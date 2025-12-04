Telangana NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Final Merit List Out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List today, December 4, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the merit list and their status at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates whose NEET PG 2025 cut-off scores are within the 235 to 664 range are eligible to compete for both the management and competent authority quotas.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025: