Word of the Day: Wassail
The word of the day is Wassail. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Wassail
Wassail refers to a hot, spiced drink traditionally consumed during the Christmas season. It can also mean to celebrate noisily or joyfully, especially during festive gatherings.
Wassail - Origin
The word wassail comes from the Old Norse phrase “ves heill,” meaning “be in good health.” It entered English through medieval winter traditions, where people shared drinks and good wishes during celebrations.
Wassail - Usage
Friends gathered around the fire to drink wassail and celebrate the holidays.
Villagers would wassail through the streets, singing and spreading cheer.
Wassail - Synonyms
Toast, celebration, revelry, festivity
Wassail - Antonyms
Abstinence, sobriety, restraint
Conclusion
