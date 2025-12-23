Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Yuletide
The word of the day is Yuletide. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Yuletide
Yuletide refers to the Christmas season or the period around Christmas, especially the time associated with celebrations, festivities, and traditions during late December.
Yuletide - Origin
The word yuletide comes from the Old English term “geol,” which referred to a winter festival celebrated by Germanic peoples. Over time, the term became associated with Christmas and its seasonal customs.
Yuletide - Usage
The town was beautifully decorated for the Yuletide celebrations.
Families gather together during Yuletide to share joy and traditions.
Yuletide - Synonyms
Christmas season, holiday season, festive period, Christmas time
Yuletide - Antonyms
Non-festive period, ordinary days, working season
Conclusion
