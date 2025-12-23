TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Word of the Day: Yuletide

By Sneha Singh
Dec 23, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Yuletide. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of yuletide here.

Yuletide
Yuletide

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Yuletide

The word of the day is Yuletide. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Yuletide

Yuletide refers to the Christmas season or the period around Christmas, especially the time associated with celebrations, festivities, and traditions during late December.

Yuletide - Origin

The word yuletide comes from the Old English term “geol,” which referred to a winter festival celebrated by Germanic peoples. Over time, the term became associated with Christmas and its seasonal customs.

Yuletide - Usage

The town was beautifully decorated for the Yuletide celebrations.
 Families gather together during Yuletide to share joy and traditions.

Yuletide - Synonyms

Christmas season, holiday season, festive period, Christmas time

Yuletide - Antonyms

Non-festive period, ordinary days, working season

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Yuletide. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

