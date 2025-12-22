Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Mumpsimus

The word of the day is Mumpsimus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Mumpsimus

Mumpsimus refers to a person who stubbornly sticks to incorrect beliefs, habits, or ideas even after being shown that they are wrong. It highlights rigid thinking and resistance to change.

Mumpsimus - Origin

The word mumpsimus comes from a Latin mispronunciation made by a medieval priest who refused to correct his error. The term later entered English to describe someone who persists in mistakes despite correction.