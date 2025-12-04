Telangana NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Final Merit List Out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Key Points
- Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List released on December 4, 2025.
- Candidates can check the list on the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
- NEET PG 2025 scores between 235 and 664 are eligible for management and competent authority quotas.
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List today, December 4, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the merit list and their status at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates whose NEET PG 2025 cut-off scores are within the 235 to 664 range are eligible to compete for both the management and competent authority quotas.
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|Board name
|Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|knruhs.telangana.gov.in
|State
|Telangana
|Stream
|MedicalDental Nursing
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|MDMSPG diploma
|Counselling last date
|December 7, 2025
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Points
- There are 318 PG medical and 70 PG dental seats in the state.
- Around 3,158 candidates are eligible for the first round of Telangana NEET PG counselling. Initially, 3,047 were eligible and 285 were ineligible due to missing documents or local status issues. 111 candidates later became eligible after submitting new or updated certificates.
- The Telangana government has announced an 85% reservation for local students in PG medical admissions under the management quota in private medical colleges.
- Candidates who drop out after the second phase of counselling or later must pay a penalty of Rs 50 lakh due to the Bond Policy.
- The delayed schedule release may affect this year's admission timeline, which was already affected by legal issues and prior delays.
