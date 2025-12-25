Word of the Day: Wassail

CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
By Sneha Singh
Dec 25, 2025, 07:30 IST

Type

Noun 

Meaning of Wassail

Wassail refers to a hot, spiced drink traditionally consumed during the Christmas season. It can also mean to celebrate noisily or joyfully, especially during festive gatherings.

Wassail - Origin

The word wassail comes from the Old Norse phrase “ves heill,” meaning “be in good health.” It entered English through medieval winter traditions, where people shared drinks and good wishes during celebrations.

Wassail - Usage

Friends gathered around the fire to drink wassail and celebrate the holidays.

Villagers would wassail through the streets, singing and spreading cheer.

Wassail - Synonyms

Toast, celebration, revelry, festivity

Wassail - Antonyms

Abstinence, sobriety, restraint

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Wassail. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

