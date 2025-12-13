Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Tenacious

The word of the day is Tenacious. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Tenacious

Tenacious refers to someone who is determined, persistent, and unwilling to give up easily. It also describes something that is firmly held or difficult to separate, showing strong grip or strong resolve.

Tenacious - Origin

The word tenacious comes from the Latin term “tenax,” meaning “holding fast” or “persistent,” which is derived from “tenere,” meaning “to hold.” It entered English in the early 17th century and is often used to describe strong determination or a firm grip.