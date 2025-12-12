EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 (OUT) LIVE: Download CS Executive & Professional Exam Hall Ticket at icsi.edu; Direct Link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 12, 2025, 14:19 IST

The ICSI Admit Card for the December 2025 CS Executive and Professional exams has been released today on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates can download their hall tickets directly from the site to access essential details such as exam center, date, and timings

ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card Live Update
ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card Live Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional Admit Card Out at icsi.edu
  • Download CS December 2025 hall tickets using the 17-digit Registration Number
  • CS December 2025 exams to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025

CS December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS December 2025 admit card today, December 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from December 22 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates preparing for the exam must make sure they have their CS December 2025 admit cards with them.

CS December 2025 Executive and Professional exam admit card is available for download on the official website - icsi.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the CS hall ticket is also given on this page.

ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card - Click Here

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket

The ICSI CS December 2025 session admit card is now available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the CS December 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the 17-digit Registration Number

Step 4: The CS December 2025 session admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS admit card for further reference

  • Dec 12, 2025, 14:19 IST

    ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025: Link Active at icsi.edu

    The ICSI CS December 2025 session admit card for CS Executive and Professional exams is now available on the official website. To download the hall ticket students must visit the official website and login using their 17-digit registration number. Candidates must make sure they download the hall ticket as a PDF document without fail to be carried to the exam centre. 

  • Dec 12, 2025, 14:10 IST

    ICSI Admit Card 2025 December Live: Details Given on Hall Ticket

    The ICSI CS December 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website. The admit card will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Candiate photograph and signature
    • Reporting time to centre
    • Exam duration
    • Exam schedule
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Dec 12, 2025, 13:57 IST

    ICSI Admit Card Dec 2025: CS Professional and Executive Exam Dates

    Check the complete schedule for CS Executive and Professional December 2025 session exam below

    Date & DayExecutive Programme (Syllabus – 2022)Professional Programme (Syllabus – 2022)
    22.12.2025
    Monday    		 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1)
    23.12.2025
    Tuesday    		 Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group-2) Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)
    24.12.2025
    Wednesday    		 Company Law and Practice (Group-1) Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)
    25.12.2025
    Thursday    		 NO EXAMINATION NO EXAMINATION
    26.12.2025
    Friday    		 Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2) Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)
    27.12.2025
    Saturday    		 Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1) Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)
    28.12.2025
    Sunday    		 Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2) Elective 2 (one out of below 5 subjects) [Open Book Exam.] (Group-2):
    (i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation
    (ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning
    (iii) Labour Laws and Practice
    (iv) Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice
    (v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice
    29.12.2025
    Monday    		 Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group-1) Elective 1 (one out of below 5 subjects) [Open Book Exam.] (Group-1):
    (i) CSR and Social Governance
    (ii) Internal and Forensic Audit
    (iii) Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice
    (iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice
    (v) Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice
