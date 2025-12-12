ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Download CS Executive & Professional Exam Hall Ticket at icsi.edu; Direct Link here

CS December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS December 2025 admit card today, December 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from December 22 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates preparing for the exam must make sure they have their CS December 2025 admit cards with them.

CS December 2025 Executive and Professional exam admit card is available for download on the official website - icsi.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the CS hall ticket is also given on this page.

ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket

The ICSI CS December 2025 session admit card is now available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS December 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the 17-digit Registration Number

Step 4: The CS December 2025 session admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS admit card for further reference

