Word of the Day: Wassail

The word of the day is Wassail. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Wassail

Wassail refers to a hot, spiced drink traditionally consumed during the Christmas season. It can also mean to celebrate noisily or joyfully, especially during festive gatherings.

Wassail - Origin

The word wassail comes from the Old Norse phrase “ves heill,” meaning “be in good health.” It entered English through medieval winter traditions, where people shared drinks and good wishes during celebrations.