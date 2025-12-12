DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Apply For 714 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published recruitment advertisement for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website. A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies. The application process for recruitment to the posts is starting from December 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the DSSSB’s website i.e dsssbonline.nic.in till January 15, 2026
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the DSSSB MTS application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
DSSSB MTS Notification 2025 Download
The candidates having requisite eligibility as mentioned in the notification can download the notification through the provided link. The applicants willing to apply for these posts are advised to visit to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments.
|DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF Link
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details
A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies.The vacancies will be filled in different departments as given below-
|
Department Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Taxes Department
|
31
|
Labour Department
|
93
|
Drugs Control Department
|
06
|
Department of Urban Development
|
09
|
Public Grievances Department
|05
|
NCC Department
|
68
|
Registrar Cooperative Societies
|
23
|
dministrative Department
|
99
|
Office of the Lokayukta
|
06
|
Development Department
|
231
|
Department of Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs
|
140
|
Sahitya Kala Parishad
|
03
DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is recruiting for 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|
Organization
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
714
|
Post Code
|
07/2025
|
Application process start date
|
December 17, 2025
|
Last Date of Application
|
January 15, 2026
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Steps to Apply For DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025?
Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website ofDelhi Subordinate Services Selection Board dsssbonline.nic.in
- Step 2: Now click on the application link given against DSSSB MTS Notice on the home page.
- Step 3: Now fill out the application form through the link under the recruitment section.
- Step 4: Upload the required documents
- Step 5: Now pay the requisite fee
- Step 6: Print the application form.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation