DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Apply For 714 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

By Manish Kumar
Dec 12, 2025, 12:02 IST

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is hiring for Multi-Tasking Staff posts in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies. Check Notification, online application link, educational qualification, vacancy details, selection process and others.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published recruitment advertisement for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website. A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies. The application process for recruitment to the posts is starting from December 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the DSSSB’s website i.e dsssbonline.nic.in till January 15, 2026

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the DSSSB MTS application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

DSSSB MTS Notification 2025 Download

The candidates having requisite eligibility as mentioned in the notification can download the notification through the provided link. The applicants willing to apply for these posts are advised to visit to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Link 

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies.The vacancies will be filled in different departments as given below-

Department Name

Number of Posts

Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Taxes Department

31

Labour Department

93

Drugs Control Department 

06

Department of Urban Development

09

Public Grievances Department

 05

NCC Department

68

Registrar Cooperative Societies

23

dministrative Department

99

Office of the Lokayukta

06

Development Department

231

Department of Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs

140

Sahitya Kala Parishad

03

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is recruiting for 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts against Advt No. 07/2025  in various Departments. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Organization

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Number of Vacancies

714

Post Code

 07/2025

Application process start date

December 17, 2025

Last Date of Application

January 15, 2026

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Steps to Apply For DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website ofDelhi Subordinate Services Selection Board  dsssbonline.nic.in
  • Step 2:  Now click on the application link given against DSSSB MTS Notice on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Now fill out the application form through the link under the recruitment section. 
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents
  • Step 5: Now pay the requisite fee
  • Step 6: Print the application form.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

