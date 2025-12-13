Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Magnanimous
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Tenacious
The word of the day is Tenacious. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Tenacious
Tenacious refers to someone who is determined, persistent, and unwilling to give up easily. It also describes something that is firmly held or difficult to separate, showing strong grip or strong resolve.
Tenacious - Origin
The word tenacious comes from the Latin term “tenax,” meaning “holding fast” or “persistent,” which is derived from “tenere,” meaning “to hold.” It entered English in the early 17th century and is often used to describe strong determination or a firm grip.
Tenacious - Usage
Her tenacious spirit helped her achieve her goals despite many challenges.
The team’s tenacious defence made it difficult for the opponents to score.
Tenacious - Synonyms
Persistent, determined, resolute, steadfast, unwavering
Tenacious - Antonyms
Weak, hesitant, inconsistent, irresolute, unreliable
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Tenacious. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation