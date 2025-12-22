Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Sneha Singh
Dec 22, 2025

The word of the day is mumpsimus. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of mumpsimus here.

Mumpsimus
Mumpsimus

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Mumpsimus

The word of the day is Mumpsimus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Mumpsimus

Mumpsimus refers to a person who stubbornly sticks to incorrect beliefs, habits, or ideas even after being shown that they are wrong. It highlights rigid thinking and resistance to change.

Mumpsimus - Origin

The word mumpsimus comes from a Latin mispronunciation made by a medieval priest who refused to correct his error. The term later entered English to describe someone who persists in mistakes despite correction.

Mumpsimus - Usage

Despite clear evidence, he remained a mumpsimus and refused to update his views.

The debate failed because a few mumpsimus individuals rejected all logical arguments.

Mumpsimus - Synonyms

Obstinate person, traditionalist, stick-in-the-mud, conservative thinker

Mumpsimus - Antonyms

Open-minded person, reformer, innovator, progressive thinker

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Mumpsimus. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

