off: Check Sections-wise Qualifying Percentile

Key Points XAT cutoffs are minimum percentile scores for GD, PI, and WAT rounds.

Cutoffs vary by institute and program, with higher cutoffs for top programs.

Factors influencing cutoffs include exam difficulty, number of applicants, seats, and qualified candidates.

XAT Previous Years Cut-off: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of India’s most prestigious MBA entrance exams, conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For aspirants aiming to secure admission into XLRI and other top B-schools, understanding the XAT cutoffs from previous years is crucial. The cutoffs serve as a benchmark to gauge the level of preparation required and help in setting realistic expectations for admission.

This article delves into the XAT previous year cutoffs for XLRI and other institutes, along with factors influencing these cutoffs. What Are XAT Cutoffs? XAT cutoffs are the minimum percentile scores that candidates need to achieve to qualify for further rounds, such as Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The cutoffs vary for different institutes and are generally higher for top-tier programs like XLRI’s BM (Business Management) and HRM (Human Resource Management) courses.

XAT Previous Year Cut-off The XAT cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at Xavier School of Management and other top business schools. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the XAT 2026 result. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the XAT provided below. XAT 2024 Cut-off Below are the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2024 cut-offs for admission to XLRI Jamshedpur's BM and HRM programs: XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 83 85 86 96 Female (Engineering) 80 80 81 91 Male (Non-Engineering) 83 86 85 95 Female (Non-Engineering) 80 81 80 90 XAT 2024 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 90 85 80 95 Female (Engineering) 85 78 73 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 90 85 75 93 Female (Non-Engineering) 85 78 68 88

XAT 2023 Cut-off In 2023, there were different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programs. The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2023 cut-offs for admission to the BM and HRM programs of XLRI, Jamshedpur are given below: XAT 2023 Cut-off Percentile Gender BM HRM VA DM QA Total VA DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 75 75 85 95 90 75 75 93 Female (Engineering) 75 75 80 92 90 75 65 91 Male (Non-Engineering) 75 75 85 95 90 75 70 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 75 75 80 92 90 75 60 88 XAT 2022 Cut-off In 2022, XLRI, Jamshedpur released there were different cutoffs for males and females for the BM program while different cutoffs for male engineering, female engineering, male non-engineering and female non-engineering candidates for both Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) program.

The category-wise and section-wise XAT 2022 cut-offs are given below: XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male 75 72 80 93 Female 72 72 75 90 XAT 2022 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 80 70 75 92 Female (Engineering) 80 70 64 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 80 70 70 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 80 70 60 87 XAT 2021 Cut-off The table below shows the category-wise and section-wise XAT 2021 released by XLRI, Jamshedpur. XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For BM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male 76 74 83 94 Female 70 70 75 92 XAT 2021 Cut-off Percentile For HRM Gender VALR DM QA Total Male (Engineering) 80 75 80 93 Female (Engineering) 75 68 74 90 Male (Non-Engineering) 80 75 73 90 Female (Non-Engineering) 75 68 64 87