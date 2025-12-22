Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Halcyon
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Mumpsimus
The word of the day is Mumpsimus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Mumpsimus
Mumpsimus refers to a person who stubbornly sticks to incorrect beliefs, habits, or ideas even after being shown that they are wrong. It highlights rigid thinking and resistance to change.
Mumpsimus - Origin
The word mumpsimus comes from a Latin mispronunciation made by a medieval priest who refused to correct his error. The term later entered English to describe someone who persists in mistakes despite correction.
Mumpsimus - Usage
Despite clear evidence, he remained a mumpsimus and refused to update his views.
The debate failed because a few mumpsimus individuals rejected all logical arguments.
Mumpsimus - Synonyms
Obstinate person, traditionalist, stick-in-the-mud, conservative thinker
Mumpsimus - Antonyms
Open-minded person, reformer, innovator, progressive thinker
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Mumpsimus. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation