DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Apply For 714 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published recruitment advertisement for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website. A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies. The application process for recruitment to the posts is starting from December 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the DSSSB’s website i.e dsssbonline.nic.in till January 15, 2026 In this article candidates will get the complete details about the DSSSB MTS application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. DSSSB MTS Notification 2025 Download

The candidates having requisite eligibility as mentioned in the notification can download the notification through the provided link. The applicants willing to apply for these posts are advised to visit to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments. DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Link DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts are to be filled against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous / Local bodies.The vacancies will be filled in different departments as given below- Department Name Number of Posts Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Taxes Department 31 Labour Department 93 Drugs Control Department 06 Department of Urban Development 09 Public Grievances Department 05 NCC Department 68 Registrar Cooperative Societies 23 dministrative Department 99 Office of the Lokayukta 06 Development Department 231 Department of Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs 140 Sahitya Kala Parishad 03

DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 Highlights Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is recruiting for 714 Multi-Tasking Staff posts against Advt No. 07/2025 in various Departments. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Organization Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Number of Vacancies 714 Post Code 07/2025 Application process start date December 17, 2025 Last Date of Application January 15, 2026 Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Steps to Apply For DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025? Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website ofDelhi Subordinate Services Selection Board dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the application link given against DSSSB MTS Notice on the home page.

Step 3: Now fill out the application form through the link under the recruitment section.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Now pay the requisite fee

Step 6: Print the application form.