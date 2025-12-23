Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Yuletide

The word of the day is Yuletide. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Yuletide

Yuletide refers to the Christmas season or the period around Christmas, especially the time associated with celebrations, festivities, and traditions during late December.

Yuletide - Origin

The word yuletide comes from the Old English term “geol,” which referred to a winter festival celebrated by Germanic peoples. Over time, the term became associated with Christmas and its seasonal customs.